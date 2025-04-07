Wow. I have kept this little lifeline of mine going for 100 weeks. Fuck. I’m proud of that! In a year when I lost a husband, gained a CPTSD diagnosis, lost an ex-boyfriend, lost my second mom, started a new job…I had this, and I did this. Thank you for subscribing, staying, supporting financially and otherwise. Here are some of my favorite posts, and some that performed best. Part 3 of “The Worst Song to Fuck To” will be out Friday. I LOVE YOU ALL. THANK YOU.