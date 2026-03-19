bro if I got to pose with Rizzo like this I would be aspirating on my own tears

This is the highlight of my writing career, up there with John Patrick Shanley having read my essay on Moonstruck. I can not believe I get to speak to The Metatron but for Rizzo. Bradley was so game and answered every single question I sent over. The dreams of Jim Henson are so vital to who I am and how I learned goodness. I am so grateful for this opportunity to talk to someone who is even more of a Henson obsessive than I am.

And that’s saying something.

TG: I’m not sure how zodiac-pilled you are, but the zodiac “big three” entails your Sun (your core nature, and according to this Reddit comment “your ultimate impact on the world”), your Moon (your innermost self), and your Rising (how others perceive you). I developed the concept of the Muppet Big Three where you align your sun/moon/rising to a Henson character (Sesame Street welcome, doesn’t have to be Muppet Show only) in an exercise to define and know yourself.

I am a Rizzo sun, Camilla moon, and Piggy Rising, and my reasons are linked above (Camilla and I both love a man with a formidable nose, por ejemplo). What is your Muppet Big 3 and why?





BF: Okay so I haven’t taken the zodiac pill, but I been around plenty and this sounds like fun.



Sun: Kermit. Pretty basic right?… WRONG! Kermit (like most muppets) is so much more complex than he gets credit for. Yes, he is the eye of the storm, but he also created the storm. And, though he has never been proven correct, he always believes that the muppets he surrounds himself with can successfully put on a show. I would love to be seen as someone who believes in people no matter their passion. If you believe you can do it, then I’ll support you any way that I can, and we can fail/succeed together.

Moon: I hope this isn’t against the rules, but I think the answer here is Tamir. I am truly playing myself in that role. He is passionate about his art, his friends, and his family. He is a bit of a dork, but so happy to be accepted in his community filled with such incredible characters, and every other hour someone who has reached EGOT status is talking to the trashcan outside of his apartment building. Neither him nor I know how we got ourselves in this situation. But we wouldn’t give it up for the world.

Rising: I’m at a loss. Maybe Chip? The IT Guy? I feel like I’m the new guy, who just came out of nowhere and now I’m just around all the time.



Rizzo the Rat is one of my favorite Italian-Americans along with Tony Sirico, Angelo Badalamenti, and my dad. I personally think his being Italian informs his essence deeply (a hard worker with lactose intolerance, a bootstraps mindset - PizzeRizzo wasn’t built in a day! - and Generalized Anxiety Disorder) Are there new traits or quirks you hope to add to Rizzo’s characterization, and what are the critical tenets of your own essence?



This is a big question. The abstract nature of puppets really plays into the beauty of all Muppets. They are symbols. We as performers give you the dart board, and you as our audience plant the darts in for us. (Name-drop) Mo Willems has a great philosophy with his books, that I maintain as a performer. He only writes 49% of the story, the reader provides the other 51%. So when I perform these characters you are providing more than half of the story for that same character. Steve started Rizzo’s story, and I filled in the rest. Now, interestingly enough, I need to give up some of that control and give it back to you. The parts that I control will come from a different but similar POV to Steve when he got started. We were both ‘the new guy’ when Rizzo came into our lives. I think that will maintain. As far as what I will add…only time will tell. We learn so much as muppet performers when we play. I love those moments because I always take away something new. Sometimes about Rizzo, sometimes about the others, but it is always something that keeps each performance fresh and true.





What do you think we DON’T know about Bean Bunny? What is his big secret?



If I told you it would be a huge violation of trust, and I would never break his cute little bunny heart like that.

@malonespops Megan 💚 Muppets Fanatic on Instagram: "Michael Caine couldn’t …

What do you think he has accomplished during his hiatus?

Well over 10,000 performances from the balcony in Muppet Vision 3D! It wasn’t much of a hiatus, he’s bean a busy bunny.



What do you think the most common or easiest mistake is for someone to make when puppeteering?



To approach it from a philistine point of view. Yes anyone can throw on a puppet and do a funny voice. That’s not what we do. That is not why these characters have remained a part of relevant pop culture for the last 60 years. We are actors, and the puppet is the tool we use to present that performance. There is SO MUCH that goes into it. If you approach it with a “how hard can it be” mindset, I don’t think you are setting yourself up for success.

A thing I see often is people who read lines in a “pretty” or “funny” way. The thing with puppets is, it is easier to make people laugh with them. That’s just part of the deal. BUT if you want to keep them laughing, keep them interested, create a true connection with your audience, and really tell your story, you have to really be a student of the craft. Study acting, comedy, timing, etc., all of that (and more) is vital to being a successful performer.

@bradleyfreemanjr Bradley Freeman Jr. on Instagram: "Someone captured some beauti…



How do you, when portraying a character that is not something typically sentient (say, the letter Q on Sesame Street) design the physical movement of that puppet? Is it the same as puppeting a human character like Tamir? Is it easier? Harder?

With non sentient objects we usually try to make the movements close to how we may imagine they would move if they were alive. The letter Q would be an example of something that would probably have pretty typical (normal) movement. In those cases you may tone down any distracting choices that could distract from the point that is being made in the script. A rock, however, would be slow moving, heavy, intentional. None of us have ever seen a rock move, but we all imagine they’d move the same way. A pebble, on the other hand, might be a bit more peppy, they’re smaller, they make a cute little sound when we walk on them, they bounce around all the time. We’d incorporate those things into the physicality of the character.

Human puppets vary so widely that those rules can apply here as well, with a character like Tamir specifically, there’s not as much freedom to defy physics, it would distract from his character. Though there are many exceptions, and he’s done it several times. But, if Guy Smiley zips in and out of every side of the frame it usually enhances his character. Long story short: it depends🤷🏽‍♂️.





Actors like Margot Robbie use animal work to inform their characters’ walk, tics, speaking cadences. Puppeteers are doing the opposite - giving anthropomorphic animals hand gestures, dancing, and…burping from their own tics, the tics of whoever they inherited the role from, and people they know. What unexpected people have informed your characters? And do you watch videos of animals to learn their movements when portraying an animal such as Bean Bunny?



Gosh. The list would be too long. I take things from everywhere and I really don’t keep track. Considering I’ve been on this path since I was a toddler there are so many beats, rhythms, tones, styles that I’ve taken and adapted for myself. As far as watching videos to study for the type of animal I’m playing, I don’t really do that intentionally, as in I don’t seek that out. In the case of Bean, it’s much for useful for me to go back and watch old videos of Bean specifically. If I happen across a bunny video that sparks an idea, then I’ll keep it in the back of my mind until it’s the right time to incorporate it.





Shout out a puppeteer that you think deserves more of a spotlight - could be an unsung mentor or an up-and-comer.



Y’all heard of this Eric Jacobson guy?

…I kid.

I’d actually like to shout out Kelsey Brady. She is a brilliant performer and I really hope to see her have fun with us soon.





Rizzo is credited on Wikipedia with a “New Jersey” accent. I am from New Jersey and this is a lie. We would love to claim him, and yet. This isn’t really a question but I just need to say this and even your tacit silence will allow me to definitively negate this wily and defiant mistruth.



Hmm…. no comment …👀



Who came up with the “Blinding Lights” idea? How many songs were in contention? Did The Weekend tell you directly that this was the highest honor of his life? (He should have.)



I actually don’t know who wanted Rizzo to sing a Weeknd song.

Abel is now my emergency contact, and I am his.





Rizzo is, in my correct opinion, is the star of the Muppets Christmas Carol. He is, famously, the rat lit in lieu of the lamp. If you could cast a retelling of a famous literary or filmic classic starring one human actor and a surrounding cast of Muppets, what would it be? And who would be the human performer?



I think it would be fun to do something like Frankenstein. So many opportunities there. I’m not sure why. But Jason Bateman comes to mind to lead as Victor Frankenstein, maybe Fozzie as Igor? I would enjoy that.



@themuppets The Muppets on Instagram: "‘Tis the season to light the lamp, n…



What is the merch you feel you are entitled to have made of your characters now that you are their eyes and ears and well, hand?

All of it. Next question.





Who is your dream guest should The Muppet Show return to us (in Henson’s name I pray!)?

In my notes app I have a long list of folks. Among them are, Conan O’Brian, David Blaine, Keke Palmer, Amy Poehler, and I think it would be fun to give Steve Martin a second try.



Kermit made an appearance on The Masked Singer that, Bradley, genuinely made me cry. I was so happy to see that man. What show (reality or scripted) would you like to lend your talents to for a guest spot for Rizzo, Bean Bunny, or both? I would like to see Bean Bunny date one of the Housewives of Salt Lake City, and I would like to see Rizzo on The Pitt.



Rizzo on Wipeout, but Sweetums just throws him over the course to the finish line.





What is the one voice or impression you have tried to perfect to no avail?



I think my Jeff Goldblum impression is fine. No one agrees.





From the great Kathleen Kim: Not all puppeteers have such a grasp on what puppets and cameras can accomplish together the way Bradley has a natural ability for. I can absolutely see him as a director in the very near future - does he have any films or filmmakers he’s especially informed or inspired by?



I love Kathy. I’m incredibly inspired by Hitchcock’ss deceptive simplicity. It’s just wonderful story telling along with Jordan Peele, Wes Anderson, Tim Burton. I also think that the cinematography in Muppets Christmas Carol is the epitome of how to shoot puppets. Every shot is full, dynamic, and tells the story perfectly.





Another from Kathleen: He’s annoyingly naturally good at EVERYTHING. Puppetry technique, improv, singing, music, acting, voices, even puppet construction - one time he told us he did competitive gymnastics through high school and I was like, “Wait, so on top of everything else, you know how to do a backflip too??” And he said yes. Like, what the heck. The other thing is that he is beautifully optimistic - where there’s a will there’s a way. Is there something (either within performance or just life period) he feels like he ISN’T naturally good at that he either had to work extra hard to learn how to do or tries to avoid doing?



I have pretty bad anxiety. I’ve had it pretty much my whole life. I’ve learned to manage it pretty well, and it continues to get better over time. It doesn’t control me anymore, which I’m happy about. I’m also not great at talking to new people. I’m naturally a very shy person, so I have to push myself to get out of my own mind a lot of the time. I also want to get better at cooking.







From Kathleen: I’ve had him explain it to me so many times but I still don’t get it. How do you do the Donald Duck voice?

Oh it’s easy. Like this:

“*Ah fooey*”

See? Just do it like that.





She also asked me to ask you who your favorite old person is?? (I was told this would be a trick question for you where you were either caught calling Kathleen old or naming anyone else but her, both crimes punishable by death.)



Easy. Kathleen Kim.





I also received guest questions from Teresa Pham-Carsillo of the IG account @poeticpuppets, who contributed a great guest column to this very blog:

1. Who is the more poetic soul out of the two — Rizzo the Rat or Bean Bunny? 2. What do you wish people understood better about either of these two puppets? 3. If there was a puppet that represented you, what form would it take?**



1. They are both at their core, incredibly deep characters, Bean is more likely to write poetry. I can’t vouch for how good it is. I guess that’s subjective. Bean thinks his poems are good. So I’ll agree.

2. Rizzo is a hopeless romantic. Or maybe I should say, when he attempts romance, it’s hopeless.

I’d say with a character like Rizzo, he’s more likely to be the muse than the artist.



Here is something I wish people understood, not just about my characters, but all of the muppets. They are more than one dimensional characters. They have souls as deep and complex as the people who perform them, and they are, at the same time, a canvas for the audience to paint their own picture, and write their own story. I think that’s cool.



3. I don’t think I have a satisfying answer for this question. Every character that I am lucky enough to play represents a different piece of me. I am a lot of things. Shy, loud, a wise-ass, a helper, a dork…





And a last one from me: What is the worst flavor of gum?

I like all gum. I even have an appreciation for gum with a short life in flavor. But that’s when I can’t stand it, once there’s no flavor. So I guess flavorless gum is my answer. Or cinnamon gum. I don’t hate it, but I’ll never choose it.

Bradley Freeman, Jr. has been a puppeteer since he was 5 years old. From that time on it was his dream to become a Muppet performer. He would practice every day after school lip-synching to the sketches from Season 1 of The Muppet Show. All through elementary, middle, and high school Bradley took puppets around to mess around with his friends and to give them lessons in the television style of puppetry. After high school Bradley began creating, building, and performing original characters. In 2018 Sesame Street held a workshop to train young puppeteers from around the world. Out of over 400 international applicants, he was one of 30 selected to participate. This got him on the Sesame Streets radar, and several years later they held auditions for a new character named Wes. After a long audition process, he got the part, and since then his world has completely changed for the better.

On the Emmy-Award-winning program Sesame Street Bradley plays Tamir, Wes, Fred the Flamingo, Humpty Dumpty, and many others, Bradley is also one of the primary supporting performers for the Disney Muppets, performing Rizzo the Rat, Bean Bunny, various penguins, gophers, etc. Bradley Freeman, Jr. is one of the principal puppeteers on Sesame Street and a puppeteer with the Disney Muppets. Bradley has worked with Mo Willems and his company as the official performer of The Pigeon on his show The Pigeon Explains and presented a TEDTalk on How puppets can teach us to be kind. bradleyfreemanjr.com and @bradleyfreemanjr