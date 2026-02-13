This awoke me.

I need to see Oasis frontman and tambourine-as-a-hat wearer Liam Gallagher on The Traitors. I specifically need to see Oasis frontman and tambourine-as-a-hat wearer Liam Gallagher on the American Traitors franchise, where he bungles every challenge, gets fined 47 times by the Scottish television production board for smoking in various moors, and just fucking go at it with Lisa Barlow at the roundtable while the hilarious Ross Matthews watches enraptured, making gaggéd eyes with his unconditional ally Marshawn Lynch as they proceed to once again incorrectly target a new Traitor who could not be more of a Faithful. In my conjurings, they would still be pegging Ron Funches as a Traitor when Ron was not even on their season of the program.

I come to you with my dream cast for next season of The Traitors. I present these sage decrees of who would be really goddamn good on this show with the brag that I suggested on this very blog Lisa Rinna, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Dorinda Medley (in a redemption season) last year ahead of casting news for the currently-airing season four. WE SEE HOW THAT WENT. YOU ARE SO WELCOME.

Where I thrive: Bravo, VH1 of the early 2000’s, character actors, wrestlers because this is what happens when you spend six years engaged to a man with a Godzilla tattoo. Where I do not thrive: The Amazing Race, “sports,” whatever bidet of Satan spawned Michael Rapaport. With that we will start with my weakest link (speaking of, that hot dominatrix lady from the show should definitely be in the mix here).

I gotta be so real with you, I have not seen a single episode of Big Brother and the last time I watched Survivor was season one, so we’re nominating tax evasionist Richard Hatch for the gamers and moving on.

Wait no we’re not. Oh my god, The Challenge counts! The Gauntlet counts! Okay then we are nominating my buddies Sarah Rice and Susie Meister of the Brain Candy podcast and my Kinsey score. And we are nominating the two men who could have swept me off to Paris in 2004 (I was thirteen and did not yet have armpit hair), Real World: Philadelphia housemates and Gauntleteers Landon Lueck and MJ Garrett. I have grown and evolved since this time and condemn the past version of myself that trusted blonde men. I am learning and listening.

(I liked the way Rob Cesternino of Survivor thought this time around and I would welcome a redemption season for him too.)

Our athletes:

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, just because I need to know what is up with those two

Scott Hamilton, retired Olympic gold medalist ice skater. Everyone loved him. We always need a pookie character (this season’s is pop singer Eric Nam) and I think he has what it (being pookie) takes. (If you are reading this in the future after he has been Milkshake Ducked after the papaya thing, no you’re not.)

This guy: Also a pookie contender.

Former Minnesota Vikings punter Chris Kluwe, who was mysteriously ousted from football after writing a deservedly viral open letter in defense of the LGBTQ community and then went on to write books and come up with additional superlative profanities such as: Hot.

All Elite Wrestling performer Orange Cassidy. Imagine. The drag queens get their own section. If you’re gay or a woman with a bunch of spider plants and a cat named Chickpeas, I don’t need to hyperlink any of these people or explain why: Manila Luzon, Jujubee, Alyssa Edwards (thock), Valentina (except in this case, and the explanation is that she would not exist in any shared reality with the scripted or unscripted elements of the show but somehow vote correctly each and every time), Shea Couleé, Michelle Visage (not a drag queen but also…), Miz Cracker, Mo Heart, Trinity “The Tuck”, Nina West, and of cocksucking course, Katya Zamolodchikova. These are just people I want to see on my television. Most of them are Housewives. Some of them are sorry for 2004:

Chris Fleming, the outfits alone

Gizelle Bryant, the outfits alone

Glenn Danzig (Listen if we are letting human pile of peeled-off lip skin Michael Rapaport on this show, we can have Glenn. I just want to see this for even two episodes for science and anthropology.)

Tiffany Pollard, the greatest of all time, no one has ever done it like her, nonbinary icon, even her mother sliding off that sofa was iconic, Luther Vandross comparer, pre-emptive David Gest mourner:

Ruben Studdard. I voted for him and he seems nice.

Justin Guarini. I did not vote for him and he seems nice. I have written about him before. He is very gifted!!!

Wendy Kaufman, known as “The Snapple Lady.” I love Snapple.

McLovin’. This year we had Stephen Colletti, who his chyron credited with One Tree Hill, but we all know as the gentle menace of Laguna Beach. We need a 2000’s-era presence, and I think Christopher Mintz-Plasse would be fun. Michael Cera would blend into the scattered branches and twigs too easily. Jonah Hill can’t be there because what if a woman shows an ankle?

Brian Cox. Oh so he’s not too good for McDonald’s but he’s too good for an NBCUniversal tentpole? Okay!! (He is also someone I would give up a liver, mine or Michael Rapaport’s, to watch fight with Liam Gallagher.)

Vince Staples, my brother in Cronenberg appreciation and the arbiter of one of our truest tweets:

Bronwyn Newport

Britani Bateman

Heather Gay

yes, I realize I have cast almost every Salt Lake City Housewife but Andy Cohen is to the fresh-fallen snow trod under the heel of Whitney Wild Rose what Andrew Lloyd Webber is to cocaina. Men who channel their sinus walls for MAGIC.

Jason Mantzoukas. You’d have to make sure the smoked salmon is cooked on a purified countertop to avoid contaminants (he is famously deathly allergic to eggs), but he would be so excellent.

Heather Dubrow

I just saw Tony Danza do a Frank Sinatra cabaret show at 54 Below this week and at 74, this man looks better, tap-dances better, and has a better active follicle count than three-fourths of the men my age. He could do the challenges. He’s got those New York street smarts. He runs an acting school for kids now! Adorable! Put him in!! (Also Tony, call me! I’m desperately single!)

Nene, obviously, how has this not happened yet

Lisa Vanderpump, who will show up dressed like a magician’s Kris Jenner momager and do her usual asexual schtick and I will lap it up with creme fraiche like I do every time.

Jenna Ushkowitz or Kevin McHale from Glee. Easy, easy nostalgia points. Likable, no controversies of which I’m aware. For truly random, what the hell I’m writing this at 3am nostalgia hires I have not vetted so don’t yell at me: Kristen Storms aka Zenon, Lalaine, Sean Faris (my dreamcast for Edward Cullen when I read the books), loml loml Michael Vartan, Lee Norris, Keiko Agena, Yanic Truesdale, Nick Zano, Christy Carlson Romano, Tom Welling, Leslie Grossman, Jerry Trainor, Matt Long, Sean Patrick Thomas, Shane West, Jonathan Bennett, Jesse Metcalfe, Corbin Bleu, Patrick Fugit. Surely one of the men in here has to be the Dylan Efron/Bergie Pookie Baby or the Pilot Pete/Colton Underwood/Sam Asghari dark sleuth.

Dulé Hill. Everybody loves Dulé Hill! He can fix that! He starred on a detective comedy for many pineapple-laden seasons! People will make assumptions about him based on prior characters and he will get to refute them. Everyone loves Dulé Hill!

Aisha Tyler. Funny, leggy, hot.

Vivica A. Fox. This show has a stanky lil reputation for getting its Black talent off the show early. I want this corrected.

I JUST WANT TO KNOW THAT ANDY MILONAKIS IS ALIVE AND WELL, CAN WE CALL HIM IN FOR AN EXPLORATORY MEETING.

Literally any woman from The Golden Bachelor except that nightmare character who was only in it to become a orthorexia influencer.

Dr. Wendy Osefo would have been excellent on this show as either a Traitor or Faithful but by the time they cast this puppy she will probably be in a turret of her very own for a smooth 10 to 15.

Tim Walz (fuck else is he going to do now)

Okay this is me now bye!!!

Love you bitches,

(I have never heard my name said so many times in one hour as I have watching last night’s episode. Jesus Christ. Is this how people named like, Mike, LIVE?!)