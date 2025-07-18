Hi.
(the someone is Al)
Friend of the newsletter and my actual lifeknows literally anyone who has told a funny in the mediums of radio, television, or comedy clurb, and so of course he knows Weird Al and so of course he got us backstage passes to the Weird Al show. I love you Dan!!! Thank you for being such a good friend!!
I have been so busy lately!! All good things. Here’s a standout:, my little beeby , and Leah came over to watch Dogma and love on the chickens.
I started a movie chat with eight friends, none of whom would know each other if not for my lactose intolerant ass, and we have come together for a number of film screenings. Everyone has gotten along really well!get back from London so you can rejoin the land of the moviewatching!! I will be writing about what I’ve watched recently soon and planned to this week, but I have been given a new executive to support at work (lovely woman, deMANDING schedule, how does she find time to sleep and breathe I ask) and this was my first week fully supervising her calendar so I was stretched a lil thin. Leaving you with a few things to watch, read, and giggle at.
Such as this:
To listen:
I guested on Female Gaze withto discuss one of my favorite films of all time, 1999’s Dick:
To read:
Last Friday, I searched through my email inbox to catch up on anypieces I had missed and this passage was a highlight:
“For me, this kind of dish is also about rejecting some of my upbringing that was shaped by my mother’s immersion in diet culture. I always felt scrutinized even at my thinnest and even now, every restaurant meal I eat with her is a small ordeal. These days, I know that I don’t need to apologize for my body, but sometimes I order this kind of dish as an act of defiance, to remind myself in no uncertain terms that my body is a good one.” -
In my backlog adventure,had included a link to an issue of what seems like an eroticism-centered publication. Included in the issue to which she linked was this excellent comic about Misery. I love the author’s visual style, which reminds me of my Melanie’s Mall playset from 1995.
Do you want to read about really stupid people who don’t get it? “I don’t want to outsource my brain”: How political cartoonists are bringing AI into their work
A couple of pieces about Zohran Mamdani - a great profile from 2023, “Zohran Mamdani is bringing Hollywood glamor to Albany: Dubbed ‘the socialist, Muslim Ronald Reagan,’ the state legislator takes a creative approach to fighting for increased MTA funding and single-payer health care,” and “A New Role for Madhur Jaffrey: Rap Grandma: At 85, the actress and cookbook author brings sass and no-nonsense style to a video by the rapper Mr. Cardamom,” where Zohran in his rapgod era (as Mr. Cardamom) takes a backseat to the star of his music video. And an article from 2020 about up-and-coming progressive challengers to Albany incumbents, of which Mamdani was one.
More in AI: I do not use GenAI, and am nigh apocalyptic about its harmful, career-ending, technologically-reliant, braindumbing possibilities, but man, if this Suno AI as detailed in Rolling Stone had been of prominence and accessibility while I was still recording and releasing music I would have been TEMPTED. A fascinating piece for me to read. It conflicted me deeply.
Do you feel humbled seeing how detailed artists of ancient past worked marble into flesh, lace, tears? If so, you will enjoy this thread.
To watch:
If you like Wicked, watch this. It’s fucking stupid.
I voted Nicolandria fight with the wall!!!! (Although I will buy every single branded collaborative product Amaya Papaya signs her name and likeness to, and we love her!!!)
This is literally just Simone:
This is literally just Lugosi:
Actually my babies:
said this was me:
My official response:
Various and sundry:
Kinda my ass:
Here are some homosexual animals:
WHAT IF:
Thank you Natalie for this:
This beaver’s name is Tulip and she is a woman.
I hope you got that dog in you:
Love you optimistic bitches,
