I’ve been thinking of taking a break. I have a 122-week streak, and I am a dirty little paypig for gamification of my goals, so that is quite hard to take out back and Old Yeller. But…

I was at a concert recently, on a date that wound up not being a date and instead wound up being, as I said to the boy, “it felt like a speed date, both in length of time and that it did not NOT evoke the 1994 Sandy Bullock-Keanu Reeves two-hander Speed.” If you’ve been in my car when I drive…it was the first time I have ever been asked to drive faster. Who in their right mind would ask this of leafleted me. And I was already antsy as fuck getting into that car because the thing I don’t like happened: I got recognized.

I was outside the concert venue chatting with two of the boy’s friends and waiting for my “date” to finish at the merch booth because yes obviously we have met me of course he was in the band and I noticed this blonde dude hovering over our group waiting to say something. Maybe ask for a light. I gave him enough eye contact to embolden him and he said “I follow you.”

I beg your motherfucking pardon while I grab my mace?! Sir!?

“I follow you on Instagram. Are you performing tonight?”

Ah.

Before many of you met me, I put out music under the name Sweaty Lamarr. I released one really good song about my dead ex being hopped up on coke during our six-hour nightly pandemic phone calls, one nice song called “Mysteries” inspired by both my incandescent grandmother and a fuckboy named Jared, and a terrible, woeful EP I am not linking you to that includes a sequel to Dolly Parton’s “Jolene” from Jolene’s perspective that I would pay someone else to cover so it could be done justice my own paltry voice can’t serve. I did a battalion of press when the music was released, realized that I was far better as an entertaining podcast guest and poet of lyrics, and stopped singing. I hated my voice. It made me at times suicidal. Singing cost money and time spent around white men who didn’t think I had talent but were happy to take a producer’s check. Giving up Sweaty Lamarr (though it is still my username on Instagram, because Meta will not let me, the only Tara Giancaspro on planet fucking Earth and thank goodness for that one is one too many, claim taragiancaspro as my handle) was a choice to save myself thousands of dollars and my dignity.

I do not like being recognized, especially not for recognition’s sake. On the Las Culturistas podcast, Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang play a game called “Star or Actress” in which they assess the merit of a woman in show business. Is she a Star - someone with glamour, notoriety, flash? Is she an Actress, a serious craftswoman of incontrovertible skill? Is she both? Nicole Kidman is a Star AND Actress (the AMC campaign and that one photo of her after signing Tom Cruise’s divorce decree, yet popping on that Virginia Woolf prosthetic and getting down to business), Sydney Sweeney is a Star. Someone like Vicky Krieps who does good and serious work but does not play a public fame game is an Actress. I do not want to be a Star. If anything at all, I want to be an Actress.

So being recognized for being on Instagram, because my music did not go viral, because I never played a single show (my music “career” starting during 2020’s lockdown), because I basically only existed on the internet, is anathema. That guy could not have named a single song of mine if I had asked him.

And then it got worse.

When I do get recognized in public, for being on Instagram, I never know what to say. I often try “Do we follow each other? Let’s check - if not, let me make sure I’m following you back.” This has happened at the Wu Tsai Theater and at a garage sale and it’s the only thing I know to do with my hands. I opened Instagram, entered this kid’s username as dictated, and I see a bright blue bar under his profile picture that beckons “Follow.”

He doesn’t follow me. If he did, that cyan strip would be beckoning me to follow back.

I have been approached by a man on a street that I do not know, interrupted in my conversation, told not that I did or made something of value but simply that I have an Instagram following not even large enough to get me a steady stream of free shit, and now made aware in front of my “date”’s friends mind you that this dude at one point unfollowed me. I didn’t respond to his thirsty DM. I posted something too political for him. I posted too much. I merited an unfollow. And still merited someone’s need to come up to me, thumb up ass, and say “Hey I know you from internet.” Not a compliment or an engaging question. “Hey I know you from internet.”

I joked. “You don’t even follow me, buddy!” “Yes, I do.” Nope. Pointed out how the blue button works. Decided to be the bigger person and follow him anyway. He followed back later that night.

I sound harsh, and this is not a “woe is me I got ATTENTION” cry. It would be that if I decided to not do anything about it but come to you and complain. I hated the feeling of being approached off of my face, which is on the internet enough that people may recognize it on the street. I want to be approached for my words, my humor, and mostly my ability to create resonance with my words and my humor within others. To offer comfort or connection. And so I am considering pulling back from view. I am downloading Instagram for a few minutes each day, sending Eden and Susannah some cat doing some activity, checking in with my Bravo chat there (I have two Bravo chats, one Housewives-forward with three Philly friends and the other for Vanderpump and Summer House and The Traitors where this video made our recent morning). And then I am deleting the app off my phone. I am also considering reducing the cadence of this newsletter. Until I have something exquisite to write - another movie critique with

, a poem, a political diatribe, I am just farting out Star content into your inbox. I want to fart like an Actress! Posting selfies in here and rundowns of the concerts and plays I’ve seen in the week without incisive view or commentary is Star behavior. And so I am going to change that. I will only be here with a really good, really evocative fart.

I have felt healthier than I have in many, many years, and so there is no heartbreak to write. There is no trauma to dump. There is loneliness, yes, but there is also going out five nights a week with Michael Dale. There is a daily barrage of texts with Jason and Duque while I work from home, one chicken in each hand as we sneak in a lunch nap. There are days I do not have to fix my messy bun and *Kim Carnes voice* Steve Buscemi eyes for no one, and can go boneless in bed watching absolute dogshit on Tubi and that is joy. That is JOY. I do not want my writing streak to sap that joy, when that joy requires my phone on the other side of the room and my laptop NOWHERE in sight.

I have had, as my dad says, a hard life. The idea of being extraordinary borne from obstacle, someone worthy of a inspirational, Academy Award-friendly biopic, does not appeal to me. I romanticize the fuck out of the ordinary. I want to be the ordinary. I think I deserve an uneventful life.

I get asked all the time by people in the supermarket or new coworkers or women in bar bathrooms if I am a comedian or if I host, like a chubby Maria Menounos. “You’re so funny, you’re so entertaining.” More than any other modifier, I get asked if I am an actress.

No, I’m not.

But I’d like to be an Actress.

If anything at all.

To read:



“The Visit” by Anuk Arudpragasam. This one took me like three weeks to finish but that is likely more my untreated, undiagnosed pandemic-and-cellphone-onset ADHD and nothing to do with the verisimilitude abundant in this mother and daughter story.

Bestie Mike wrote about the Time song “Donald Trump (Black Version)” and the…Prince AI slop estate.

“Porn is a game of slap-the-bag played with a gallon box of communion wine.“ - Rebecca Rukeyser’s “When I Miss America, I Look at r/gooncaves”

I lived on Tumblr.com from 2009-2015 or so and there things I miss but being co-opted into fake baby discourse sponsored by Big Pillow is not one of those things. This is THE recommended read of the week. I was also humbled to realize that I, in a rabbit hole, did not know a few of these acronyms.

“The Unabomber takes on the Internet,” by

from 2016. I’m just going to say it: I may be a Ted Kaczynski stan. I will learn to spell his last name without looking.

Bestie Mike also interviewed John Jackson, Billy Joel's archive director,

To watch:

Weapons, man. That is unequivocally the hardest I have laughed since the divorce:

I didn’t know I needed to hear this message. I agree entirely:

