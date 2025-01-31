Shalom! Here’s what I’ve been watching!

(this is what I see in the mirror when I am happy)

Marrowbone (dir. Sergio G. Sánchez, 2017):

I have taken avid interest in human goldfish George MacKay since I saw his film Captain Fantastic at the Metrograph, a viewing that afforded me the opportunity to tell Mike Myers to his face that he is the reason I ever dreamed of being funny. MacKay was the standout in a film starring Viggo Mortensen, a man whose even prosthetic hog from Eastern Promises has never left my mind, and it shocked me reading his Wikipedia just now that an actor of his regal baring and unrepentant Anglitude was rejected from the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. Fools. He too devastates in Marowbone, a film that dons a Pan’s Labyrinth face and a Full Metal Jacket dress. This story of orphans honoring their dying mother’s promise to not be separated or torn from their property was so intriguing in its threats both supernatural and social stars a cast so prescient in its eventual greatness (Charlie Heaton, Mia Goth, and Matthew Stagg as the younger siblings, and a softer, brunette Anya Taylor-Joy as our eldest’s frankly codependent love interest) that I was not expecting a twist, let alone that twist. A really serrated presentation of trauma as enough horror to send the ghosts flying, defeated.

A Little White Lie (dir. Michael Maren, 2022):

Look at this cast: Michael Shannon, Kate Hudson, Don Johnson, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Aja Naomi King, M. Emmet Walsh, Jimmi Simpson, Wendie Malick, and Zach Braff (ew). Does Michael Maren have an unredacted Epstein log, and are all of these names on it? Where Michael Shannon’s other….favor (?) Pottersville (the furries Bigfoot rom-com) is the annual Christmas watch in my home, A Little White Lie is a one-time watch where you intend to have it on while browsing Temu and instead wordlessly put your phone down and make that one face Zendaya makes in Challengers as you wonder, much like

might, how this got made. Paul, if you see this I would

to come discuss this movie that is somehow the dead M. Emmet Walsh’s fifth from last film on the pod. Watch this with your friend who gets really hype over character actors.

love

Guns Akimbo (dir. Jason Lei Howden, 2019):

I have thought about the above paparazzi capture from the set of Guns Akimbo approximately 782 times since I first saw it. I finally saw the film. Enjoyed this story of a hapless gaming programmer who gets wrapped up without consent in an online death-match cyberpunk gang, very, very much. Visually inventive and a dynamic performance from Samara Weaving. A darker Scott Pilgrim. A good fucking time.

Nosferatu (dir. Robert Eggers, 2024):

I have nothing to say that has not already been said about Nosferatu. Orlok is uncut, which cleverly deflects the accusations of antisemitic monstermaking lobbied at the original film, Nicholas Hoult loml, Willem Dafoe loml, if that nice cat had died I would have burned the AMC Lincoln Square 13 to the ground (her name is Greta after star of the original, Greta Schröder!). These memes made me laugh so goddamn hard. Next.

I have not stopped laughing at “Boy’s Night” for a week.

Interstella 5555: The 5tory of the 5ecret 5tar 5ystem (dir. Leiji Matsumoto, Kazuhisa Takenouchi, Hirotoshi Rissen, Daisuke Nishio, 2003):

Loved it. How incredibly, incredibly cool. Read

’s review:

I also have a new podcast appearance to share! Thank you Bryan for letting me shout about how much I love and miss John Mahoney in this episode discussing Say Anything!

To listen:

My ex Joe died in October. I wrote about him at the time but it is a paywalled post (to not be so indelicate in blasting our business) and I obviously don’t feel right using his birthday on Monday as an opportunity for bringing in new paid subscribers. So while you’re welcome to read that, I’d rather you listen to his music. He has been on my mind so much. I wish he was here, even if that means I’d have about seven good reasons to kick his ass.

He did always inspire my best words.



To read:

Resources for us all to share:

Queen shit . Fuck Harvey, hope he dies in pain.

A must-read thread on the public documenting of abuse.

From

. I rage:

“The Sanrio Machete”:

on object as rural posturing.

with the good word:

“Even cows make desire paths, slime mold can teach us the most efficient pathways — I thought of paving as a monument to learning from nature. That technology is anything. Any tool is technology, even if it’s just the same path the cats cut through to get to other people’s backyards. But I think I like the revegetation better.” - “Desire Paths (A conversation between

” from Are.na Editorial.

“People can be a villain one season, and then you can like them another season,” Stamp says. Trump has had multiple “villain seasons,” she adds, but he’s also experienced several redemption arcs, most notably following the assassination attempt last summer, when the media framed him in a heroic light.

“People are like, ‘But Trump did Jan. 6! I can’t believe we have moved on!’”

says. “That was four years ago. Have you ever seen reality television?” - “

,” which also features my pal

!

“OpenAI launches Operator, an AI agent that performs tasks autonomously” - genuinely wishing all failure in life upon whoever developed this, as someone whose entire livelihood it is to do said listed tasks!!! AI is the devil!!!

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

Actually my babies:

Also a note from Auntie Susannah who recently met the children. She is right.

Various and sundry:

I've said this to so many of you before but if I ever got really rich I would fuck off to Scotland and run a Pomeranian farm. I would have more than in this video though, I would have like 74 of them at least and they would all have little leather jackets so we could all match. I wouldn't farm them FOR anything, I should clarify. My harvest would simply be giving them extremely silly names and giving them little kisses.

From

. The poop really got me:

I adore him for his earnestness and eloquence . My babygirl!!!

Bro I wish this was me so fucking bad I would have thighs of steel and get to hang out in my favorite place, the bathroom:

This is for Chelsea!

These two have a bathroom with two toilets so they can hold hands while pooping and inspired this heterosexual nightmare of a press release for her Love Train EP, and they are annoyingly and horrifyingly in love so honestly…me and who:

Me while Tamra Judge was on pause during RHOC , and then when she came back (I am doing a full watch for the first time. I am a Tamra Judge apologist, I’m sorry.)

Love you bitches,

TG