xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

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Succinct Susannah
8d

And re: that footnote, whoopsy daisy yoohoo, I love Eden too-oo

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Succinct Susannah's avatar
Succinct Susannah
8d

Don’t forget Bruce the gay guy vibes!!! That was an astute comparison you made. Also I should get into Lana, I missed her initial Born to Die/Ultraviolence blowup because I was DEEPLY into my Bowie obsession those years, but everytime I hear her voice I just want to take a bath in it. I am very amused by her new song with the long name.

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