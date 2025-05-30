xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susannah's avatar
Susannah
1d

My Anita is mentioned!!!! I hear you very loud and clear about the guest essay submissions. I have a quiet, gloomily-weathered weekend ahead of me and I would love to cook something up for you to thank you for being an amazing friend!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eden's avatar
Eden
1d

Indiana Jones movie chat and Gecko/Bones Museum visit - say when.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tara Giancaspro
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture