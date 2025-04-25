midnite_tremors A post shared by @midnite_tremors

I participated in a Zoom poetry reading last week with some incredible talent including

who I learned is local to me.

My slot is first. Enjoy an exclusive read of a poem to be published next month in Querencia Press. Thank you to Tom Snarsky for inviting me and putting this all together.

Some enthusiastic responses to my poems. Aww.

Here’s what’s coming:

On April 30th, we will have a guest essay from Steven Delpome about the Aubrey Plaza film My Old Ass.

I am still hoping to bring you my interview with my friend in Gaza, Alaa Mohsen, but as you can imagine he and his family have been displaced, without internet, and accumulating a great trauma we can only name as genocide. You can follow Alaa’s reporting here, donate to his care here, and hopefully we will be able to bring you the kind and curious questions you sent my way soon.

In May, I have an essay rescued from a retired publication about my favorite episode of Cheers.

I also have a personal essay about a day in my life with CPTSD written and set to publish in May.

Next week, I intend to bring you some movies and shows to watch!

Your guest essay? I'd love to let you wax on about a topic that brings you joy, or consternation, or community. Reply to this email to pitch your idea!

To read:

An oral history of My Cousin Vinny is exactly why you read this here newsletter, so: enjoy.

“Inside the two-year fight to bring charges against school librarians in Granbury, Texas.” Very simply, fuck Chief Deputy Constable Scott London.

“Warner Bros Completes Worldwide Sale Of ‘Coyote Vs. Acme’. Warner CEO David Zaslav is still chief on my list of people to fight when I get to hell. My group chat with Jason and Mike went wavy over this.

“Who do you see Chelsea as outside of Rick, and outside of the relationship that ultimately kills her?

She’s got massive addictive qualities and she’s impulsive and she is highly self-destructive. She has such a strong unconscious drive and she can’t save herself. It’s clever how Mike’s created this very complicated character because her spirituality and all of that stuff puts people off the scent. Her words are her armor. She’s got so many mottos, so many mantras, so many things to say about the zodiac. But in that moment when she’s been shot and she can’t speak and she’s silent for the first time, she doesn’t have anything to say. Rick sees her fully because her armor is gone. He looks at her and he realizes how much he loves her.

People are always like, “Someone should have done something. Someone should have stopped her,” which we say about all these tragic heroines. I get annoyed when they are painted out to be victims. They were very strong, tenacious women. And that is what Chelsea is — she is very, very tenacious, if she’d have channeled her tenacity in a different direction, she could’ve taken over the world.” - Aimee Lou Wood is so charming and intentional in her role on The White Lotus, and as someone who can not stand Sarah Squirm Sherman, I really did find that SNL dig at her to be in poverished taste.

I haven’t seen Glengarry Glen Ross, but

sold me on it. Great, great essay.

Bozoma St. John has had an exquisite first season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and she speaks here about only wearing Black designers while onscreen. She is tall with big hair and a gorgeous figure, and if that wasn’t enough to sell the talented designers she wears, she has this new platform. And uses it wisely. A mensch.

on why we lie:

“You sink on its throne

On its magnificent throne” - G. S. Sharat Chandra, “The Three Miseries”

To listen:

Frequent newsletter guest Little Hag has a new song out. Fuck the fascists. Donald, show me your head INDEED.

sharing some interesting insights about the hospitality industry and its limitations and rebukes of capitalism:

To watch:

I’ve been lonely as fuck but also this SPOKE to me. Thank you, white man!!!

From Jason:

Sobbed.

Carrie Coon’s selections in the Criterion Closet:

This is literally just Simone:

As Auntie

calls her, “Miss Roundness.”

This is literally just Lugosi:

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

My dad shared this with me. My grandmother’s birthday was the 18th and I spent it singing to her at the cemetery. I miss her. I am so grateful to love her.

Got my ass honestly, love you Eden.

This is Wagner Koop's cat FANCY and she is a beautiful woman.

Fucking Mark. He’s always like this.

What if this is me actually, and what if this is you:

