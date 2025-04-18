Well.
These past few weeks bringing you “The Worst Song to Fuck To”…how validating. Yes, I didn’t write often over this last month, but I developed an idea and sought sources and chased contributors (at a jog, I don’t run) and had FUN. This project made people laugh. People loved it. I had people ASK me to get involved. I got to know a lot of people who are real writers and Coachella-performing musicians and even one person who sent their response to me the night before starting chemo, which moved me to no end in that I hopefully gave them a fun little moment before something big and scary. This project was good for my heart. It reminded me that I have a lot of little pals out there, that I’m capable of executing SOMETHING, ANYTHING, as I navigate a sooncoming first anniversary of a sexual trauma that upended my life and marriage. This was a gift. If you’d like part four, please let me know. If you have an idea for another megapost like this, please share - and of course, you will be credited for your idea and invited to contribute.
Your girl is featured in a new Bruce Spring-zine! I shared lyrics I wrote in 2020 about, what else, my dead ex-boyfriend. These have never before been shared. I wrote them in 7 minutes on my old fourth floor apartment’s toilet. I am glad they have a home and for so great a cause.
I also wrote about my new tattoo, which didn’t hurt as much as everyone said it would you pussies, so to the pedo-philes out there (get it, ped, Latin for foot shit, get it, because I hate feet?) enjoy my stinky little feetie:
(And which I made 350 dollars off of after posting on my Instagram story that I’d let the fetishists see it if they sent me money, CAN YOU BELIEVE!!!)
And enjoy parts one through three of what will wind up my legacy:
To listen:
I recently appeared on “Worst Song to Fuck To” contributor’ podcast The Movies for his In Four Films Series:
Listen here for my thoughts on Back to the Future, Sleeping With Other People, Network, and All That Jazz:
Learning that Lynch is an OCD girlie fixated on license plate numbers just like me…
To read:
My bestie Mike wrote an essay on the harms of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s autism “activism” and E.T. I cried.
Meet Lochlan O'Neil, the creator of DashCon. “So just to recap: you're 17 years old. You're crying. You don't know yet that you have narcolepsy. You’re dressed like a Homestuck troll and now you're basically being pushed around the convention center asking people for money so you guys don't get kicked out of this hotel?” For some reason the narcolepsy is what made me start Seth Rogen laughing in the middle of my Midtown office.
“Watch the Throne: Kehinde Wiley built an empire out of painting young Black men into art history. Can it survive accusations of sexual assault?” Ugh.
I disagree with so much of his character assessment of Luigi, but I am glad I read this because it makes me 700 percent more eager to read Luigi’s own beliefs in his own words. Free my brother.
I left the below comment, and I would love forto respond: “I genuinely, without agenda, would like to know how you reconcile the crisis of NPC’s with your saying that Brian Thompson is ultimately not guilty of the harm Luigi sought to avenge because he is at the mercy of stakeholders. Also, how NPC’s are a problem of some sort but United has to go along with the same practices all healthcare companies enact like deductibles, which while an industry commonality are an entire arbitrary profit source. The wealth distributions you propose here that seem futile to you…could still be done. Wouldn’t these choices break people into a more agentic state of being? And by Luigi committing this act, is he not waking thousands and millions up to this agentic pattern of thought?”
Incalculable healing reading from:
Also from: “But this was just the beginning. Many in the managerial class saw the success of social media and wondered how they could use gamification for their own ends. The Chinese Communist Party was among the first to apply the principles of social media to the real world. In several towns and cities, it began trialing social credit schemes that assign citizens a level of “clout” based on how well they behave. In some areas, such as Rongcheng and Hangzhou, there are public signs that display leaderboards of the highest scoring citizens. The lowest scoring citizens may be punished with credit blacklists or throttled internet speeds.”
@gendersauce is a must follow. Read the whole carousel. Does anyone else think of Don Draper every time they see the word “carousel”?
From:
To watch:
From Connor:
Posted by:
I don’t even have TikTok, by the way. I just copy these from Twitter. If I start making TikToks you know I’ve SNAPPED:
Arnold Vosloo himself IYKYK:
This is literally just Simone:
She do nuzzle.
This is literally just Lugosi:
And a bonus, from Substack Notes:
Actually my babies:
Various and sundry:
The misandrist in me wants to joke that this is my vagina.
But my heart wants to scream ME AND WHO:
River, sea, you know it:
A new Instatherapist I’m following. “Low effort” is a family model I had not known before and I find that it is codifying the complex web I navigate of feeling like I was both a helicoptered child and emotionally a latchkey kid…
I don’t like rats except Rizzo, but I do like this one and his affinity for William Joel parody:
Jaime sent me this, and Jaime NEVER sends me reels so you know this is worth your gay little time:
I also really want to learn how to dance like this. I think about it sometimes late at night.
How y’all should have feted me after not killing myself last year honestly????
From:
Again, river, sea, you already know:
Love you liberation-minded bitches,
TG
Damn I wish my feet were worth $350 each. Personally I thought the essay itself was worth $350,000, at least, for the searing, perfectly needling everything of it all.
I also loved Mike's piece about walking raisin RFK Jr and ET! And that pic of Lugosi staring lovingly at his mom is 🥹