The chickens were in the hospital this weekend but are, it seems, okay. I came home from My Chemical Romance to my Pretty Litter swathed in a slate blue, which means that one of them (they share a litter box, mommy’s affections, everything) likely had a UTI. I was going to write more about what I’ve been listening to - I have cleared well over 500 screenshots of albums to try, movies to watch, and words of the day in the last month and I have discovered so many incredible musicians but you know…on Wednesday, three entire days after these two were separated for the first five hours they’ve spent apart in two years (and before that, like never, for six years)I left for work to them bonding in bed, licking each other with amoxicillin tongues. It took three days for the hospital pheromones to not trigger the other, and they spooned as they often do and nothing else could possibly matter more.

I’ll add some little snapshots of my life lately in the interim.

The makeup for My Chem, as well as the OTHER Jersey punk gods representation (Danzig too).

They ended with Livin’ on the Prayer. It ruled. MCRa decided to make about 5/6 ofthe show this performance art experience where they were the band playing to a dictator that looked like the Roger Rabbit villain and where Gerard Way did a Borat voice and ate spaghetti live on stage before being stabbed to death by one of those monochrome French clowns, who then opened his little dress thing to reveal a strap of C4. The clown then suicided bombed itself. Weird show. The Bon Jovi part ruled.

Ben Gibbard of Death Cab at the Brooklyn Paramount. This was my 8th Death Cab show and second in three days as they opened for My Chem.

Jackie Hoffman at 54 Below with Michael Dale.

Josh Sharp’s ta-da! with Meredith and Alyssa. A beautiful little show with a lot of Google Doc slides and a lot of heart.

Leah, Lindsay, Susannah, Eden, and my dumb ass at a gratis dinner at Lola in Hoboken. Not Lola’S, which I now know after walking to Lola’S all the way across town in motorcycle boots without socks and having to race 15 blocks over to LolA.

Susannah’s son Churro, not to be confused with Puss in Boots.

let’s glow serenely with mama

Big deal that I am out here wearing a sheer shirt, considering I was so scarred by sexual trauma last year that I hid my face and boobs away. I didn’t wear makeup for most of that year.

But no question, I had to look GOODT for Desuana’s birthday.

This is what we call “double-fisting” the chickens and I really wish I had a better phrase for this…

Musician and friend of the blog

. What a voice.

My beautiful son.

My Fantastic Four: First Steps review with a little extra giggle below:

We love Ed in this house. And an article for context.

I do not have it in me to remove my hand from its position wrapped around Lugosi’s little hoove to type any more this week, so I simply leave you with this, from Erinn:

Love you bitches,

TG