Hi from me and Simoney!
I gave everyone who commented on the week before last’s I think contest a FREE comped subscription. That’s right, all of you will get to access all of my past oversharing, such as:
I have endeavored to not write about my personal life in 2025. Before I was diagnosed with PTSD (Post-Tulsa Stress Disorder), I did not write about my personal life online. I was commonlaw married for six entire years and that man was on my Instagram Close Friends like nine times. I want to develop as a cultural critic, as an interviewer, and maybe write even one new sentence for the 200-page novel manuscript I have developing a rainbow of mold in the back of my fridge. I will paywall awards show recaps, any oversharing I do shart out of my little system, and recurring columns I’d like to develop as I feel they’re worth asking:
I also have nothing, not one word, to write about my personal life at the moment because it’s easy to keep the sane sacred, with my most particular thank-you’s to ***** for being one of the most deeply good men I have ever known.
Be my 85th paid subscriber?
To listen:
I was on another podcast!and Miya and Adam had me on to discuss the 2018 Donald Petrie “film” Little Italy. To have covered a movie already discussed on How Did This Get Made? made me feel like I’m going places. Even if that place is Toronto. This movie is an affront to my people, the Italos. I discussed said affrontery for two hours. Enjoy.
LOVE THIS HEFFA!!! HAS NEVER NOT IMPROVED A SONG WITH THE WARMTH OF HER VOCAL TONE!!! KELLY BRIANNE IS THE ONLY AMERICAN IDOL!!! EVERYONE ELSE IS AN AMERICAN FALSE GOD!!!
To read:
“Hitler's millionaire backers: how Germany's elite facilitated the rise of the Nazis.” Harrowing parallels to the Musks and the Zucks and the Andreesens of now. I read this while getting a Brazilian wax. Butthole too.
This took me like three days to complete reading, but if you want a comprehensive list of books to scope from 2024, Vi’s got you. Anticolonial allegory, queer smut, Langston Hughes: the three canonical literary genres are all included here.
Documented Barb Timothee Chalamet should not have played Bob Dylan. He should have instead played A.J. Weberman, a Bob Dylan trash raccoon and hater on the level of Onika herself. Kingturned me onto this piece for the Times.
“The Nonstop Gay Sex Party on the Mexico City Subway: The city’s metro hosts—and authorities unofficially sanction—a queer institution unlike any other.” Give me every single thing there is to read about very specific sects of queer culture.
“Bride Has 98-Year-Old Grandmother Be Her Flower Girl at Wedding: 'Everyone Was Crying': A flower girl spreads petals and sets the stage for love, growth and commitment, which my grandma has done for me my whole life," bride Katie Lopus tells PEOPLE”
This is literally just Simone:
This is literally just Lugosi:
Actually my babies:
Various and sundry:
(Yes, but this looks like some kind of 70% cacao dark chocolate and fuck that healthy rainforest droppings shit, give me the Cadbury.)
My mother once told me that one of my competitive swim coaches told her “Tara’s not fast, but let me tell you she has GREAT form…and I can tell because she’s so slow you really notice it!” That’s this dog.
Want.
Trying!!!
Read the caption. I have thought about this cat like every day since.
WINKY:
Yees.
This is GILBERT.
Still not ready to talk about it.
Love y’all bitches,
TG
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
This is beyond kind and the clip really made me laugh. I would love to be IFC friends <3
I don’t think that my young husband Timothée Chalamet has played a Weberman type yet — Vas-y, mon chéri!!!!