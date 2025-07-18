Hi.

sweatylamarr A post shared by @sweatylamarr

(the someone is Al)

Friend of the newsletter and my actual life

knows literally anyone who has told a funny in the mediums of radio, television, or comedy clurb, and so of course he knows Weird Al and so of course he got us backstage passes to the Weird Al show. I love you Dan!!! Thank you for being such a good friend!!

sweatylamarr A post shared by @sweatylamarr

I have been so busy lately!! All good things. Here’s a standout:

, my little beeby

, and Leah came over to watch

and love on the chickens.

Dogma

I started a movie chat with eight friends, none of whom would know each other if not for my lactose intolerant ass, and we have come together for a number of film screenings. Everyone has gotten along really well!

get back from London so you can rejoin the land of the moviewatching!! I will be writing about what I’ve watched recently soon and planned to this week, but I have been given a new executive to support at work (lovely woman, deMANDING schedule, how does she find time to sleep and breathe I ask) and this was my first week fully supervising her calendar so I was stretched a lil thin. Leaving you with a few things to watch, read, and giggle at.

Such as this:

devandaily A post shared by @devandaily

To listen:

I guested on Female Gaze with

to discuss one of my favorite films of all time, 1999’s

:

Dick

To read:

165. The Week in Dolly 🎶🚂 Tara Giancaspro · Jun 27 Before this week’s post: I am moving our scheduled E.R. guest post to next Wednesday, so you can enjoy it throughout the July 4th weekend and cool off with some premium 90’s television! Read full story

from Mallory

Last Friday, I searched through my email inbox to catch up on any

pieces I had missed and this passage was a highlight:

“For me, this kind of dish is also about rejecting some of my upbringing that was shaped by my mother’s immersion in diet culture. I always felt scrutinized even at my thinnest and even now, every restaurant meal I eat with her is a small ordeal. These days, I know that I don’t need to apologize for my body, but sometimes I order this kind of dish as an act of defiance, to remind myself in no uncertain terms that my body is a good one.” -

In my backlog adventure,

had included a link to an issue of what seems like an eroticism-centered publication. Included in the issue to which she linked was this

about

. I love the author’s visual style, which reminds me of my Melanie’s Mall playset from 1995.

Misery

Do you want to read about really stupid people who don’t get it? “I don’t want to outsource my brain”: How political cartoonists are bringing AI into their work

A couple of pieces about Zohran Mamdani - a great profile from 2023, “Zohran Mamdani is bringing Hollywood glamor to Albany: Dubbed ‘the socialist, Muslim Ronald Reagan,’ the state legislator takes a creative approach to fighting for increased MTA funding and single-payer health care,” and “A New Role for Madhur Jaffrey: Rap Grandma: At 85, the actress and cookbook author brings sass and no-nonsense style to a video by the rapper Mr. Cardamom,” where Zohran in his rapgod era (as Mr. Cardamom) takes a backseat to the star of his music video. And an article from 2020 about up-and-coming progressive challengers to Albany incumbents, of which Mamdani was one.

More in AI: I do not use GenAI, and am nigh apocalyptic about its harmful, career-ending, technologically-reliant, braindumbing possibilities, but man, if this Suno AI as detailed in Rolling Stone had been of prominence and accessibility while I was still recording and releasing music I would have been TEMPTED. A fascinating piece for me to read. It conflicted me deeply.

Do you feel humbled seeing how detailed artists of ancient past worked marble into flesh, lace, tears? If so, you will enjoy this thread.

To watch:

If you like Wicked, watch this. It’s fucking stupid.

I voted Nicolandria fight with the wall!!!! (Although I will buy every single branded collaborative product Amaya Papaya signs her name and likeness to, and we love her!!!)

trevorevarts A post shared by @trevorevarts



This is literally just Simone:



This is literally just Lugosi:

elliewiththewhitebellie A post shared by @elliewiththewhitebellie

Actually my babies:

Eden said this was me:

@imthe_annagBad babby Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

My official response:

1× 0:00 -0:05

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Various and sundry:

Sometimes my ex-husband looks at this newsletter and so this and the one above are for him.

Kinda my ass:

stewleonards A post shared by @stewleonards

Here are some homosexual animals:

rwpzoo A post shared by @rwpzoo

WHAT IF:

david_bowie_fanlove_ A post shared by @david_bowie_fanlove_

Thank you Natalie for this:

sonosolofil A post shared by @sonosolofil

sopranosworld A post shared by @sopranosworld

This beaver’s name is Tulip and she is a woman.

hmuraco A post shared by @hmuraco

massi_e_mino A post shared by @massi_e_mino

I hope you got that dog in you:

Love you optimistic bitches,