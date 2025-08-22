xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eden's avatar
Eden
6d

This was so well written and I'm so proud of you for taking a step back to figure out what serves you and how you want to show up moving forward. People change, priorities change, and your art can change too. Looking forward to enjoying your brilliant farts whenever they bubble up to the surface.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Succinct Susannah's avatar
Succinct Susannah
9h

There are a lot of ways to be an Actress and I look forward to you exploring all of them 🩷 in the meantime, all the fart talk makes me think you could be the Lady Lepetomane

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture