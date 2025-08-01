This week, we have a short guest piece from

on a brand new computer game. This is my first time featuring games on this blog, but with this tagline how could I not? “You are Andrew Cuomo, disgraced former governor of New York State. Can you beat Zohran Mamdani in the New York mayoral race? Probably not. But try anyway! Six endings to discover and lots of Real Cuomo Facts to learn.”

Play HERE.

“I've been learning to code and work with the game development software Godot as my studio has begun developing a sequel to a game we put out last year (it's called Fledgling Manor and it's on Steam, go check it out). This very short project was inspired by the tradition of political simulation games that put players in the shoes of politicians, forcing them to make choices between various tradeoffs.

Games like Reigns and its descendent, Democratic Socialism Simulator by the brilliant and tireless Molleindustria, are great examples from the last decade. Obviously Cuomo and the Quest for Gracie Mansion is pretty simplistic and satirical — I loathe Andrew Cuomo and was elated when Zohran Mamdani crushed him in the primaries, and it was fun to imagine what kind of absurd things he might do to claw back a lead in the general election.

At the same time, I thought that a game like this would also be a good opportunity to share some of the awful things that Cuomo's already done, from sexual harassment to aggressively mishandling the COVID-19 crisis. There are citations provided for these in the game. I lived in New York for half of Cuomo's term as governor and he was terrible for the city and the state. I'm not a huge fan of Kathy Hochul either, but that's another story.

Mamdani's win in the primaries was an incredible surprise to me. The attacks on him by Republicans and establishment Democrats were not. Essentially everyone in the mainstream of the United States government is terrified of the people they claim to speak for, and the notion of a socialist mayor of New York — much less a Muslim one — is too upsetting to countenance. They're going to pull out all of the stops to try and ratfuck him.

We've seen it before: Bernie, India Walton, Jeremy Corbyn. The mainstream media, like the New York Times, will help. Cuomo and his cronies are going to continue to call Zohran antisemitic for criticizing Israel's horrific campaign of genocide, while the majority of American politicians seem more concerned about college students protesting the same than ensuring that their constituents have access to health care.

Zohran can win if people get out there and vote for him. I don't think it will necessarily change New York City in an immediately dramatic way, but he is so obviously the best and only real choice for anyone who isn't a billionaire. I had to leave New York against my will when I lost my visa two years ago, but I've been back many times since and still consider it my home. It deserves better than a mayor who resigned in disgrace from the governorship, and I hope that in some tiny way, this game helps put Mamdani in Gracie Mansion.”

Thank you,

, for bringing us this incredibly fun way to pass the time until the general election! You can follow merritt @merrittk9 on Instagram or merrittk.com.

New buddy Fivish has moved to New York from my beloved torturous tethered whether I like it or not Tulsa and is available to shoot your headshots, band photos, concert or event pictures, etc. Check out his website here. Who wouldn’t want to see his photograph of J.K. Simmons?

To act:

To watch:

From Michael Dale, who in all his grace listened to me call Robert Preston “daddy” and sighed patiently before sending me this. Eight minutes of Harold Hill himself flirting with a Marilyn Monroe lookalike judo instructor:

Matt and I watched the documentary Catwalk about cat pageants in 2019, and I was instantly enraptured by a giant orange Wilford Brimley cat named Oh La La (who I refer to exclusively as Ooh La La in a special little Tara voice I do). I was thinking of him recently (the cat, not Matt) and decided that you should all watch this nice bald man experience the majesty of O o h La La yourself:

”Worst Song to Fuck To” contributor

made something deliciously stupid, thank you Britt for your…cheesy service:

You can read Britt’s worst song contribution here:

To listen:

May Tom Lehrer rest in rhyme and peace. This is a Christmas carol, yes, In August - yes - but treat what I feel is his very best song like a little SnoCone on your hot day:

To read:

on

:

“Solitude is great (but I don’t want

Greatness).”

“‘Nobody wants a robot to read them a story!’ The creatives and academics rejecting AI – at work and at home” by

for The Guardian.

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi: (from Morgan Roberts )

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

Perhaps I AM!!!

Asking this of me is literally violence.

May this week find you like this chicken: in a rosewater-infused bath to exactly the temperature of your preference, with someone who loves you tending to your ministrations (and feathers) with care:

Love you soapy bitches,

TG

