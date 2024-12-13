Honored to have been published AGAIN YAY!!! My pal

also runs Wig-Wag Mag, for which I wrote an essay on the film

and the theory that one good kiss conquers all.

Never Been Kissed

I have been online friends with

of queer sports mainstay

years now and have seen their child Cameron grow into such a cool 10-year-old. When I saw on Instagram that Cameron did

his experience at

(INCISIVELY stated) I said that Cam should be writing reviews and subsequently offered my blog as a platform should he ever want to issue a missive to the world. Cameron wants to be a YouTuber and I am so happy to be the home for his first piece of pop-culture commentary, of which I'm sure there is so much more to come. This is his first published piece and first written movie review, and I am so proud. He's 10! I was not dissecting media like this at 10! I was not getting PUBLISHED at 10! I wasn't getting published at

! This made me laugh and I LIKED the movie! (I do completely agree about that "unlimited" stuff though because what WAS that?!) Go tell Cam how well he did in the comments. Now presenting:

Cam's Corner

Cam’s Corner

Hi I’m Cam! I saw the movie wicked just last weekend, and I hated it. The first thing I want to say is that if you were to take out all the songs, you would understand the movie perfectly fine. Generally in musicals they are doing something important when they sing. For example figuring out a mystery that has been plotted the whole movie. But in wicked, they just stood there and sang. They just stood there. They made the movie 45 minutes to an hour longer than it had to be. Also the songs sucked. For example, in the song “defying gravity” (which in my opinion was the worst song in the whole movie) they said only a few words for three to four minutes, they sang the words “unlimited, together, defying, gravity” and a few words like and, so, a, etc. Also for me, the movie was just pure bad. If I could rate it out of five stars ⭐️ I would rate it one and a half stars. And no one tell me I’m being harsh! Wicked sucked! Why did it get so big? Why did so many people like it? What’s the thing that makes it so “great”? The movie director has lost their mind. “Let’s make a musical where the songs are of no importance and only have four words!” Was most likely the thought process of this movie. Jon M. Chu has some explaining to do.

To read:



One of my closest friends Mike Duquette of Duque’s Delight (must-read music criticism and MOVIE NOVELIZATION commentary) wrote an essay about his beloved E.T. for Wig Wag mag as well!!! This essay is so skillfully framed and so tender, which is so right for the person I have on at least one occasion cried about “Feed the Birds (Tuppence a Bag)” with. (Mike wrote about the Mary Poppins film soundtrack this week too, and it is EXCELLENT.) Mike is, and I say this about him all the time, the very very best of us. This essay reminded me that brilliance doesn’t have to come at the expense of a pure heart. It was one of my greatest honors as a published writer to be in the same issue as him, to have had an early eye on this piece, and it’s just too stinkin’ cute that we both wrote about Drew Barrymore movies.

Got very emotional from

’s piece, thinking about how some New Yorkers of the early 1900’s couldn’t afford a Christmas tree. Like shortness of breath emotional. I do not respect rich people, but this is a gesture that is very kind, and was beautiful to read.

‘It was to speak the Christmas message to all who might see it, and to the lonely and sad who might have no other tree.”

Read this whole thread and then watch Michael Moore’s Sicko . Cuba never beating those allegations (complimentary).

Every slide from

It’s always some real thought-provoking shit from

Another great Twitter thread about SHOES and THEFT.

From

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

Also congratulations to Lindsay Hubbard on giving birth. I will give you Carl Radke’s veneers as a tennis bracelet for a push present.

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

To paraphrase Animal Collective, I just want I four walls and going tube mode with my girls:

Do you think the worm wants to jerk off to different stuff than he does?

Laura Gilpin’s “ Two-Headed Calf ” teas and now I need to lie down because I can’t think of that poem without screaming

Need him to suffocate me to death with his stomach (sexually, metaphyiscally):

I hope you too get a cool new hat.

