Why is the car on a lift like they are getting serviced at a mechanic? This is Broadway, where I have seen a DeLorean barrel roll over an audience and the Ohabtom fly down from a piece of a proscenium arch. Surely there was a way to not make it look like the Muppets’ tires got jacked and replaced with cinder blocks from the mezzanine.

My best friend Mike Duquette of The Second Disc and Duque’s Delight and I went to see Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets on Friday, November 7th. We were disappointed. We had thoughts. Here we go:

TG. As I lamented to Mike one 2am in our Muppets/“oh shit that guy died”/Muppets/“wait you know that guy how do YOU know that guy?”/Billy Joel group chat, “Do I have to come up with fucking EVER-Y-THING?”

The answer is yes, because I, on the eve it was announced that Rob Lake Magic (featuring the Muppets) was to close on Broadway after 20 previews and four standard performances at the Broadhurst Theatre, asked why Rob Lake, Leather-Pantsed Magician, did not pull Bean Bunny out of a hat during his hour and 24-minute show. Why two visible balconies were devoid of Statler, Waldorf, or a combination of the two. Why Dr. Benson Honeydew or his subby little assistant Beaker did not conduct some kind of potion lending itself to a magic antidote only Rob Lake (also: who?) could provide.

Mike and I went to see this show on November 7th in a mezzanine as bedecked with empty seats as the stage was with dayglo marking tape (where Rob would need to stand for lighting cues and to execute some of his illusions, but mein Gott I have never seen a more threadbare set on a Broadway stage, and I have seen every Jamie Lloyd production of late). Any set designer worth his sand would be able to avoid the noise and shatter of illusion that marking tape caused.

Neither of us is surprised this show failed. And it is so important to express that the Muppets are innocent.

The Muppets are in the show for maybe five short scenes. Rowlf appears in a car in the beginning with the others and then never again. In one, Piggy joins via “FaceTime,” and then is magicked onto the stage later seated upon shopping bags. I know bitches be shoppin’, but this is a waste of a perfectly good superstar pig. I assumed this production would be something where the Muppets were doing the magic with the magician, serving as his stage assistants: Kermit getting sawed in half or Fozzie levitating, or there being a narrative of some kind where magic has to save the day. Even a household name magician like Criss Angel (can you IMAGINE) would be preferred to be 10 percent of a 90 percent Muppets show by almost all butts in those seats, and Rob Lake (a man who looks as comfortable in those leather pants as I would in a spray-tan) does not have the panache to be the 90 percent. By making this a Muppets-forward production, Rob could be the Lake ex machina, teaching the Muppets how to create a stellar act and rescuing them from slapsticky hijinky mistakes as they learn.

Put Kermit in a top hat are you people dumb???

There are obvious limits on what the Muppets can do on this stage but…I mean, they’re puppets. You can make them move and walk. I have seen Pinocchio. Until he famously doesn’t, he has strings. Instead our friends the Muppets are all seated, half hidden behind props. It strikes very OBVIOUS. And the magic wasn’t anything impressive. Some “is this your card” antics, a woman backstroking on top of water in a Midsummer Night’s Dream set that does not fit the rest of the show in terms of styling: the magician even puts on a little tunic just to do that one. A decapitated woman in a Party City Chappell Roan wig whose removed “feet” were very obviously besocked to camouflage their being built of styrofoam, and should have been rigged with some kind of gadget to give them the mirage of wiggling or kicking from their sawed-off box. Pulling dry colored sand from a bowl of black water, where the black hue made for an easy sleight of hand and the segment made for me missing Squand.

Every time but ONCE that a kid was chosen at random from the audience (if they caught a ball or frisbee tossed into the crowd) Lake would say “Okay, and can an adult help them?” I was sad every time for every kid. Who wants to see a kid not be allowed to take home the ball they caught at Yankee Stadium? We are at a show for the Muppets, a property that despite its grungier origins is friendly for the family as a whole. This isn’t Avenue Q. A kid could derail proceedings in theory but usually the kid had to do one thing - for example, choose a color whose name would magically appear in a box hanging untouched over the stage from start to show’s end. It wouldn’t have significantly disrupted anything if some 6-year-old named Brysynn said like…“Kermit” instead of “green.” You riff a little and move on. There is a famous Sesame Street scene, much beloved on Twitter, that depicts a kid derailing the proceedings to cutest effect.

MD: Tara is correct in saying The Muppets are innocent. The same cannot be said of The Walt Disney Company, who have seemed unusually flummoxed as to how to utilize the characters since adding them to the corporate portfolio in 2004. Rob Lake Magic with Special Guests The Muppets seemed particularly egregious—a microcosm of the multiple asterisks around the characters under Disney’s aegis. (For instance, Disney controls The Muppet Movie and The Muppets Christmas Carol, but not The Muppets Take Manhattan or Fraggle Rock.) It felt like Lake somehow secured the ability to feature Muppets in his show and enticed investors with that fact before realizing what sort of restrictions would be imposed.

The inability of Disney to support or nurture a decent Muppets stage show is particularly egregious, considering their interest in overcomplicating Muppet presentations instead of going the blindingly obvious route and sticking to the formula that made The Muppet Show a favorite. The last time the characters were on network television, it was in a strange The Office-style mockumentary that showed everything but the show; the most recent short-form attempt was a one-season wonder on Disney+ which solely focused on Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem instead of one of the marquee characters.

When Jason Segel and Nicholas Stoller wrote 2011’s back-to-basics The Muppets, it focused pretty plainly on the gang putting on a show—a can’t-miss idea that indeed didn’t. (The film grossed nearly quadruple its budget.) I pointedly remember a few throwaway moments during the film’s climactic telethon showing families stumbling upon The Muppets on their TV and smiling warmly. That is how people will feel if you make a Muppet Show. It would basically be an alternative to Saturday Night Live with a similar amount of bizarre discourse and even more willing celebrities. (The only reason a famous person would not go on The Muppet Show is because of a scheduling conflict.)

TG: It is the Christmas season, or so Mariah Carey has willed it. Why this show was not simply a theatrical performance of A Muppet Christmas Carol starring Sheryl Lee Ralph or Brett Goldstein or literally whoever (Dylan Baker Dylan Baker Dylan Baker) is beyond my compreHenson (I’m sorry.) Run this for two months with Nathan Lane as Scrooge and you are recouping easily. Disney adults and human children and gay people as a species would be seated.

MD: Also, this is how you get Paul Williams an EGOT.

TG: Inshallah, Seth Rogen is bringing The Muppet Show back to us. Disney better fucking call us because we have some IDEAS:

From Tara:

Olivia Rodrigo and Janice writing angsty ballads together? Come on.

Oh my god you have Benson Boone do backflips out of a cannon and then when all the chickens flock to him because he unwittingly one-upped Gonzo, Benson Boone Mormonly helps Gonzo take the thunder back by teaching him how to execute a perfect flip. They both wear matching sleeveless leather vests with nothing underneath.

A dark retelling of The Bear starring one Fozzie Bear as Carmy. All other actors are the real actors.

Teyana Taylor/Miss Piggy divaoff (two-part sweeps week episode)

June Squibb also giving the cannon a go.

Jonathan Bailey.

The Muppets get Desus and Mero back together.

A Philadelphia Eagles episode. Jason Kelce getting pedicures with Sweetums. Jordan Mailata appears to sing a Christmas carol with Robin. Jalen Hurts is Piggy’s attempt to make Kermit jealous.

David Byrne with his new bestie Hayley Williams.

Aubrey Plaza in something gentle and comedic to ease her back into the spotlight after her recent major loss. If she wants. Y’all need to leave that woman alone.

So many specific SNL alums: Vanessa Bayer, Heidi Gardner, Molly Shannon, Michael Longfellow, Melissa Villaseñor, Noël Wells (who posted on Instagram yesterday that she was in talks to come on as the first woman to voice Miss Piggy for a since-ceased project), NOT FRED ARMISEN but absolutely his wife Riki Lindhome and her Garfunkel & Oates compatriot Kate Miccuci).

Toheeb Jimoh from Ted Lasso. Actually a lot of the Ted Lasso people. Hannah Waddingham as Piggy’s elder sister, Phil Dunster, James Lance as Trent Crimm, The Independent (I just miss him). Sam Richardson of course, Cristo Fernández.

Great modern Broadway talent like Jennifer Simard, Jasmine Amy Rogers, Justin Guarini, Jane Krakowski, J. Harrison Ghee (who showed up in a small cameo during our Muppets performance, something that would have delighted me if the show had been good), Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman doing philandering damage control, Nicole Scherzinger, Gavin Lee, Wayne Brady, Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence.

Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally require couples counseling after the Muppets try and fail to make their anniversary special.

I am also open to this concept for Maya Rudolph and Paul Thomas Anderson.

Colman Domingo.

Bill Hader doing his weird Vincent Price shit that I love.

Mike’s beautiful wife, actress Nicole Spiezio.

And from Mike:

As noted above, I don’t think there’s a single living famous person who wouldn’t want to be on a Muppet Show reboot. I don’t know that I can speak to plots, but here are some slam dunk guests. -MD Anyone handsome: the smiling guy from The Running Man, Channing Tatum, every single person who played a Ken, etc. Anyone who people like a relatively normal amount: Paul Rudd, John Cena, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Matt Rogers & Bowen Yang Anyone who people have an abnormal amount of opinions about, but it’d still be pretty cool (John Mulaney, Pedro Pascal) Special The Muppets film reunion: Jason Segel and Amy Adams, potentially confusing Lew Zealand by not being “in character” An “old timers” episode where past hosts who are still alive (Joel Grey, John Cleese, Candice Bergen, Bernadette Peters, et al) keep showing up to the theatre for mundane reasons, retrieving items they left there, etc. TV’s best woman (Jean Smart) or TV’s best man (Danny McBride) Chappell Roan—fucking duh Finally, do you realize how much Taylor Swift’s omnipresent public persona would be more tolerated if she did an episode of this hypothetical revival?



