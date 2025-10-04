Me hearing Taylor croon the word “legitly” knowing that it, like “casted,” will take off as a “word” and I am powerless to stop it.

Taylor Swift released the song Eric Adams would have played en route to his campaign suspension’s press conference a few days too late. “It’s a good thing I like my friends cancelled, cloaked in Gucci and in scandal” would not feel out of place between Adams’ tweets proclaiming that “Deep down, I think I must be little bit Dominican” and that his detractors are now his food service professionals. (I hope he still tips.) “Make your haters your waiters” would similarly not feel out of place amongst the Urban Dictionary buzzwords and inertia-inducing bad syntax (“legitly” in the titular track, “as legend has it, you” in “The Fate of Ophelia,” and the unconscionable “but I’m not a bad bitch, and this isn’t savage” of “Eldest Daughter”) strewn about Swift’s twelfth album, The Life of A Showgirl, an album that feels evocative of what “TikTok comedians” (in quotes in the way one refers to Tilly Norwood as an “AI actress” because that is not a real thing) insist Swift’s often repetitive lyrics about bars, daggers, storms and seafaring, lieges and lords, the celestial, and ghosts allege her songs all sound like. Despite releases throughout her career channeling funk, stadium rock, the Freaky Friday soundtrack, and simply oodles of affected country twang, it is Taylor’s astute teenage insight into heartbreak and wanting to belong that made her career and sets her apart from her contemporaries who can dance like Tate McRae, sing like Kelly Clarkson, both (Beyoncé) or flex mastery over the modern zeitgeist and crystallize authentic aesthetic (Addison Rae’s bikinis and music videos that reveal a girl surrounding herself with the true New York arthouse underground) Ariana Grande’s high pony and high octaves, Charli XCX’s hyperpop world of brat). It was her vulnerability, relatability, recognizability in all she shared.

But Taylor Swift, a successful sharer, the successful sharer, has arrived at a time where she has nothing new to say.

I have listened to this album for the last 48 hours and little else (I put on a little Coheed and Cambria to cleanse the vocal palette) and there are songs that will become favorites, songs I daydream to, ones that earned the little star next to their name on Apple Music (as like three people use Apple Music: that means it’s a favorited track). But that is because the Swedes are fucking geniuses with melodies, hooks, and catchy choruses, wielding with Ableton an artillery that would make the Branch Davidians blush. Taylor has, not by finding love, something she has done to profound effect on “New Year’s Day” and “Afterglow” but by isolating herself in her private jet, returned to repeat her stories. She recycles AP Lit fare (Gatsby on reputation, “Hamlet” here) when Dua Lipa runs a book club featuring Ocean Vuong and

I compiled a playlist of previous releases that tell all of the tales Showgirl has to offer, and in many cases better than Showgirl has to offer, and ones that unify the theme. If the album’s conceit is the sulfuric inelegance of its lyric “oftentimes it doesn’t feel so glamorous to be me,” why is this album talking about suburban minivan dreams, the funeral of a high school crush, and Brittany Mahomes’ and Taylor’s pact to not discuss politics at the table? Titling it “The Last Two Years” and a candid of Swift and Kelce making breakfast might have better reflected the story of this new album. As usual, Swift suffers from an aloofness to tonal cohesion - Midnights’ promotional images and song title reveal videos evoked a Cassavetes and shag carpet palette that did not match the synthesized pop it offered, just like Showgirl’s visual bombast did not lend itself to bass drums, horns, and everything Christina did on “Ain’t No Other Man” or Baz Luhrmann did on the Gatsby soundtrack.

The playlist can be streamed on Spotify. These songs are not presented in any order, as the actual album does not have a clear linear story:

“The Man”: “The Man” speaks to industry, institutional, and individual misogyny, something a true showgirl would sadly navigate as she tries to high-kick it out of the way. Taylor elaborates on this topic in “Father Figure,” but strikes with a sharper satirical pen in “The Man,” whose infectious chorus belies a darker truth. “mirrorball”: This song from folklore is one of Swift’s best and most introspective. Showgirl was written to diarize her blockbuster Eras Tour, and a song like this one would have spoken to Swift’s desires to make the experience special for every fan, to not be caught being curt or worn down by the demands of the show, and the angst of existing as the single, unquestionably biggest blank slate onto which young women project themselves and their hopes and dreams. “Dress”: A far sexier song than “Wood,” where the agonizing hidden desire feels infinitely universal compared to the inclusion of “New Heights of manhood,” a lyric that name checks Travis Kelce’s podcast and also wang. I can’t relate. I have not experienced Travis Kelce’s wang. (I’d prefer Jason’s.) “New Year’s Day”: The most sparse production she has done and a song that deserves its spin at every wedding during which it appears. It is a sublime piece of romance, and “Honey” does not compare. Juxtaposition of her glitter-laden tour with the quiet peace of her relationship would have served the conceit of the showgirl turning from the adoring (or critical) eyes of her audience and towards the only eyes that really matter. “Down Bad”: This is a song I skip when I listen to Tortured Poets, because I find “down bad” to be an ugly phrase and one that, like “crash out,” already feels dated. It is Love Island vocabulary and Miss Thing should be above that. But “Down Bad” does highlight in brief the physical demand of Swift’s life (her arduous training for the literal legwork of this massive tour) and where I expected this album to have lines about the blisters, bruises, sweat, and ice baths this tour required, it was light on this theme. “I Can Do It With A Broken Heart”: This song replaces the need for The Life of a Showgirl entirely. It is the thesis she released on the wrong album. She is bereft over her situationship but still strutting. This is what the showgirl does. She cries over whatever ails her heart, fixes her mascara, hoiks up her bedazzled balconette, and can-cans with a smile. This song off the album prior summarizes what the listener would have expected Swift to say in her newest offering…but doesn’t. “Clara Bow”: A song about the ephemeral nature of fame, a riff on All About Eve. It is another track I skip, but I find it superior to whatever the hell she roped Sabrina Carpenter into for the album’s closing track. A theme she has explored earlier and better once again. “The Alchemy”: A “Call It What You Want” or “Delicate” for the Kelce era. I wouldn’t have minded another slow, musing track letting us in to the contented inner life she has built with Kelce. “The Fate of Ophelia” and “Opalite,” the two favorites I mentioned earlier, are clap- and tap-along odes to the man, but I’d like more insight into what makes the relationship tick, what they bring out in each other. A personal issue more than an objective or critical one. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”: This track both covers the ghoulish dastardly evocations of “Cancelled!” and the misogyny and bad-faith readings a casino showgirl might experience, which would have been an interesting narrative texture for the record. Defanging women who are too verbal, too confident, too independent. Being Taylor Swift does not shield Swift from attack (such as from the fascist President of the United States, who has expressed his disdain for her) and this concept is relatable for the many, many women and queer people and people of color who seek resonance in her writing. “Shake It Off”: One of her most lingering and loved pieces of work. The bold brass makes for a sensible tie to the retro showgirl motif, and she offers a satisfying belt that is not much demonstrated in this new work. “Bad Blood” and “Mean”: Superior to the homoerotic homophobia of “Actually Romantic,” and where we don’t have to hear Taylor Swift sing about getting wet (especially the week of Yom Kippur - oh, how we have suffered). “Bejeweled”: A sequel track about how Kelce does in fact “let her bejeweled” would have delighted fans who ship the couple. It’s an obvious source of her happiness in her relationship with her new fiancé, that he champions her work and admires her success, intellect, and ambition. It is something I have found inspiring about her relationship, and I’d like to know more and see that non-toxic masculinity championed in a song. “the last great american dynasty” and “dorothea”: More incisive songs about fame, infamy, and societal expectation. “Bigger Than The Whole Sky”: a devastating song rumored to be about pregnancy loss, though rightfully it is not clear if the loss was Swift’s or a loved one’s - the track can still offer comfort to those who have experienced loss of any kind. Ana Clara Benevides Machado died of heat-related overexertion during the Eras Tour stop in Rio de Janeiro, and with the shows canceled in Vienna due to a credible bomb threat, this album would have been an opportunity to pay tribute to her fans who made this tour the most lucrative in history, traveled great distances, proffered money they may barely have, and experienced safety threats to attend these shows, and not a single syllable of this album expresses gratitude for their presence during these last two years of her life. I understand that Swift expressed deep grief and horror that she felt too devastated to speak about while performing over Ana Clara’s passing and besides meeting the family likely assisted with any financial burdens on their grief. I understand that a tribute on a record being rolled out across Times Square billboards, British morning shows, and sports podcasts could just as easily be perceived as exploitative as it could be a loving and careful tribute, but some tribute to the fans, all of the fans in general or one, could have mollified the majority of online critics who believe that the album reflects a billionaire in a bubble, out of touch with the political moment or anyone who might tell her no. For more about the album, I recommend this review by Sam Franzini for Northern Transmissions and for a more positive take, my dear friend Rob Sheffield on “Elizabeth Taylor” for Rolling Stone as well as Rob’s book Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music .

