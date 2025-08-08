Bonnie Discepolo as Ms. Jessop. Photo by Jess Miglio - © 2024 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

I am not a confident person (do not let the thirst traps on Instagram fool you) but when it comes to my writing, I shoot my damn shot. The worst someone with whom I’d like to collaborate can do is leave me on read or decline. As I wrote recently, I loved James Gunn’s Superman and went off to be a brave little toaster in Bonnie Discepolo’s DM’s, asking her to do an interview for you all. As an executive assistant myself, the woman at Lex’s bald right hand was the perfect person for me to ask. Bonnie could not have been more responsive or gracious, and gave great insights into character prep, Ms. Jessop’s role in the comic universe (lesson to Tara: Google “Jessop Superman” next time, you dink!), and…Shakespeare! Thank you, Bonnie!

TG: Hi, Bonnie! Thank you so much for doing this interview. I watched the movie with the most cantankerous comic book purist I know (a beloved friend who had seen it already) and he told me that he liked the movie even more on that second watch. I agree with him, it is a true feat. I cried four times! Tell me what you think Ms. Jessop’s backstory is? Where is she from, what do her friends think of her job and does she have time to date (I noticed she is MS. Jessop, not Mrs. or Miss, so intriguing), what’s her zodiac sign, and hmm…maybe what TV shows does she watch to unwind after a long day at the office?

BD: Thank you so much! I'm thrilled you loved it. We honestly didn’t know anything going into filming—everything was very top secret. So when I walked into Luthor Corp that first day and watched Lex and my coworkers, I started to piece it together in real time. The stakes were high, the corporate culture was intense, and the mission was everything.

So for Ms. Jessop, I asked myself: What would make this the most fun? And for me as an actor, that means it has to feel like life or death.

Instantly, it clicked: Ms. Jessop is totally besotted with Lex. She’s brilliant, strategic, ruthlessly helpful. This job is her dream. I imagined her as a little bit Jeri from Succession mixed with Dana Scully—brilliant, overqualified, and unnervingly devout.

I don’t think she unwinds. I don’t think she watches TV. Ms. Jessop has one mission: to be so excellent, so irrefutably vital, that one day Lex looks at her and realizes the right woman has been by his side the entire time.

TG: Congratulations on being a Marvel/DC crossover star. (A Krylorian in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a movie about animals that was so affecting I raced out of the FiDi Alamo to go home and kiss my cats). You are in excellent company - one of the more surprising actors I found who had worked for both was Tim Robbins, who appeared in Green Lantern (2011) for DC and…Howard the damn Duck for Marvel. Did James reach out to you directly to join this project?

BD: Thank you! I’m surprised myself. It’s a dream come to to get to be any part of these iconic cinematic universes. James reached out early on, but the details were a mystery. I think the amazing thing about Lex’s crew is that we felt like a company of actors. Over the course of shooting, our roles, our characters, and how we all relate—to each other, to Lex, to Superman—became clearer and clearer as the film took shape.

Assorted Kry-lorians from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

TG: When you joined Superman, the character of Lex’s assistant did not have a name. How did the name Jessop emerge? And what do you think her first name is?

BD: Everything is top secret. So even though we didn’t know our names, the fact that they are all pulled from canon like the Farr twins, means that James knew. I had already created a character with depth, nuance, and motivation for myself. I just didn’t know her name yet. Once I found out she was Ali Jessop from The Black Ring comics, I ordered them and read them thoroughly to understand everything that already existed about her. She’s a helicopter pilot. A scientist. She goes on missions to Antarctica and the jungle with Lex. She’s very inside the company. Now, I don’t know what direction the live action will take, but in the comics, that relationship eventually goes south—Lex betrays her, and it complicates things between them.

TG: I am an executive assistant by day and while I have never had a boss throw pencils, I have worked for some jerks! It is not a role for the faint of heart. This is a total “character study” question - do you think Ms. Jessop was an executive assistant and happened to find an open role (through whatever version of LinkedIn the DC Universe offers!) at LutherCorp, or do you think she was drawn to the company and worked her way up to be Lex’s right hand?

BD: Ali Jessop is a true believer. For her, working for Luthor to take down Superman is the equivalent of running mission control for the Mars rover landing—a generation-defining moment, with an elite team. She’s not there by accident. She chose this mission. Lex cherry-picks his employees from the cream of the crop, so I imagine she was already working at NASA or recruited straight out of a PhD program at an elite university into LuthorCorp. But Jessop also has a chip on her shoulder. She’s driven by a compulsion to prove herself, and that’s part of what makes her so sharp. She’s a foil to Lex. He’s fueled by entitlement to power. Jessop fights for every win. She advances by outworking, outlasting, and outthinking her competitors—like the leggy blondes Lex keeps dating. By the end of the film, I think we start to see what it costs her emotionally to be this invested in Lex. The Krypto moment says it all.



TG: From my friend

of

: “One of the reasons I connected so much with James Gunn’s Superman was the tone - it really reminded me of the 90s animated series, which was my introduction to the character. That series also gave us

, Lex’s fiercely loyal driver, assistant, and bodyguard. Mercy notably doesn’t show up in this film, but I couldn’t help but notice some parallels between that character and your performance as Ms. Jessop. Did you draw any inspiration from other characters like Mercy, or was Ms. Jessop conceived to stand apart from what came before?”

Ali Jessop is a character created by Paul Cornell for The Black Ring comics. She works for Luthor and is so cool. She’s a pilot, which I love. But she is also a scientist who works in the offices with Lex. In the comic she gets to inhabit both worlds, the brainy mad slash bad scientist corporate brilliance, and the crew that goes on the big on-the-ground missions with Lex. She’s a little unhinged and seems emotionally invested in the stakes, and I think provides a little comic relief because of her fealty to the cause and to Lex and her passion. I love her because she's complex, capable, and courageous.

Oh, a BAD bitch. I want her in the next movie!

TG: I know people who work at NewsMax and FOX News who are absolutely mercenary hires. They collect a check and donate part of it to Planned Parenthood and do not endorse any of the views of their employer. Ms. Jessop believes in the LutherCorp mission. Do you think any of Lex’s underlings do not espouse his ideology, or have they all drunk the LutherAid? Do they all think Superman is the root of all evil or do they think Lex Luthor is letting Supes live a little too rent-free in his mind?

BD: For me, Ms. Jessop is all in on Lex and his mission. She loves him. She loooooves him. When I was prepping the character, I decided that Ms. Jessop and Luthor had sex one time. For Lex it meant nothing, but Jessop fell for him hard. Ever since, she’s been doing her job with zeal and passion, watching Lex choose and be disappointed by leggy blonde after leggy blonde. Every time he sends one of his girlfriends to a pocket universe, Jessop hopes he’ll finally wake up and realize his true partner has been by his side the whole time.

TG: My friend the cantankerous comic purist pointed out that the triumph in those scenes reminded him of how Elon Musk ran DOGE, and how his supporters cheered him on. Did James, or did you and your fellow actors as a group, discuss any influences when defining your (and your costars’) performance in those scenes?

BD: That’s a great question. I remember us talking more about how it was Shakespeare, like we were working for Richard the Third, someone brilliant, dangerous, and always ten moves ahead. We stayed firmly grounded in the Superman story. James Gunn writes every line and detail with tightness, clarity, and precision. What you're seeing is actors reacting to the given circumstances in his script. That cult loyalty, the overzealous corporate culture, the intensity, it’s all in the script. It’s written into the DNA of the scenes.

Wardrobe fittings, rom Bonnie’s Instagram.

TG: You have described her as a true believer and loyal to Lex and LutherCorp to the end. I take it that means that she does not have a moral quandary or crisis of faith during the events of the film. Do you think she ever has, or would after the movie concludes?

BD: When Lex and the mission fail, Ms. Jessop is heartbroken. I don’t think she has a moral quandary at all, because no one is the villain in their own story.

TG: Your LutherCorp brethren may face serious repercussions for their involvement in the Boravian plot. Might we expect Ms. Jessop to be grilled at a Congressional hearing? How much do you think she knew? And where do you suspect she is after the events of the film?

BD: I think the Superman story and the Luthor Corp plot say so much being said about [blindly] investing in a cult of personality. Of big behemoth companies not taking account for collateral damage. And the casual cruelty of people who just do their jobs.

TG: With the new followers and attention you’ve been deservedly receiving, what previous role or project of yours would you like to suggest new fans check out?

As an actor, I would love for them to check out Robert Rodriguez's Hypnotic. I won't give away the plot, because there are a lot of twists, but I play a fun character who interacts with William Fichtner and Ben Affleck in some big action and adventure moments.

BD: As a filmmaker, an oldie but goodie is what got me started as a writer and director. Rebel Without a Crew: The Series follows five first-time filmmakers as we each make a feature in two weeks for seven thousand dollars. It’s incredibly inspiring and a real insight into how you make an indie film El Mariachi style!

TG: What are some roles or performances you’d stage a Jarhanpurian coup to play? Could be Gena Rowlands in a Cassavetes movie, could be Tinkerbell. For example, my dream role is Sally Bowles.

BD: Well, I’m actually gearing up to produce A Streetcar Named Desire right now, with my BFF Anna Camp as Blanche and me as Stelllllaaaaa. So that’s one dream role already coming true.

TG: What’s next for you? Please let us know where we can look forward to seeing you next, and where we can keep up to date on your work!

BD: Neo Dome, a short action western that I directed, is playing at the HollyShorts Film Festival on August 12th in the Action block, which is very cool. I’m also in post-production on a documentary called American Discepolo. It explores my family lineage and the life of my father’s cousin, the tango composer from Buenos Aires, Enrique Santos Discepolo. And I’m on Cameo, sending birthday messages and words of encouragement if anyone needs a little boost.