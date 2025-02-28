I’ve dropped a few new pieces over the last week!

I also have a new podcast episode out on Piecing It Together, about The Brutalist:

With that, keeping it light this week! I have some readings coming up, so look out for more information on those:

My beautiful friend Monique lost her beautiful niece Megan, and I humbly ask that you consider donating to her family’s homegoing expenses: “On Wednesday, February 19th, our sky gained another star. Megan Nia Terrelonge made her heavenly transition after her brave battle with cancer. Even though we only had twenty-six years with her, she touched everyone she met with her intelligence, beauty, and her energy. We are reaching out to our community to help us organize a celebration of her life that we are hoping to conduct on Sunday, March 2nd, 2025. Any donation would be sincerely appreciated.”

May you rest, sweetheart. We’re covering your aunt and family with our love.



To read:

Just open this tweet. May I live to never know the answer.

Learning that Elizabeth Warren wants the DOJ to investigate my old boss is CRAZY. Not even “the CEO of a company where I used to work,” but the man whose desk I would stock with peanut M&M’s and whose voice I would imitate to cancel flights with our AMEX concierge and who yelled at me the day of my grandmother’s wake.

lmao Mom

I worship Michael Shannon and his love of “high end falafel situations.”

“To trust others is primarily about trusting yourself. We often have narratives that we don’t trust others because we have been hurt but I think the truth is many people don’t trust others because they themselves are not trustworthy.” -

“This whole experience has been tough but valuable. It’s taught me that forgiveness and self-protection can coexist. When I said I wished I could go back to before I knew Brynn, it wasn’t out of malice—it was out of love and respect for myself. I’ve spent years protecting the little girl inside me, and rebuilding this friendship would feel like a betrayal.

I approached this reunion with immense gratitude, especially for these brave women who stood together in truth. I deeply appreciate Bravo for breaking the fourth wall, allowing more of that truth to shine through. Without this transparency, my integrity might have continued to be unfairly questioned. But today I stand in clarity, strength, and peace. My heart is full, and I am moving forward with love—free from any shadow that was never mine to carry.” - Real Housewives of New York’s Ubah Hassan with two paragraphs of wisdom that I’ve needed to hear. I hope I can internalize them.

“The Queer Crime That Launched the Beats,” by James Polchin for the Paris Review. God, those beat poets were a bunch of repressed shitheads, weren’t they?

. A good, empathetic read.

To watch:

I was crying on Tuesday night (long story, apparently I am too fat to love) and Harrison Ford made me laugh so hard I stopped:

Look how cute my friends are.. This is Scot on the streets of New York:

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

This is actually a woman named Miss Sorcha Boots who I follow on Twitter and her use of “ok so” to open every status update has actually irrevocably altered my manner of speaking.

Actually my babies:

titled the photos of Simone in carousel above as MISS HEN and MISS ROUNDNESS, two names I now honor for Simoney).

And a bonus!! I commissioned this embroidered piece of the chickens by The Fairy Beam, and she crocheted the blanket with embroidery floss. She got Lugosi’s basket of white hairs on his face, and the little flower on my daughter made me gasp: Simone was rescued from the garden section of Lowe’s, which her father always said made sense since she is a beautiful flower. Go check out this artist; her work is unbelievable and so tenderly made:

Various and sundry:

Mark and I ran into each other at the Titus Andronicus/Eve 6 show and I screamed “Oh, you COCKSUCKER!” when I spotted him, and don’t you know, he looked right up when I said it!!

Me when I’m hard at work and do a little ponytail:

I could listen to this shit all day:

From Jason:

For Jason:

I will never leave Twitta.

Me:

I leave you with my friends Gouda and Brie Bekele, also known as The Cheeses:

Love you cheesy bitches,

TG