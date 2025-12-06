Proof of wife. As in, someone wife me the hell up.

Hi! Hello! Cynthia W. Gentry, did you see Running Man yet? I did not, but I am caught up on Chad Powers and excited to report that there will be a season two! Doreen Frances how are you? David Dyte have you been to the theater lately? I miss you all! Sabbatical was needed. I didn’t want to be writing on fumes. I wanted to have a private life after some freaky encounters in public where dudes “knew me from the internet.” It’s why my Instagram is now private as well, but if you’d like to connect with me there I’m @sweatylamarr and all of my subscribers are welcome.

I am currently reading the script for Joe Versus the Volcano, one of my favorite films, listening to a lot of metal with truly fucking stupid band names like Worm Shepherd, and I was in the hospital last week at risk of being parted from my gallbladder. I just have gallstones. So far, the gallbladder stays. The mashed potatoes in the hospital were…surprisingly good? I walked past Kate Walsh aka Dr. Addison Montgomery from Grey’s Anatomy Wednesday night at a play and she is very hot even in a gigantic green tent of a coat. I saw Wicked: For Good last night with my mom - she preferred the second movie to the first! I preferred the one where you see more of Jonathan Bailey’s ass! I celebrated Rockee’s birthday and Ed’s birthday and Carol’s first birthday away from us. (I miss her terribly and prayed to her last night for the first time. I think it made it real that she’s gone, and I had not been ready. Happy birthday, Mamma.) I am currently at Sardi’s celebrating Michael Dale, my very best friend, as he celebrates his 66th birthday. Many happy returns. I love you so much.

I have contributed to two other blogs since I wrote to you last, and you can enjoy those below. Thank you to Sydney Wingfield and The Soundtrack Your Life Substack for having me.

You can read my Soundtrack Your Life Holiday Q&A here.

To quote *NSYNC, “Merry Christmas, happy holidays” and I am relieved to report that I made it to December. I am so glad you all did too. All my love and luck and thank you for being here with me.

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

(and, most importantly, the chickens)