Hey, folks! I have a huge, huge opportunity and I would have liked to make it a surprise, but I wanted to give you the chance to submit questions you’d like to ask. I have an interview scheduled with a Palestinian journalist living in Gaza. We will conduct this interview over email, so he can use translation services to answer in English. This is…such a damn feat for me, to meld my activism and my writing, and I am the most nervous I have ever been about a piece of writing: I want to get it right. I want to humanize Palestinians in a way that this genocide has eviscerated, and to that end I would love to include any questions you have about life in Palestine before and after October 7th. I want many of the questions I pose to center joy and curiosity between our cultures because again: Palestinians are so much more than their trauma. Please comment with your queries and I will credit you in the published interview.

We have, more importantly than any of my shit, the return of my buddy Cam, an intrepid 10-year-old out here asking brave questions about why we are releasing schlock to the masses. I know that there has been clamoring for this, so take it away Cam (and thank you

again for loaning me your child):

Cam’s Corner:

Hi! It’s Cam again! I would like to leave a review of “Captain America: A Brave New World”. For me. I will say what it got points for (a.k.a what they did well and what they did poorly) I will explain all. It got one point for being better than “Wicked”. If you read my first review, you will know how much I hated it. It got a second point for not being a musical. I don’t know about you, but I hate musicals. So naturally, I like movies better when they are not musicals. It does not get a point for clarity. I don’t know if I just misunderstood the whole movie, or what, but like I just don’t get half of it. The way it started too, you had no context. It was just: “welcome Mr president! You’re going on stage in one minute! don’t be stressed! You’re only talking in front of all of America including the ones watching on TV. Also, your daughter, hates you so we couldn't get a hold of her. Anyway, GO ON STAGE!!!!” Was what I got. And after, you heard people on TV saying something about his speech about “togetherness” and his past not showing that. WTF DID HE DO IN HIS PAST?!?! Also, quick question. Why the f*** was Samuel Sterns imprisoned in the first place?!?! Anyway, it does not get a point for character description/backstory. Like bro, I know nothing about half of these characters’ backstory. Also, I get some of the sounds are supposed to be like annoying or irritating 😠, but I left with my ears buzzing and hurting. Is it supposed to do that? Anyway, yeah. That is how I feel about this movie. If I could rate it out of five, one being terrible, horrendous or 😵, and five being excellent, amazing or spectacular, I would rate it 3/5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️

And, because I have been thinking about this exceptional woman all week:

phillybullyteam A post shared by @phillybullyteam

To watch:

February 14th marked the fourth anniversary of the passing of my beloved, bewitching grandmother Rina Giancaspro. I could have written about her for Friday’s letter, but the grief of Joe took stage with this Super Bowl win. I grieve my grandmother every day anyway. She was the most magical woman with a touch beyond Midas - a platinum touch, a stardust touch. Whether making her ungodly delicious rice pudding, crocheting blankets and scarves and hats for everyone she met - her hairstylist’s niece, that kind of everyone - or slyly grabbing a pinchful of my ass while my aunt is delivering a carefully rhyming Thanksgiving toast, our world is the lesser without those hands and the beatific heart that warmed them. I strive to be everything she was, just in all black to match her white wardrobe, the wardrobe of a cult leader. And my god, the cult of Rina. I have been a member for all 33 of my years, and I am never leaving. I love you, Gram: forever and ever amen. My dad sent me this interview my cousin Marco conducted that I had never seen before and there is a gesture she performs that I forgot she did. It swept my heart up in her love, which is what she did every time I so much as caught a glimpse of that bouffant across the room.

To listen:

Each morning on the 14th, I open my phone, put on this song, and listen to it with my eyes closed. That is what I did when my father called me to tell me that our girl was gone, and I will continue this tradition each year as ritual. It was the only way I could let her go.

To read:

My pal

released her new collection of short stories,

,

which Kristen premiered with an exclusive abstract here:

I received and read my copy, and I would like to frame the story “The Girl Detective” in my home. I was rapturous and shocked by these darling, daring stories and…actually committed one of the acts depicted in real life (hint: it involves a mother-in-law). Oops! I highly recommend this slim but startling volume. It made me want to tell stories of my own. It is excellent literature.

I found this after I wrote “slim” up there and laughed at myself, as I deserve.

and I wrote about

Love is Blind:

I have Beatles autism, and there were facts included in this long article that even I did not know: Kidnapping, Tears and Reconciliation: Inside Yoko Ono’s Decades-Long Saga to Find Her Missing Daughter by Jordan Runtagh, for People Magazine.

From bestie

, “

” for his website The Second Disc, and one of you should buy me this because I am small and nice. And:

theardentadventurer A post shared by @theardentadventurer

“Four and Ten Subjects for a Painting (to Raymond Roussel),” by Nikos Engonopoulos, a poem that delighted me in its structure.



To…buy?

I run, very casually, a small merchandise storefront, which I launched after a hat I made that says “Carrie Coon deserved an Emmy for The Leftovers.” went viral. You can peep the shop here, just in time for my new White Lotus drop:

Buy this sweatshirt here .

This is literally just Simone:

catsnetfx A post shared by @catsnetfx

This is literally just Lugosi:

hmuraco A post shared by @hmuraco

(In actuality, this is a WOMAN and her name is TULIP. She seems extremely nice. Like my son!)

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

Who wants to practice this with me?

itsmelanieherrera A post shared by @itsmelanieherrera

From John Burke:

bodinghertz A post shared by @bodinghertz

Me if I EVER forgot to use my Rabbit Brush curl spray (which I buy so much of they gave me a discount code: TARA):

dogyam_ A post shared by @dogyam_

I can post this right now because I’m not suicidal!

I want to blow out my fucking nasal passages in this room:

clevelandmagazine A post shared by @clevelandmagazine

From Natalie:

uncreativeseaurchin A post shared by @uncreativeseaurchin

Proudly Iowa stubborn.

WINKY. In OUTFITS.

winkythedwarfcat A post shared by @winkythedwarfcat

Love you bitches,

TG