xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

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Succinct Susannah's avatar
Succinct Susannah
16h

I’m still wrapping my head around that eagles lyric… I am so confused….

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Eden
20h

Hi DC Pierson - thank you for submitting the absolute boner killer “Rasputin” and also thank you for helping to create one of my favorite movies, Mystery Team. Derrick Comedy forever lives on in my heart and I frequently tell people that my name is Brian and I like to skateboard, despite neither being true.

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