(I’ve always been exactly like this.)

I like the idea of my July 22, 2021, taking a blue velvet cupcake with cream cheese frosting to the cemetery and visiting my grandmother, grandfather, and late uncle, all nestled together under rose marble and marble roses.

That is not how I celebrated my birthday this year, because the cupcake store didn’t open until 12 and I had a 1:30 movie (Superman, I cried four times, it is aggressively anti-Zio to the point where I did think the Boravian Prime Minister came off a little antisemitic (in the “Jew as troll” trope J.K. Rowling loves ever so, his name might as well’ve been Jekyll Shmeckel), David Corenswet aka my fellow SAG strike attendee is so good at kissing and looking earnest and saying “golly,” please give him the Man from U.N.C.L.E. prequel we deserve) and then wound up so socially burnt out that I canceled my evening plans to go boneless.

My “big brothers” Mark and Fenn.

I turned 34 years old this Tuesday. Thank heavens. I am one of those OCD freaks who assumes that any odd number is going to send the asteroids.

Not bad for the girl who got asked last year on a date if she was still able to bear children “at her age.”

The TV has to be on an even-numbered volume. The air conditioning has to be on an even numbered temperature. I have finally over the last year and a half been able to stop reading a book on a prime numbered page. I used to have to pause music on an even time (like 3:08, and I would actually wait a second to clear an odd time, like a deranged woman tweaking off the wallpaper of her summer cabin). 33 was the worst age I have ever had. My marriage fell apart. The breakup was BAD. Horrendous. I cried every day for a month listening to “Romeo & Juliet” by Dire Straits. I was essentially molested by someone I thought was a friend. My ex died, also at 33. He drowned, in a way. Someone I have known and loved and considered a second mother for 30 years died in March. A friend who is in an extremely controlling relationship ghosted me, and I have panicked about his mental and emotional safety for a year. That one will carry to 34. That one, I pray, will not carry to 35. I hope he finds his way out.

And this is to say nothing of the world’s bullshit, the genocide and genAI whatever gen sashays into the darkening room next.

My birthday is blessedly shared with Willem Dafoe, Laura Palmer, and Jimmy Olsen himself Skyler Gisondo. Great blunt rotation.

My birthday was nice.

Next year, my cupcake will arrive on time and I will drive to the cemetery.

That will be nicer.

Here are a few ways I would also spend my next birthday ahem ahem ahem:

Attend a concert featuring one or ideally both of the Ying Yang Twins (Ying depicted below) flanked by various creatures of the sea:

xxl A post shared by @xxl

Famously, I was bit by a dolphin once, establishing a potentially generational blood feud betwixt the Giancaspros and the various major dolphin families of influence and industry (the Amazon Rivers, the Indo-Pacific humpbacks, the Bottlenoses of the Hyannisport Bottlenoses) so there would be no dolphins. The sea creatures in attendance would be free-range and well-compensated (fish) for their time.

Hit a lil’ shimmy with Philadelphia Elmo, known colloquially as “Philly Elmo”

I moved to Philadelphia for college in 2009 and lived there for four eventful, harrowing, sweaty years (attended a lot of DIY shows in basements huffing asbestos off the walls just to feel something, and ducking and diving to avoid getting hit with some crust punk’s little rat tail). In this time, and in the many, many, many AirBnB visits I have had to my beloved second city since, I have NEVER encountered Philly Elmo in the wild.

whyy A post shared by @whyy

I once spotted the very top of his crimson head, nearly swallowed by a crowd of Birds fans, and missed my chance.

I would like my chance!!!

A small group of select friends coming over and staring at my children like this:

We will watch a movie (Saving Silverman), chase cheese with snorted-up Lactaid pills, and take turns complimenting the cats.

Make out with Jonathan Bailey, who is gay:

fallontonight A post shared by @fallontonight

Maybe just like…this, I don’t know (I am the Pomeranian):

Am I interested in this post? Who do you TAKE me for?!?!

Before we move onto the reading and sundry of it all, two friends in theater have exciting projects impending!

is teaching a horror playwriting workshop!

rileyeltonmccarthy A post shared by @rileyeltonmccarthy

And my former coworker and current dear friend

is starring in the Paramount Theatre (Chicago)’s production of

! Illinois friends, go hug Andrea for me!

More info here .

Come From Away

To read:

A great interview from a decade ago with Michael Madsen. May he rest.

kinda fucked me up with this one:

Click for a random Japanese yōkai, or mythical supernatural figure in Japanese folklore. Here’s one that upset me so much. It’s the candy.

This tweet lmFAO:

I thought this season was affecting (the wedding, THE WEDDING) but I laughed and thought:

(by

)

“You have the Republicans who are defining masculinity almost exclusively through the prism of cruelty—that to be a man is to not only be strong but to use that strength to impose yourself upon others, to take from others, to establish dominance." -NYC Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani Explains His ‘Uniqlo Uncle’ Style

From January, but ugh: “Meta Secretly Trained Its AI on a Notorious Piracy Database, Newly Unredacted Court Docs Reveal” by

.

writes: “

. Dovetails with the article I shared

about political cartoonists outsourcing their own work to AI generators.

A long read on Tumblr teens from ten years ago. I get into rabbit holes.

This is literally just Simone:

lukesgoldies A post shared by @lukesgoldies

This is literally just Lugosi:

elperritosupergordito A post shared by @elperritosupergordito

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

If somehow you haven’t heard this…lucky!?!? Also that museum is wonderful, 10/10, best gift shop I have ever spent 140 dollars on, so many John Waters trinkets, go to AVAM immediately.

yes yes me and who yes

me when I steal Simone from the kitchen table to take her to do sleepies with Lugosi and I

clickhole A post shared by @clickhole

I hope this is how your week finds you (dancing with a friend and feeling a nice summer breeze on your wings):

Love you bitches,

TG