This is the latest I’ve ever waited to put together one of these. It was a busy week! I partied with

at the launch of his book

thanks to my beautiful friend

, who made these for the occasion - go buy a custom lighter from her:

I saw One Of Them Days with

(this is just Keke Palmer’s world and some of us are living in it), I wore heels to the office the one day it snowed, I got Nine Inch Nails tickets. I was on a podcast that was released literally on New Year’s Day and only realized it now:

I spent about three American minutes talking about how much I love Channing Tatum. I DO say “My name-a Jeff.”

I am a Steelers girl, can’t beat Steel Heat, but my ex died and it would take one of the loves of my life dying on me to get me to root for the damn Eagles, but, sigh, here we go:

GO BIRDS, JOE BIRDS.

I think of you every fucking day, Joseph. Let’s do this.

I have an action item for you lovely readers - St. Jude’s is offering free virtual Valentine’s Day cards you can send to children in their hospitals. You just pick your card, leave a message, and off it goes to a sweet baby who could use some cher and support. My use of “cher” here was a typo but I also think these babies could use some Cher. We all could.

To read:

I Saw the TV Glow director Jane Schoenbrun found the “last sweet thing on the internet.” If you open only one link in this section make it this one. I cried.

I went to dinner with

and she wrote about it!

"Several screenwriters who’ve worked for the streamer told me a common note from company executives is ‘have this character announce what they’re doing so that viewers who have this program on in the background can follow along.’ (‘We spent a day together,’ Lohan tells her lover, James, in Irish Wish. ‘I admit it was a beautiful day filled with dramatic vistas and romantic rain, but that doesn’t give you the right to question my life choices. Tomorrow I’m marrying Paul Kennedy.’ ‘Fine,’ he responds. ‘That will be the last you see of me because after this job is over I’m off to Bolivia to photograph an endangered tree lizard.’)” - I have been screaming about this n+1 essay on Netflix’s erosion of the very medium of art to anyone who will listen for at least a week.

My boo

’s LitHub piece, “

”

Didn’t know any of this, because textbooks are a government psyop, from

:

This is literally just Simone:

My beautiful French child.

This is literally just Lugosi:



Actually my babies:

They do *cuddlina.*

Various and sundry:

From my mom: her little pajammies!!!

I often threaten to put Simone in a little Hwig, and if she was in a little Hwig I would do this with her:

Bratz meets Lynch:

Me when “Universal Mind Control” came on at the function on Tuesday:

I am the Pom.

You can read this comic and cry and then buy it here. I hope it comforts you.

Love you bitches,

TG