The 1979 Brooke Shields latchkey pinball musical hustler drama left me with questions.

Why am I supposed to root for wannabe country western star protagonist Neil Gallagher, when instead of “saving the cat”, a screenwriting tip that introduces a small generous act to make your lead likeable, he instead in the first ten minutes skins the cat, the cat being veteran character actor Charles Durning? Why is Neil such a lowlife that he thinks to magnetize a pinball machine to rig a bet is the best way to profit, instead of perhaps taking some electrical engineering classes at the local community college? Who hurt him? Why are we asked to care, or worse, endorse his actions without question? Did this film predict the rise of Trumpian politics? Why are you, finely follicled and handsome enough to be cast in at least the fourth if not third direct-to-VHS sequel to Clash of the Titans, hellset on ruining the legacy of Harold “The Whale” Remmens, a middle-aged man whose only joy in his gout-ridden life is excelling at the sport of pinball? Why did screenwriter Donald Cammell think that this would make us wish for Neil to get away with his subsequent little schemes including trafficking a 14-year-old girl across state lines for swindling reasons? Is it that he was hoping to reveal our collective inner fatphobia through revealing that The Whale’s only “crime” is being a portly man? Why are we rooting for the young flighty man who rigs a pinball game, gets easily caught, and skips town to Santa Cruz, only to maintain and harbor a blood vendetta against the man who correctly called his ass out for trying to milk 400 dollars out of him and impugn his reputation as champion of his one enjoyment in this world?

Does Brooke Shields’s Tilt, the titular role and a teenage pinball hustler, actually come from a town called Trouble? I did not assume that when she huffs “I LIVE in a place called Trouble,” she was being in fact literal, but why then does she own two shirts embroidered with TROUBLE in all-caps that we see worn three unique times throughout the movie? How exactly did she learn that propositioning truck drivers to “make” them and then their wives was the exact way to emasculate them just enough for them to drop her off across the street from her preferred pinball joint of choice? What is her successful safe hitchhiking rate? Why did anyone financing this film think that a sane viewer wouldn’t immediately start worrying about this tiny little girl and her excursions, “street smarts” be damned? Why does Mickey, the grandfatherly barkeep who engineers her fleecing endeavors, giving her a cut, himself a cut, and a cut tucked away for her to tap at eighteen, not do more than shrug one shoulder when David Assidy over here poaches his tiny breadwinner to traverse interstate highways with Tilt, AN ENTIRE LEGAL MINOR?

Is veteran character actor Charles Durning wearing a shirt that says “Official Horny Seal,” as in a seal of authenticated horniness? WHY are there so many customized t-shirts in this film? Is the iron-on budget to blame for why this movie looks like it was filmed through a potato bong? Since his one reason to live is his Cosmic Venus pinball machine...IS he horny for the machine? Should I have known this by the way he swung his leg up to better advance his pinballing aim, much like how Lil Wayne drones in “Truffle Butter,” “I’ll put one leg on the tub, girl/This my new dance move”?

Was a missing child report ever submitted for this child? Does she have to legally emancipate to become a talent manager for fucking what’s his name, Queeif Garrett? Does Henry begin a blood feud with her for poaching his client? WHO RAISED THESE PEOPLE?