Welcome back. My mother reads this.

I didn’t even want to have to look this up on YouTube to source the link without the volume on my phone turned entirely down. The song Satan would use for his doorbell.

Two from Gaetana!

“Love The One You’re With” - Stephen Stills

If I’m being completely honest, I’m terrified of getting married because what if I get a crush at my wedding? Commitmentphobe? Maybe. Lover girl? Certainly.

My friend and I were chatting about horrible wedding songs at her bachelorette party nearly a decade and a half ago, and this song came up. I’ve been giggling ever since.

Now the question prompt was terrible songs to fuck to and I went ahead and jumped straight to marriage. Holy shit, maybe that’s my problem!

“*sobs quietly*” by Mom Jeans

When the government is overthrown and I’m asked to choose a new national anthem, I’m 100% choosing *sobs quietly* by mom jeans. While this song is perfect in almost every way, I’d have to admit it’d probably be a bit of a drag to fuck to.

Midwest emo is perfect for heartbreak, yearning, and brooding (you know- all the fun things about a fling!) but falls a bit flat for the spicier moments. This song deserves a spot on every playlist but the second I hear those opening notes, I’m surreptitiously hitting the skip button during a position change.

Gaetana is a music lover and harm reductionist, who found herself at the most badass nonprofit that combines the two. SafeSceneNJ brings free tools for safer substance use, safer sex, and community resources to nightlife events. While possibly unlucky in love, she’s pretty damn lucky in just about everything else. Find Gaetana on instagram at @tananitsua and Safe Scene at @safescenenj.

DC Pierson: “Rasputin” by Boney M.

Despite being about, as the song itself says, “Russia’s favorite love machine,” despite being by a group with “bone” in their name, I feel like this would do real damage to the atmosphere. That said, when I listened back to it to write this, I kinda felt like the opening salvo of slappy percussion and whirlwind balalaika would not be entirely unwelcome in a frantic “we really wanna do this but we only have ten minutes” scenario. But even then:

A) are you going to rob yourself of one of those ten minutes to take out your phone and put on a German disco track about a mystical, hard-to-kill advisor to the Tsar

B) do you honestly think you can make it past the 70s-movie-trailer-voice spoken-word breakdown and Russian folk-dance chants of “HEY! HEY! HEY! HEY!” with a straight face, or at least one contorted in ecstasy instead of in laughter

Still, it would be thematically on point if this turned out to be a GREAT song to have sex to. Rasputin seems an unlikely choice for “dude who was irresistible to women,” and yet the historical record (aka the lyrics to the song, which, like all disco lyrics, are exhaustively researched) tells us otherwise. I dunno, try it and get back to me.

DC Pierson is the author of the novels The Boy Who Couldn’t Sleep And Never Had To and Crap Kingdom. He co-wrote and co-starred in the movie Mystery Team, recently released on a remastered collector’s edition Blu-ray by Lionsgate.

This year we got TWO Owl City screeds!

Meredith Dietz:

Mine is Fireflies by Owl City. It’s dangerous. Your swimsuit area will betray your mind. You’ll like it too much.

Meredith Dietz is a marathon runner and stand-up comedian who has been a regular contributor to The Onion and Reductress. @dietz.m

I have never had sex to Owl City’s “Fireflies,” but when I was approached to write something for this, it was the only song to come to mind.

It’s one of those tunes that is undeniably catchy and well known. It encompasses a moment, that last era of radio hits that you just couldn’t escape for what felt like a year.

In my minds ear(?) I still hear a specific acapella cover, a collab of those kids in that New York elementary school choir and a collegiate Ithaca acapella group (Joe Pera peaking in the background) - when the internet was still somewhat wholesome if you wanted it to be.

I mean, knee jerk, I just don’t think this song would be at all fun to bang to. I don’t have anything more poignant to say. I don’t know if a dude in a basement making this ode with kind of confusing lyrics ever thought of people making the beast with two backs but I postulate that if it wound up on a playlist, nostalgia would wash over me and the moment would be lost.

Ari Stidham is an American artist and producer best known for his acting role as Sylvester Dodd on the CBS series Scorpion (2014–2018). He releases music as Dr. TV, adapts books into plays, has a Shakespeare radio play company, and wears more hats than hyphens available. AriStidham.com for everything.

Sam Berman: “Love Song for No One” by Aubrey Debauchery

I think most people can’t resist going with the silliest, desert-dry, boner-killing anthem they can think of. But Aubrey Debauchery’s 2006 single, “Love Song for No One,” is even more debilitating. She actually sounds in love and in lust in this song. And as a 5’10½”, 34-year-old Jewish man (boy), I can’t even imagine being this comfortable in my own desire; it’s literally debilitating for me to here this song. It’s ironic without being off-putting. Titillating without being gross. It’s genuine and unabashed. This song is sorta the way I want to be as a person but can’t be because I’m too annoying or self-obsessed or self-conscious or something. And it really kills my mojo and even makes me a little sad to hear it 😔.

Sam Berman is a short story writer who lives in Boise, Idaho. He has had work published in Forever Magazine, Joyland, The Offing, the Northwest Review, the Idaho Review, The Masters Review, and Soft Union. In addition to his writing, Sam is also the Director of Storyfort, a literary festival held during Treefort Music Fest every March in Boise, Idaho.

Brittany Menjivar: “Boomerang” by Jojo Siwa

Have you ever experienced a carnal encounter so disastrous it could reasonably be described as a “glitch in the matrix”? I offer you this example: back in 2021, I was sharing an “intimate moment” with a guy when, without warning, he leapt to his feet, performed an entire dance routine to “Boomerang” by Jojo Siwa, and then carried on as if nothing out of the ordinary had just occurred. I want to emphasize that this incident took place during the height of the pandemic, several years before Miss Siwa reinvented herself with “Karma.” The girl was still wearing bows and making anthems for the Kidz Bop set at the time. Sure, all of us behaved as if under the influence of some mystery drug during lockdown, but I can’t wrap my head around this one.

Brittany Menjivar works and plays in the City of Angels. Her short fiction collection Parasocialite has been praised by Nylon , Office , and the Los Angeles Review of Books . Her feature adaptation of Alex Kazemi’s New Millennium Boyz (co-written with the author) is forthcoming from Muse Films. She runs the bicoastal reading series Car Crash Collective with her literary partner-in-crime Erin Satterthwaite. Follow her on Insta (@ brittmenjivar ) and Substack ( brittanymenjivar.substack.com ).

Jaime Chialastri: “Born This Way” by Lady Gaga

“Born This Way” by Lady Gaga is the worst song to fuck to. It’s like fucking to Miss Rachel if she was teaching the toddlers what LGBTQIA stood for, while also using the word Orient in 2011, which only serves to remind me of my father being casually racist in the 90s. What Katy Perry did for the concept of opposites in Hot and Cold, Gaga did for the transgender community with Born this Way.

Gay sex is a one way ticket to gender euphoria, as a transexual man. However, nothing quite kills the boner that my little bottle of testosterone gifted me quite like some tiny bitch in my ear whispering that I am valid. Born this Way sounds like TD Bank during pride month. It feels like a bathroom sign with a unicorn on it that says “Whatever, Just Wash Your Hands”. This song has the aura of my mother telling me I don’t need to lose weight, I just need to tighten up.

Jaime Chialastri is a comedian from Philadelphia. He is the host of the Best of Philly awarded Case Comedy, every first and third Tuesday at Abyssinia. You can find them being chronically online under the username @endsbetter.

Tim Lynch: “Hero” by Chad Kroeger ft. Josey Scott

If you have anxiety or a doggedly analytical mind, you probably carefully curate your playlists, but if you don’t—rookie—and this song somehow comes on, it will wreck your sex.

It starts off fine enough. Describing feeling high, then some melodramatic, bootless cries to heaven, and taking initiative when a hero is needed. Nice, classic, elevated butt rock stuff. Perfect backdrop for some intimate “I feel sexy and awesome” sex. Oh, but then.

“Hold onto the wings of the eagles and watch as they all fly away.”

Grammar. It is real necessary to making meaning through language. And so this line makes me spiral into a gnarled rabbit hole of nonsense, questions I should not have to ask of a movie tie-in song. Questions like: Who or what is they? The eagles? Then how is he watching them fly away? Isn’t he holding onto their wings? Are they flying into a giant mirror? Is he looking down as they swoop across a lake? Did he let go of their wings? And how many wings? How many eagles? How many hands does this man have? WHAT IS HAPPENING?

If you’re spiraling right now too, just imagine. You’re in the midst of the most exquisite love-thrust of this century, and you hear that. Rip sex.

Or maybe you’re just a little out of it, but you can recover, right? You’re back in the moment, makin’ whoopee, all good, steady as she g—

“Someone told me love would all save us”

The rest of the lyrics happen, but you don’t process them. They pass you by like the menagerie of artifacts and symbols during the intro to the Twilight Zone. Your body keeps moving, but your mind isn’t there. It’s trying to make sense of what this nee voice (belonging to a man whose name you’re supposed to recognize from what, the liner notes on a Saliva CD you didn’t buy because Limewire?) for which you were totally unprepared has just aughts-ly whine-sung into a room where pleasure once lived, but which is habitation now to only the clamorous sweat clinging to your body, squeezed out confusion filling you to the brim of your utter being. “Someone told me,” like, yeah sure whatever. But “love would all save us”—that’s not even a poetic inversion. How does it make sense? How did it even come to exist, except that Saliva-guy was like “love, save us, all, I dunno, you get it” and then made a fart sound and did the jerk-off hand motion while crushing a natty ice. Best grammatical case, there’s a comma, so that “all” becomes a dramatic clarification of “us”: “love would, all, save us.” Even that, if you can somehow find a way to convince yourself it’s acceptable, is a conclusion that must be wrestled toward, an insistence you don’t have time or attention for when you doing the deed, if you know what I mean (having sex).

Oh, and then, okay, so—“they’re watching us.” Exhibitionism kink? Okay cool. But then—how many times do you hear “they’re watching us” before paranoia worms its way into your brain through that repetition (They’re watching us they’re watching us as they all fly away they’re watching us they’re watching us they’re watching us they’re watching us they’re watching us they’re watching us). It becomes a cultish chant. What demon be such that we hast raised by the summoning of this song? And I mean, just plainly and practically, the last thing I want to be during sex, besides a disgrace to myself and the honor of my family, is self-conscious. When I see myself as a thinking self inside myself in my body inside of another body, or with another body inside of my own body now existing beside the self in myself in my body, I want to get out of there, out of it, all of it, NOW.

Yeah therapy’s going great, fuck off.

The one good thing I’ll say for this song is that it was released alongside Spider-Man (2002). I remember watching the movie-clip-smattered video before school. I remember thinking I could be a hero. Or not thinking, but feeling. Believing. Just that I could be happy was a triumph to me then, even believing that I could be. Maybe that’s the only way this song makes sense, if it’s met via feeling and blind faith. That doesn’t make it good, but it at least means there’s a way to enjoy it. And I did, and admittedly sometimes still do. I don’t remember catching all the lyrics when I was twelve, or having any questions whatsoever about why Nickelback wasn’t being called Nickelback on the top of a building in New York. But I remember how I felt. And maybe that’s for the best. Maybe that was all I needed from this song then. Maybe it’s all I need from it today. Maybe I made it to this day, even, because of this weird, poorly constructed song. So, I guess, thanks, Chad. And you too, Saliva-guy. “Always” was a cool song when I was twelve too.

P.S. If the song somehow comes on again, DO NOT overthink “that world never came.” You will not come.

Tim Lynch was awarded a 2025 Emerging Artist Fellowship by Delaware Division of the Arts. His writing appears most recently in Garland, Voicemail Poems, Tupelo Quarterly, Gather, StoryQuarterly , and Broken Antler Magazine . Horror movies make him happy, and he is a paraprofessional for children with intellectual and physical disabilities. Say hi @timlynchthatsit.

Isa Mazzei: “Illuminated” by Arto Lindsay

He tells me about the drill bit first. Or maybe it comes second. I don’t remember the order of the story and the fucking but the point is that a 2-inch drill bit was lodged in his brain for several hours when he was a toddler and he was medically evacuated by a helicopter in order to have it removed. Once it was, he tells me, there was miraculously no lasting damage. No effect whatsoever. Then he takes me to his room and puts on a song. This song.

“Illuminated” by Arto Lindsay.

I am aware that I’m fucking him half for his looks and half for this story, but maybe also because he’s strange and I have always had a thing for strange people. I am not able to place his particular strangeness but the third time we change positions I notice it is also the third time we are hearing this song.

“It’s looping,” I tell him, assuming he will lean across me and hit the button to release the song and grab another but…

“This is the only song I listen to.”

I let him fuck me for a few more seconds before asking him to clarify. It is at this point that he tells me he has listened to this song and only this song for the last eight years. I decide not to comment and as he moves on top of me I think about how I have finally identified his strangeness. It would be easy to dismiss it as harmless but there is also something in his stare and the way he told me he has never felt empathy which I assumed was a joke but now feel like was probably a confession.

Finally the sex ends which thank god, means that the song is going to end too. As he goes to get us water the song loops again and I think about how clearly he told me the drill bit in his brain had no effect whatsoever on his personality. He hands me a water cup with a long, unbroken stare and then winks, as if there is a game that I am in on. I wonder if he is going to kill me. I sip my water and the song loops. I will have sex with him a few more times and then move on with my life… I hope that eventually, he will be able to move on with his too.

Isa Mazzei @isaiswrong is a writer and filmmaker. Her latest film “Faces of Death” is currently in theaters and her latest essay “Tetris” can be found on Variety.

Jillian Keats: “You Fucking People Make Me Sick” by Swans

Let me transport you: You’ve just left your local vaguely-themed metal bar with a new cutie after several hours of exchanging concert tales over cheap beers. You go back to theirs, where they put on a playlist before things start to get steamy. About halfway through the deed, the mood undeniably shifts.

It all starts with the jaw harp, which is ostensibly a pretty neat instrument. It’s weird, out of place, but has a hypnotic kind of groove to it. That gives way to an electronic pulse of a beat and some jangly guitars. Then, a reedy voice not unlike that of Salad Fingers trades off some call-and-response vocals with a literal haunted Victorian child.

Your mind starts to wander from the matter at hand. Did they just hit shuffle on some random songs when setting the scene, or are they actually the kind of person who would put this on their “sexy time” playlist? What kind of person IS that, anyway? Am I experiencing a moment of clarity in a total red flag situation? Does this person wear cowboy hats ironically?!

Before you can take this thought too far, your mind comes crashing back to reality about 3 minutes into the song, when suddenly a possessed piano and the literal horns of the apocalypse begin droning out in an endless cacophony of sound that would make any individual unable to get horny ever again.

Now, I’m not saying heavy music can’t also be sexy - I’m looking at you, Type O Negative and Deftones. Even some more “meditative” metal like Earth is good background music for rolling around in the flesh. But this is none of that. Edgelord title of the song aside, this is punishingly weird in a way that would be an immediate “sorry, I forgot I have to go walk my dog” from me, forever.

Jillian Keats is a visual and musical artist from the great state of New Jersey. She plays in long-standing punk rock outfit IDES , and post-hardcore screamo sweeties Stress Spells .

Mark Stetson: Christopher Walken Reads Edgar Allan Poe’s “The Raven”

I was going to college in Chicago at the time and I was at my best friend’s apartment. There had always been a connection between us and we thought, “We’re really close. Let’s explore this and see where it goes. If it doesn’t work out, we can always go back to being close friends.“ Usually, those words are the first step to ending a great friendship but we figured, “Fuck it.“ We then took turns adding to what we intended to be the world’s ultimate sex mix. We had some real “bangers” on there: Glory Box by Portishead, Wicked Game by Chris Isaak, Exit Music (For A Film) by Radiohead, you know, songs two 20-year-old hot-blooded friends would logically listen to when taking the express train to Sexytown. It started out great. Good tunes, good vibes. Until, we heard a thunder crash. It happened to be raining at the time, so I didn’t think anything of it. Then I heard what sounded like a crow (or a raven?). We stopped.

“Did you hear a bird squawk?”

“I think so.“ Confused, but not deterred, we kept on keeping on keeping on. Until we heard, “Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary…“

She abruptly stopped.

“Is that…Christopher Walken?”

I hopped up to check the computer.

“Why did you put Christopher Walken’s The Raven on this playlist?”

“I didn’t.“

“Then who did?”

We looked at each other, horrified. Then, burst out laughing. The express train to Sexytown had come to Ascreeching halt. There was no coming back from this. We never figured out who put that track on the mix but we took it as a sign that this train had taken its first and only voyage.

Quoth the Raven, “Nevermore.”

Stetsondagain aka Mark Stetson is a New York-based comedian, filmmaker, and content creator. Mark can be seen monthly in the improvised play Awkward Family Dinner at The Peoples Improv Theater (The PIT). His latest film project, Memory Room, written and directed by Raanan Hershberg and Dan McCabe was released on YouTube (@RaananHershberg) on May 8th. He exists on the internet at @stetsondagain.

Ethan Ullman with…literally, I can not believe, the YMCA.

The worst song to fuck to is YMCA by The Village People.

How do I know this? It’s the song that was playing when I lost my virginity.

You may be thinking that I lost my virginity via some unfortunate and regretful circumstances at a minor league baseball game, but the truth is, I wanted to lose my virginity to the most ridiculous song possible.

Somehow I managed to convince someone to be my girlfriend and then somehow I managed to convince her that we should both lose our virginity to the song that plagues every wedding, dance and sporting event. I thought it would be funny to think back to awkwardly penetrating for the first time at family functions and other places I’d rather not be at.

Neither of us finished - and I have to imagine that wasn’t due to our ineptitude, it was due to that tacky earworm. And my plan didn’t work - I forgot about this for decades and only remembered recently. So during local hockey games and my cousin’s wedding and even while Donald Trump paraded around and claiming the gay anthem was his favorite song - I was not reminded of that fateful afternoon in my high school bedroom at my mom’s house with YMCA playing out of my boombox via a cd I burned with nothing but that song 20 times and Anchorman playing on the TV. (Oh yeah, we also had Anchorman playing while popping our cherries - and no, I didn’t think about it any of the other dozen times I’ve seen that movie.)

Why is YMCA the worst song to fuck to? Because it’s not memorable enough. Plus, it’s hard to do the arm motions mid-coitus and you can’t hear that song and not participate.

Ethan Ullman is a producer of live tours and co-hosts Dave & Ethan’s 2000” Weird Al Podcast. He portrayed ‘Tough Biker 8’ in WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story and may be the only person in the world to be pied in the face by both Weird Al and Puddles Pity Party.

IG: @ETHANULLMAN; @2000INCH