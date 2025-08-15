The chickens were in the hospital this weekend but are, it seems, okay. I came home from My Chemical Romance to my Pretty Litter swathed in a slate blue, which means that one of them (they share a litter box, mommy’s affections, everything) likely had a UTI. I was going to write more about what I’ve been listening to - I have cleared well over 500 screenshots of albums to try, movies to watch, and words of the day in the last month and I have discovered so many incredible musicians but you know…on Wednesday, three entire days after these two were separated for the first five hours they’ve spent apart in two years (and before that, like never, for six years)I left for work to them bonding in bed, licking each other with amoxicillin tongues. It took three days for the hospital pheromones to not trigger the other, and they spooned as they often do and nothing else could possibly matter more.
I’ll add some little snapshots of my life lately in the interim.
Also that ER visit was 2400 American dollars so uh…paid subscriptions welcome. I’m also on Venmo @taragiancaspro.
They ended with Livin’ on the Prayer. It ruled. MCRa decided to make about 5/6 ofthe show this performance art experience where they were the band playing to a dictator that looked like the Roger Rabbit villain and where Gerard Way did a Borat voice and ate spaghetti live on stage before being stabbed to death by one of those monochrome French clowns, who then opened his little dress thing to reveal a strap of C4. The clown then suicided bombed itself. Weird show. The Bon Jovi part ruled.
Jackie Hoffman at 54 Below with Michael Dale.
Musician and friend of the blog. What a voice.
I do not have it in me to remove my hand from its position wrapped around Lugosi’s little hoove to type any more this week, so I simply leave you with this, from Erinn:
Love you bitches,
TG
MY SON IS FAMOUS!!!! You both are SO gorgeous!!! That Willem DaFriend look is the opposite of confusing and disappointing, it is affirming and uplifting