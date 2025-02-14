elly___1206 A post shared by @elly___1206

(me, being ever so chilly at City Hall on Sunday night celebrating the Eagles win)

The Eagles won and I stood in the center of Philly, a city I first moved to 15 years ago and now visit as much as I can being in my Reba era (you know, gentle hands and the heart of a fighter, plucky single mom - of the cats, makes a lot of weird little faces, country singer). The Eagles won and I stood in the center of Philly, where I met a boy with giant teeth and a soul like a hurricane and who is now gone, and it was hard not to cry thinking about how he would have been swinging his bowlegs down these same streets, screaming louder and in clearer pitch than anyone else. I hugged his other ex-girlfriend, her caring and incredibly tall like what are you even doing up there boyfriend, her best friend who welcomes me into her home every time I make the hour and a half drive down, and despite it all being girl-so-confusing, this person rawdogging my self-worth for about a decade, this person once giving me an 18-hour panic attack that made me feel like a Victorian mother sent abed with the vapors, I held sorrowful and joyful love in both hands, and palmed them together in a prayer to close this chapter of new grief. I will not worry about who will not keep in touch and what it may say about me. What they may say about me? I understand. The grief is as half-Italianly handsy as he was, and it’s swatting at each of us differently. I understand. I will not keep to the shadows to be his shouting secret anymore. I will not apologize for keeping his photo next to my bed, not to a new visitor, not to an old friend.I will not sweat his loss so much in the off-season, not this boy. Not the person who razzed me my entire life for being raised in Giants country. He should be here. I’m glad I was there.

I felt him on every corner. I missed him on every corner. I left him on every corner. And that is okay.

I’m not even a birds fan. I’m a Steelers girl. But for what they did for Joe after he died, I’m chugging the Ecto-cooler and going green. Go birds. Fuckin’ go birds.



To read:

darknessrisingproject A post shared by @darknessrisingproject

This piece by

was so stupidly fucking good and so shattering and so relevant to my times in spaces that swept and spit me out that I mustered up just enough courage to ask if we could be friends IRL. I got a yes!

John Lithgow with an endearingly evolved interview on his queer character in the new meta-autobiographical film Jimpa. My favorite Lithgow role is the one you haven’t seen, his scatterbrained murderer (?) Larry Henderson on NBC’s Trial & Error, the spiritual junior to Parks & Recreation and a show so rife with moments that make me scream laughing that I struggled to include just one:

Bestie Mike Duquette has a new series called “YouTube Depression Theatre,” in which he writes up the cache of clips he consults to bring him out of his general funks. His newest issue sent me down a bunnyhole of Mickey Mouse Club pop music covers featuring J.C. Chasez in big jeans:

My friend

is a magnificent writer, but this is beyond. This is the best work of hers I have ever read. I am OBSESSED with this piece, her power, especially knowing how alike we are in our depression, and the ways hers is compounded by the sad state of this world. This was stellar and shocking in its strength:

Thanks to

and

:

To listen:

sent me a McFlurry of texts last night, including one that read “PUT THIS IN YOUR GOSSIP GIANCASPRO ROUNDUP PLEASE” and so here is

review of the new bonus songs on Sabrina Carpenter’s

album. I have not listened to any of these yet even though I do much enjoy that small woman. Lmao:

Riley’sShort n’ Sweet Deluxe

“1. BUSY WOMAN. 70s synth. Fucking crazy. “Don’t want your bitchass anyways” Sabrina is R Rated even more sexually liberating Dolly. More on Dolly later.

2. 15 MINUTES. Double entendre. Sexy bass. Easily going to be a shower belting song. I wanna put it in my concert setlist in my rotating “Sabrina bangers” random song of the concert. That sentence is also a double entendre.

3. PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE FEAT. DOLLY PARTON. People are so mean about this on the internet and I don’t think they’ve ever heard a Dolly Parton song before because she sounds ageless and timeless and ethereal. Her harmonies eat. The fact she didn’t wanna sing “motherfucker” is hilarious but tasteful.

4. BAD REVIEWS. Not bad just a ballad though and unfortunately I can relate to dating someone I have bad reviews of but also I won’t make that mistake again and haven’t in ages so

5. COULDN’T MAKE IT ANY HARDER. Also just alright! Kind of like Sharpest Tool to me.”

To watch:

Just because I got Beyoncé tickets.

This is literally just Simone:

She is a WONDERFUL shape.

This is literally just Lugosi:

greatpyrenees_enthusiasts A post shared by @greatpyrenees_enthusiasts

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

I did not get Paul McCartney tickets.

Wish someone would do this with my brain:

polina_artprojects A post shared by @polina_artprojects

bijoucandles A post shared by @bijoucandles

See above:

renographics A post shared by @renographics

kay.oaky A post shared by @kay.oaky

mepaintsme A post shared by @mepaintsme

Love you my strange girls,

TG