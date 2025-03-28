just kinda hitting a lil shimmy through life rn, despite it all

Should you be in Philly TONIGHT:

Read about the rest of the events at A Writers Party this weekend, including live events in Philly and virtual workshops!

The rest is brief since as you have hopefully seen I put a LOT out last week:

I collaborated with Bravo podcaster extraordinaire Ryan Bailey on our wishlists for the next season of The Traitors:

And I released a megapost featuring so many people who are actual writers and artists and aka not me the impostor and you will not believe the people who agreed to be in parts two and three:

So just read these. I want to work on some intensive personal essays when these wrap up and I have some guest essays too, on My Old Ass from Steven and The Menu from

. Next Friday will be part TWO of The Worst Song to Fuck To!

I’lI leave you with the best song you could possibly ever fuck to:

To read:

I took my tiny friend

to try the legendary Fiore’s Thursday Special for the first time (along with

) and she wrote all about it! Fiore’s is “the family business” and I laugh every single time I take a new friend to try it and their eyes roll back into their head on the first bite of mutz. And like not Eden being the one to tell me about the

appearance??!!

Sesame Street

Also from

:

“Hammond B3 Organ Cistern” by Gabrielle Calvocoressi, sent by Sam, who knew I would love. “The days I don’t want to kill myself/ are extraordinary. Deep bass. All the people/ in the streets waiting for their high fives/ and leaping, I mean leaping,/ when they see me.”

“Daniel Radcliffe Joins NBC’s Tracy Morgan Comedy Pilot.” Suicide postponed.

“Warner Bros Negotiating Big Sale Of Shelved ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’ Movie.” SUICIDE POSTPONED.

“Man, 28, Chooses Euthanasia Rather Than Live with Bipolar Disorder, Documents His ‘Last Supper’ with Thousands of Strangers” I didn’t say canceled. (Beautiful story, how I’d like to go.)

Read and cry more here .

I love

:

My pal Sarah Rice is moderating a couples workshop. You may recall Sarah from when I appeared on her podcast to talk Muppets and psychology:

To listen:

The devastating loss of my friend of 30 years last week has dysregulated my sleep, to say the very least. On these recent nights, I have conjured a song I used to listen to on cassette tape as a toddler, “Up Goes the Castle,” which taught me how to breathe in and out. I genuinely believe I would have still been doing it backwards at almost 34 years old if not for Ernie. Thank you, Ernie.

I still want to figure out how to commemorate my friend, my second mother, and I think I know just the way - which will come when I have the strength to sit down and watch the cartoon we discussed the last night we spent together. For now: I love you Carol, and like your name I will hold you as a song of joy. Always.

To watch:

transcribed Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s rousing speech, which made me cry, at the recent HRC gala. You can watch or read the speech in full here. What a mensch that Pritzker is:

A lot of Henson content this week because my CPTSD and I are quickly approaching the one-year anniversary of sexual trauma and I can barely cope with anything. Childhood regression abounds.

Trauma rest stop: watch this woman crunch up very fancy soap. The sounds are nice. I like the glitter.

Gabby Windey won The Traitors, and possibly also the presidency in 2036.

Debra really putting the W in Winger, discussing Israel.

This is literally just Simone:

She do kiss.

This is literally just Lugosi:

Actually my babies:

not Simone looking larger than Lugosi

Various and sundry:

Lufy has taken the internet by Middle Eastern storm. Sandstorm. He has been adopted and I hope the family makes an Instagram page and merch. You really need to watch the video they made here of him in his little wheelchair with the swans yes SWANS:

This is me having endured a 12-hour hospital stay (regular bin, not loony bin) two weeks ago and a flooded bathroom that required five plumbers the day the sex song post dropped but also getting a thousand-dollar tax return. Ball up top:

From

:

Thank you, Claire Penis.

Must I.

Love you Gooey bitches,

TG