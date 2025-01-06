Star of the Hit Man Bodyguard fancam and light of my loins, Glen Powell.

Nikki Glaser was actually very funny, Harrison Ford curmudgeoned, there were beautiful dresses, I find nothing exciting about recapping the Globes for you. This Twitter thread by user PHEAUXCOUTURE was a delightful stroll down red carpets past, and yes I WILL share some of my most coveted looks from last night’s carpet, but I’ve decided to devote this Golden Globes issue to some of the nominated titles I’ve watched recently!

Conclave (2024, dir. Edward Berger):

Basically the “Come on, Teletubby, teleport us to Mars!” episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked but just, you know, a sprinkle more femme.