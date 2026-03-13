Enjoy a fun little Google Doc chat I had with anna dorn, author of the upcoming novel American Spirits and perfume aficionado, about the Alex Russell film Lurker (2025), available on MUBI and by rent on Amazon Prime.

American Spirits can be pre-ordered on Bookshop, Amazon, and wherever you buy books and will be released on April 14th! Anna will be discussing the book at events across the US: at Bar Henry in LA on April 14th, Booksmith in San Francisco on April 29th, and at Busboys and Poets in DC on May 27th.

Tara Giancaspro: So in the interest of disclosure, of the films you felt were relevant to the themes of your book - Vox Lux (2018), Black Swan (2010), Maps to the Stars (2014), and Lurker (2025) - I chose Lurker because it was the only one that featured Zack Fox, a man blessedly delivert by the gods to serve the female gaze and the man West Wilson wants to be when he grows up.

I wound up really enjoying this so thank you for the suggestion. It felt like a world of which I know very little since I am decidedly not a cool art kid type. One of Julian Schnabel’s sons produced this. That to me as well as the ball cap with a scarf over it look Ollie is rocking in the sheep music video (there should be more sheep music videos) tells me everything about the aesthetic this film sought and the audience it sought. Did you seek to curate an aesthetic world for the novel and if so, how would you describe it and its influences?

Anna Dorn: I’m glad you liked it! On first watch, I found it cynical but intriguing. On second watch, I liked it less. I picked it because the premise is very similar to that of my novel American Spirits: a superfan infiltrates a pop star’s inner circle. My biggest issue with Lurker was that I didn’t get the appeal of Oliver at all, or why Matthew was drawn to him. I think the actor who played Matthew did a great job of portraying a cringe loser desperate to belong, but there are a billion LA crews that could provide status. Why Oliver? This is related to your question, I swear. I had no sense of Oliver’s aesthetic, what was interesting about his music, how it was different from any other music. Put simply: I saw no aesthetic. Although I did like Oliver’s house! My aesthetic world was heavily influenced by Lana Del Rey’s. My book is essentially Lana Del Rey fanfic, and I am Matthew.

TG: I don’t think it is the point of the movie, but during the scene where Oliver is shooting his album cover and he loved Jamie’s photo of him looking up to Jamie perched on the ladder, Matthew says repeatedly (frantically) that we’ve seen that same thing before…and he is right. Maybe along the way Matthew realizes that Oliver isn’t so special, and it becomes this obsession he still can’t break despite realizing the limitations of Oliver’s imagination. So maybe you needed Oliver to be lampshaded more as someone who just doesn’t…have…the sauce. I think the aesthetic is sorta this mix of skating style, normcore, and a little bit of…doomerism? I see it a lot, it could not interest me less. The hair. Everyone’s hair sucks so badly. It feels anti-aesthetic. Matthew is wearing a Lacoste sweater at one point. The fuck is that.

Also, I need to know if you liked “White Feather Hawk Tail Deer Hunter.”

@violaodetterharlow Viola Odette Harlow on Instagram: "I’ve filmed a video whimsica…

AD: I LOVE IT. I made a video about this that I think my publisher is going to post soon. But that song is sooooo American Spirits. It’s campy, it’s spectral, it feels like a troll, the imagery literally evokes an American Spirits cigarette package. The song also captures my other meaning of American Spirits, which is the ghosts of American music. It sounds kind of like a forgotten, haunted vintage Disney track, or like music playing from a carousel at an abandoned theme park. It’s giving American Spirits!

TG: For the 0.63 readers of this blog who might remember this, your theme park imagery made me think of this and I might need to take a day off work to watch this:

I am literally going on a date soon with a guy named Santhiago because I have loved the name since I played this as a kid. Anyway. I think the most damning, possibly most important scene is when Matty is stopped on the way to visit his old retail job by a fan. A fan of fame really, not of Matty, because he sees Matty “all over” Oliver’s Instagram but has no idea what he does. He is simply a fan of proximity. I wonder who the bigger bullshitter is in that moment, Matty or this rando who tells him he inspires him to just “be himself,” and who the film wants us to feel more sorry for in the moment. Conversely, who the film has more derision for. What do you think?

AD: I think one of my issues with the film was that I wasn’t really sure what it was trying to say. In interviews, the filmmaker Alex Russell suggests he thought Matty and Oliver were in some sort of symbiotic relationship that helped each other grow, which I didn’t buy in the slightest. So I guess the film seems to have compassion for Matty, therefore less derision for him, but from my perspective he’s no different from the rando fan because I don’t know who Matty is or what he wants.

TG: I think this film would have been far braver if it ended with Oliver lipsyncing his new single for the music video Matty is directing, as he is shot by paintball guns.

The vacancy in Oliver’s eyes as we see what his life has become. It’s a little derivative of All About Eve that way, but there is a stab of derision towards Oliver for wanting fame in the first place and an unclear moral issued at the end. Matty and Oliver hugging it out onstage at their…92Y (?) video premiere felt like the filmmaker found it daring, yeah, but the scene of these two “brothers” having sex with women and staring into each others eyes felt useless except to shock and to…perhaps imply that Matty has…grown past (?) his sole desire for Oliver. (I of course think Matty uses everyone around him and he still wants to bone Ollie real bad; that woman, especially being a woman of color, was made into a prop.) The ending as presented endorses Matty’s actions because ultimately *Oliver grew* as an artist. I would have rather Matty just been an evil dickhead. Okay so maybe I didn’t like this movie either lmao but it gave me something to chew!

I love your blog Sample Sluts so fucking much. I have a Notes app list of perfumes and scents I intend to sample or purchase and unfortunately you and Crissy blew my shit up. I am now just a serf to DecantX. Can you scent out American Spirits’ main characters: Rose Lutz, Blue Velour, and Sasha Harlow?

AD: Thank you! In the book Blue wears Velvet Orchid by Tom Ford. I wanted something Lana-coded and vampy, very dark feminine. Rose would obviously be a rose perfume, something innocent with a secretly dark side. Little Flower by Regimes de Fleurs and Chloe Sevigny comes to mind. Sasha for sure wears a leather scent. Probably Rotano by Maison d’ETTO, which is inspired by a stallion but Sasha has never been on a horse. That said, she probably owns chaps.

TG: I have read your blog enough to have started placing mental bets as you typed that a Byredo scent was coming. I think the way you described Rose’s need for a dark element of the floral gave off Ethel Cain, and SHE is a Byredo girlie.

Do you think the scent profiles of your characters, in groups of two or three, work well together? Do they repel each other? Do all three scents together ultimately create friction or harmony?

AD: Actualllly Rose could be Byredo’s Young Rose. That or Little Flower would work well with Rotano—sunny rose and leather is always a winning combo. Velvet Orchid would probably smell nasty with both of them. Which tracks because Blue has the most polarizing personality of the three.

TG: And can you scent out Lurker?

AD: Because they’re all tepid hypebeasts I’d say they’re wearing CdG. Oliver is probably wearing Serpetine. The rest are wearing CdG2, or Eau d’Issey. Oliver’s assistant Shai is DEF wearing Byredo. Prob Eyes Closed.

TG: Okay: did Havana Rose Liu (who plays Shai) just dip after (spoiler) Matty secured his blackmail bag and ensured he would be hired to complete Oliver’s documentary over Oliver sleeping with two sixteen-year-olds? And…did Matty give the girls a drugged drink or was that Ollie or did Matty have very little part in this and just happened to have the security footage? Oh no I’ve gone cross-eyed.

AD: The blackmail plot just lost me. That was where the film really fell apart. Anyone in Oliver’s position would just lawyer up in 5 seconds: boom, footage gone. The idea that Matty could develop any real power over Oliver was just not something I could buy.

TG: I’m just glad Matty didn’t kill Ollie. Truly that would have made me groan, and groaning is not advised considering that I am writing to you while recuperating from a gum graft surgery. I have so many stitches to not pop rn. I mentioned West Wilson in my first question for a reason: you and Crissy did a great Kristen Doute scent analysis on your blog. Which Bravolebrity do you think has it in them to land and serve in a plum little role in an A24-style meta indie that is not West or any of the prior actors (Rinna, Tilly, Dubrow, who could have each bodied Charli XCX’s mom in The Moment)?

I actually think it’s Dorit Kemsley. Jagger Kemsley will be a Blue Ivy Carter astral orbit celebrity if I have my way, so maybe he will direct his mother in something. I would also for some reason submit Brad from Southern Hospitality do not ask me why???) There is one Bravo actor-actor I would want, hot dumb prince Shayne Davis from the revamp of Pump Rules, in a Harmony Korine surf heist movie. I hope he and his literal tattoos he has of Band-Aids over the areas he has literally been shot with a gun have it in him.

AD: Chantal from Gallery Girls is 1000% A24. Same with Victoria de Lesseps. Adriana from RHOM is more Almodóvar but she has the It Factor for sure. Danielle Staub from RHONJ is very Sean Baker-coded.

TG: I want to see Karen Huger star in a dramatic retelling of her life in prison. Except I want it to be done by the people who made insane 90’s “my nanny wants to kill me and marry my husband” Lifetime movies.

And. I always ask this when I’m doing one of these interviews: what is the worst flavor of gum?

AD: Green apple? Not a big fan of fruit-flavored things. I do love gum, though. Orbit Wintermint is my GOAT.

TG: Thank you so so much for trying a new format and being so game to make this work. So excited to have finally collabed with you, you truly were on my bucket list of Substackers to partner with!!!

AD: Aw yay! Sorry I’m not great at thinking on my feet, hence why I’m a writer lol. Thank you so much, this was fun!

anna dorn is the author of the novels Perfume and Pain, Exalted, Vagablonde, and American Spirits. Exalted was a finalist for the Los Angeles Times Book Prize. She also co-runs the perfume Substack Sample Sluts with Crissy Milazzo. She lives in Los Angeles.