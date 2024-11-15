Doing a rec-slusive post as I still sit in horror and realize that one of the people I have loved most in this world will never pee again, every single time I pee. I don’t know why that’s the thing that snags me throughout the day. But it is.
To listen:
Thank you tofor once again letting me talk about how Justin Theroux in Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle kickstarted my puberty.
I am gobsmacked that Anita Sarkeesian, founder of Feminist Frequency, knows I exist. I am as geeked as I would have been in my Tumblr days. I discussed The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and talked about why it’s such a big deal that you see Dolly Parton’s arms.
To read:
I eulogized. Over and over again. Only fitting for the yapper I once had a 15-hour-straight conversation with. I am grateful for your condolences because it sucks. I am grateful for the people who heard the anger and the exhale.
He (this essay, my openness) got me in trouble one last time, with someone I care about and want to do right by, doused me in self-inflicted shame honestly, and so this is the last time a mention is made.
He did always bring out the worst in me.
“Women are using dating apps to discover their queer sexuality,” byfor Mashable. Tag yourself; I’m women.
Thank you,and .
“How US violates its own Leahy Law to ensure military support for Israel: The Biden administration has refused to restrict US funding to Israeli army units that committed rights violations.” Click here to submit a Leahy complaint - anyone is eligible to file a complaint.
This is literally just Simone:
This is literally just Lugosi:
The sweetest little boy I have ever met.
Actually my babies:
Various and sundry:
I always say if I won the lottery, I’m getting myself a Pomeranian farm. Not to like…eat them, only to harvest kisses.
Me tapping the fuck out of this week:
Love you bitches,
TG
Oh… that Mashable article. I am also tagged in this photo