xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
shannon's avatar
shannon
5h

10/10 highly recommend zoloft. however i still kind of see a stylesian presence on that wall so idk what that says about me as a person

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tara Giancaspro
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture