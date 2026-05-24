Mine is below the paywall because y’all are fucking yentas.

Dave Weasel: “Step by Step” by New Kids on the Block

The only real answer is “Step by Step” by New Kids on the Block. Picture this, it’s the mid 2000s, you’re 19, stuck in a shitty motel room with about three channels, one of them the Weather Channel, so you leave it on for the blue screen ambient glow and the background elevator music to set the mood. The music is always safe and generic, something you’d hear in a grocery store. Doesn’t matter, at this point in your life you only need a song or two, not a full soundtrack. Things start moving along and out of nowhere, between Kenny G and Air Supply, that song hits. New Kids on the Block. You haven’t thought about them since kindergarten, where all the older girls in grade 6 did dances to them with their crushes on the member that set a fire or something. She starts laughing, something you don’t ever want to happen in that situation. Now you’re trying to ignore it but the song is full of those punchy one shot beats that make it impossible not to accidentally move with it like an idiot.

You end up accidentally syncing to it.

STEP! BY! STEP! because you’re a complete idiot. Eventually she’s had enough and shuts off the TV, and turns on the AM radio on the alarm clock that’s even older than the song itself.

Steak Mtn.: “You Suffer” by Napalm Death

Two-second Assassin. The phallacy of humanity sprung like a trap. A true blow job. Efficient, yes, but in need of laundry, toute de suite.

Christopher Norris aka Steak Mtn. is an American graphic artist with over 30 years of experience. In addition to his design work, Norris is the author of the novels Hunchback ‘88 (Inside the Castle) and The Holy Day (Rose Books), as well as the photobook Jerks on Paper, drawn from his time as a set decorator for Kink.com. A third novel, Shower Scene, is forthcoming in 2027 from Rose Books.

Antonio Pereira of the dreamiest boyband of all time Zeta sent me this and I laughed. You will too if you have ever listened to Zeta.

He said the best song to fuck to is “Strokin” by Clarence Carter. I’m gonna fucking kill him lmao

Blake Z. Rong: “The Impression That I Get” by the Mighty Mighty Bosstones

I was a virgin for three-quarters of my time in college, which, after years of waiting, felt even more acute once I entered the hypersexual, opportunity-motivated dimensions of a school known for its partying. Where furtive hookups and uncovering nascent kinks and leading to sloppy forgotten weekends, complete with socks hung on doorknobs seemed to be the norm for everyone involved.

Instead, it felt like awaiting death row. It felt like just a matter of time, only I didn’t know when or what, and eventually I wanted to get it over with as soon as possible, like an end-of-semester final exam or a beer pong game where I was losing badly. Freshman year, all of Syracuse University was supposed to open like an oyster, with every hour full of socializing and the seeds of potential crushes, and instead on one sunny afternoon in between classes, I decided to take a nap.

I was the only one on the floor. Though it was me and the weird kid down the hall who always wore a bathrobe in the lounge, and stretched his skinny legs on the scratchy maroon couch while watching a Dane Cook special on Comedy Central. Even virgins had to participate in the caste system. I holed up in my room and drew the curtains and crawled into my twin-sized bed, grateful that my roommate was out all afternoon, or in class, or having the most chill time of his life with the myriad friends he had amassed just three weeks into the year.

My neighbor was one of these friends. I heard him leave with a slam of the door. He had left his laptop on and playing iTunes, and the familiar strains of a song I had heard a million times on the radio sounded through the hollow white cinder-block walls:

NEVER had to knock on wood

But I KNOW someone who has

Which makes me wonder IF I could

It makes me wonder IF I’VE—

Oh yeah, I thought, wrapped up in my childhood blanket and atop a mattress made of packing peanuts, I remember that song. It’s a fun song.

DOO doooo, DOO doo. DOO dooo, doo doo, DADADADAH

The song ended, and I NEEEEEEVER HAD TO KNOCK ON WOOD—the song was starting again.

DOO doooo, DOO doo

Weird, I thought, did my neighbor come back to his room? And why did he leave this song on repeat— DOO doo DOO dooDOO DOOO DOODOODOODOO—he was more of an emo kid, or at least a skater boy, hell, he had burned me a copy of the latest Thrice album, why was he putting so much ska on, on repeat?

WHICH MAKES ME WONDER IF I COULD

I could feel the TV from the living room turn off, and I could hear the weird kid shuffling down the hall in his bare feet DOO dooo, doo doo against the scratchy blue-grey carpet that likely hadn’t been cleaned since South Campus had been converted from military barracks sometime after the Vietnam WarWELLLLLLL—

NEVER HAD TO KNOCK ON WOOD

BUT I KNOW SOMEONE WHO HAS

What a dumb, weird, oddly specific idiom to make into a chorus, I thought—by now I was wide awake DOO DOOOO, DOO DOO caught in that nervous energy between consciousness and fatigue, and I couldn’t even think of what I needed to think to turn my mind off BECAUSE I’M SURE IT ISN’T GOOD

It felt like the music had gotten louder, even though I knew nobody was there to control the volume IT MAKES ME WONDER IF I’VE—

DA-DA-DA-DAH

DA-DA-DA-DAAHHH

DADADADA

HHHH

AHHHHHHH

DA-DA-DA-DADA-DA-DA-DADA-DA DA-DADA-DA-DA-DADA-DA-DA-DA—

This went on for four hours.

By then, my roommate had come home, with my neighbor his best friend, and before I could protest this audial intrusion he immediately closed his laptop, killing the music, and then they went out to the living room to put on their DVD of Retaliation.

It feels odd for sex to be funny, which is what our greatest ska singles inherently are. (A band named Cherry Poppin’ Daddies once produced inherently funny music as well as the least sexiest phrase in human language.) Sex can wind up being funny: it can be with funny people which it often is, it can turn into wildly awkward, self-effacing, ultimately laugh-out-loud scenarios to reminisce about, but for it to begin as a comedic act feels strange, as if it’s an ungainly tone shift, a misunderstanding of time and place. Fucking to joyous trumpets and saxophones is like taping a clown nose on your genitals and seeing if it kills the mood.

Even though I hadn’t experienced it yet, it felt like I had fucked the song; I had thoroughly explored every note and curvature of its scales for a scintillating and longer-than-average session, an envious amount of time for the spirit to be willing, but the flesh all spongy and bruised. Instead of having sex in my later teenage years I was eagerly watch Futurama. I had snu-snu.

Three years later, when I had finally achieved what our frenetic hand-wringing booze-driven hookup culture had predicted as fate, my high school friends from Worcester took me to see the reunion tour of Reel Big Fish at a baseball field in Lowell, Massachusetts. Unexpectedly, but not surprisingly, the opening act was the Mighty Mighty Bosstones. This was only the second most Massachusetts experience I’ve ever had, musically—Dropkick Murphys on Saint Patrick’s Day being the first—and I still don’t know what this little bit of kismet represents, but it certainly felt like an experience I mercifully avoided. And that’s the impression that I get.

Blake Z. Rong is a writer and journalist who has written books about design, culture, and vintage cars from Italy, America, and Germany. He is the author of the poetry collection I Am Not Young And I Will Die With This Car In My Garage (Atmosphere Press, 2021) and is working on getting a story collection into the world. He currently lives in Brooklyn with an old Saab and a very sweet cat.

Tatiana Tenreyro: “Gold Soundz” by Pavement

My dog has serious attachment issues, to the point where she would refuse to leave the room while I’m doing the deed and, even worse, would always want to be right at the center of the action, sitting at the edge of the bed. When I’d bring guys home, they’d (understandably) ask if we could please shut the door on her, but clearly they didn’t know how intense velcro dogs can be. She would try everything: scratching the door, yelping like she’s being murdered, even trying to push it open while it was fully closed. I’ve had to get creative with what music I’d put on to drown my pup’s pleas to witness her mom get rammed, so all this to say, I know ball when it comes to terrible song choices to fuck to.

I briefly went out with a comic who I didn’t have much in common with, except that we both liked Pavement and had terrible exes. I had the brilliant (read: terrible) idea to put on Crooked Rain, Crooked Rain to drown out Lily’s pleas to see her mom get rammed. When “Gold Soundz” started playing, the guy realized that, as someone who did not give a fuck about me and was planning on cutting things off anyway, fucking to a breakup song was too on the nose, and asked if we could stop.

It’s hard to top “Gold Soundz,” but the only song I can think of that repulses me just as much as that memory is Jason Derulo’s song “Wiggle.” It’s bizarre that it’s supposed to be sexy —or at least as “sexy” as a song about wiggling your butt can be, but everything about it makes me full-body cringe, from the unbearable flute-whistle chorus to its awful lyrics (”I just wanna strip you, dip you, flip you, bubble bathe you”; “Patty cake, patty cake with no hands/Got me in this club, making wedding plans”).

Tatiana Tenreyro is the co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of ANTICS. She’s also written for PAPER, NME, Pitchfork, VICE, MEL Magazine, SPIN, Paste, The A.V. Club and Alt Press. Find her on IG: @nosoylarrydavid

Caroline Hagood: literally never call her Sweet Caroline

I would have to say Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” simply because when Caroline is your name, this song has inevitably been sung at you in every possible scenario for your entire life. And maybe even longer. Like, I wouldn’t be at all surprised to discover that my mother’s gynecologist simply couldn’t resist belting out a few lines of this classic in the case that she let slip the projected name of her future baby.

I’ve had this song yelled at me, sobbed towards me, and crooned in my general direction in parking lots, bedrooms, bars, yes, gynecologist’s offices, and, perhaps most memorably, at the DMV—sung to sixteen-year-old me by the guy who had just failed me for the driving test. I blame him (and, by association, Neil Diamond) for my hatred of driving. So, as you might imagine, I do not find this particular ditty to be remotely carnal or alluring. This hasn’t stopped men from assuming I will find it so, causing me to cower whenever I hear anyone employing its opening lyrics, “Where it began,” in any order or context.

Caroline Hagood continues to write despite everybody’s better career advice. You can read her Substack, Writing Sandwich here , but please don’t sing “Sweet Caroline” to her (you know who you are).

Kat Spada: “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts

Freshman year of college I was paired with a roommate who’d transferred in her junior year after walking in on her previous roommate having sex with her fiancé. Before I knew that, I was eager to be seen as a real cool college chick, and in one of our first conversations I broached the topic of “sexiling,” asking what signal she thought we should use when we had a sweetheart visiting. Sneering, she said, “Not that I ever have done that, but I would never do it in a room I shared with someone.” I would, so I just carried on hoping she never walked in on me (she did). But on her birthday, she warmed to the idea of me sticking around while she had some friends over for drinks, and I offered to DJ. This being about five minutes after the invention of iTunes, I threw a playlist together and hit repeat. But at the end of the night, it became clear she wanted to spend some time with the lone guy who’d stayed as the party wound down. I don’t remember why I didn’t leave, but I kept my iTunes on shuffle, quietly reaching a hand out from under the covers where I pretended to sleep, so I could turn up the volume as needed to drown out the sound of what I think was probably second base. I remember being terrified that the playlist would somehow switch to a random track from a Mitch Hedberg comedy CD I’d imported. Thinking back to this period of my life, a significant majority of my own hookups were soundtracked by the looping theme music of a DVD menu, after we’d distracted ourselves during whatever movie we’d decided to make out to. So, to blend these memories into an answer for the prompt, I’ll come to the theme song for the DVD box set that this roommate played on repeat all the other nights that we lived together. There’s almost nothing more sexless than Friends, except for its theme song written by the show’s creators and reluctantly recorded by the only available band on the label. Just try to get horny with someone and resist the urge to join in the catchiest handclaps in musical history.

Kat Spada ‘s weekly newsletter Kat Ex Machina combines personal essays with advice and support from the novel-writing and querying trenches. She hosts the podcast Feminist Frequency Radio , which Tara guested on to discuss The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and all things Dolly Parton.

I do agree with this…

I can’t really think of the worst song to fuck to but one time I was getting a massage at the Korean spa and the practitioner was playing Muzak on an iPad when Danny Boy came on. Getting a massage in a small moist room while listening Danny Boy was pretty bad.

Kate Durbin is a Los Angeles-based artist and writer. She is the author of five books including Hoarders , which was named a best book of 2021 by Electric Lit, NPR, and Lit Hub. Her next book, Noughties , is forthcoming from Wave Books in 2027. Her website is katedurbin.la.

Mac Crane: “Elmo’s Song by Sesame Street”

My two-year-old is a huge Elmo fan, and lately, he has been singing this song on repeat whenever we are in the car. He sounds like an old man-elephant hybrid. While I do think I could push through other deeply unsexy children’s songs in the pursuit of pleasure, this particular one would stop me in my tracks. Plus, I recently dressed up in an Elmo costume for the two-year-old’s birthday party. I put on the voice and everything. There are psychological layers to peel back there, for sure. The song might make for a great and complex sex scene in a novel, but in my real life? Not so much.

Inara George: “Led Boots” by Jeff Beck

There’s something about his music that makes me think of dudes with stained mattresses on the floor with no mattress cover and maybe, like, dark grey sheets. Deal breaker.

Inara George is a Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter. She is best known as one half of the indie pop duo The Bird and the Bee with producer Greg Kurstin, and as a member of the all-female harmony group The Living Sisters, with Alex Lilly, Eleni Mandell, and Becky Stark. She has released five solo albums, including an orchestral collaboration with Van Dyke Parks, and her most recent release, Songs of Douglass and Littell. @inara_george

Jackie Domenus: “Digital Get Down” by *NSYNC

When it comes to songs that are meant to be sexy, but are actually the exact opposite of what you’d want to fuck to, “Digital Get Down” by *NSYNC might just take the cake. Released in 2000 as a track on their famous album, No Strings Attached, “Digital Get Down” is the early aughts version of FaceTime sex, but with lots of imagination and no iPhone. It’s all about getting ”nasty nasty” and “freaky deaky” on “the digital screen,” as Ramen-noodle-haired Justin Timberlake and lesbian-looking JC Chasez lyricize. But even when the imaginative parts are supposed to happen, there are literally no details or descriptors. The boy band just wants you to know that even if they’re 20,000 miles away “I can see you, and baby baby you can see me.” With its wannabe hip-hop vibes and exaggerated autotune, “Digital Get Down” would easily ruin any hot and heavy phone sex sesh, with or without any weirdly timed “satellite interruptions.”

Jackie Domenus (they/she) is a queer, gender nonconforming writer from South Jersey. Their first book, No Offense: A Memoir in Essays (ELJ Editions) was named a Finalist for a 2025 Publishing Triangle Award and a Notable Small Press Book of 2025 by Literary Hub. Jackie’s work has appeared in HuffPost, The Normal School, Foglifter Journal, and elsewhere. They are the host of the new Queer & Trans Nonfiction Podcast .

Madison Murray: not getting Lana del Leyd

Any song is the worst song to fuck to, because I like to hear the slap and gurgle. I’ve fucked to Frank Sinatra, Bryson Tiller, Nina Simone, Korn, Miguel, Satie, and more. All were trash to fuck to; the songs and fucks alone were good. The absolute worst fuck of my life was accompanied by Lana Del Rey’s Born To Die: Paradise Edition, front to back. I love Lana Del Rey - we have the same birthday, for christ’s sake! But when you’re a Tumblr teen face down in doggy style, “This Is What Makes Us Girls” isn’t exactly the best at erectifying the dick of a freshly non-virgin. He, not I, had Lana Del Rey posters all over his walls. The vinyl of the album too, of course. He put it on before he put it in to initiate the upgrade from Tumblr friends to friends with benefits. His cock was soft and neither of us acknowledged it. He just folded his half-chub in half to stuff it in while we silently listened to Lana Del Rey moan, “Don’t cry about him, don’t cry about him / it’s all gonna happen.”

Madison Murray (https:// www.instagram.com/madisonmurrrrrrr) is a writer and artist. She is the author of My Gaping Masshole (https://mygapingmasshole.com/). Subscribe to her Substack, PRETTY, WEIRD GIRL .

Vera Drew with what has to be the most bonkers submission we have ever had, and someone last issue had sex to the YMCA…

Recently a woman was domming me and while kicking me in the groin and scratching me, she exclaimed “sing for me, slut!” “Huh?” “You heard me! Sing!” and quite literally the only song that came to my head was “Goodbye Horses” by Q Lazarus (as seen in Silence of the Lambs). So there I was, naked, getting kicked and scratched in what otherwise would have been a really hot kink scene, loudly singing “Goodbye Horses” at full volume. I couldn’t stay in it. I kept thinking about Buffalo Bill. The skin suit. “Was she a large girl, Clarice.” I felt that somehow, as a trans woman, I was betraying my community by singing a song so intrinsically linked to transphobia whilst a hot cis woman was beating the shit out of me.

Vera Drew is the award-winning filmmaker and star of THE PEOPLE’S JOKER (now on Tubi, VOD, and physical media). She is hard at work on her sophomore film and can be found @veradrew22 on Insta, Bluesky, and Twitter.

Alexandra Naughton: “Your Mother Should Know” by The Beatles

The title is enough to just be like, yeah naw. But I truly love this song and would never want to listen to it while having sex. It’s just too pure for me. The song is too innocent and sweet. I’ve been listening to it a lot recently and I sing it to my daughter when I’m changing her diaper or getting her ready for her nap. I would like to keep the song in that realm, personally. A cute song to sing to my baby.

There are so many songs I wouldn’t want to listen to while having sex because the association would be difficult to break and what if the sex was bad? Then anytime that song would come on you’d be transported back to that memory and the song would be forever ruined.

One time I was breaking up with someone in person and we took a breather from having our tough conversation and I started playing Yankee Hotel Foxtrot by Wilco because I knew he liked Wilco and he was like, can you please turn that off. I don’t want to remember this moment every time I hear this album. And I just realized how much of an asshole I was being because the first song on that album is called “I Am Trying To Break Your Heart,” and I guess that’s exactly what I was doing.

Years ago, I had sex for the first time with a new boyfriend and he put Deftones’ Diamond Eyes on and it played on loop like four times through and that was kind of great. I still think about that experience sometimes when I listen to that album but it was a long time ago so it’s not like I’m reliving flashes anytime I hear “You’ve Seen The Butcher,” but I do distinctly recall thinking “oh here’s ‘This Place is Death’ playing again,” and that was funny at the time.

KRISTINE ESSER SLENTZ: “White Christmas”

I dated an actor. One night, after receiving a DVD of his recent performance as Bob Wallace in a production of White Christmas, my future ex-husband asked if we could watch what I was assured was a classic musical.

He arranged his room so the computer screen faced the bed we’d be watching from and turned off the lights for “better viewing.” As it goes, we started making out in the near pitch-blackness, not watching a moment of the filmed stage production. There was no outside light through the windows, no soft-lit lamp, no motion-sensor nightlight, and the computer brightness was turned low. We could only hear.

Lying there with my eyes closed, his hands in my hair and mine at his waist, I heard him say, When I figure out what that means, I’ll come up with a crushing reply.

I thought, I’m sorry—what?

Soon, more words and phrases arrived while his mouth was still on mine. I kept hearing his voice from the corner of the room, calling to me, singing to me, begging for attention. As his vocals climbed higher and higher, I had to stop. I told him I couldn’t have him in two places at once: between my ears and between my teeth.

He laughed. We laughed. The DVD was never seen again.

KRISTINE ESSER SLENTZ is a queer writer of Maltese descent, raised in the Chicagoland area. A cult escapee and GED holder, she is the author of EXHIBIT: an amended woman, depose (FlowerSong Press, 2021, 2024) and a recently released collection, face-to-faces (ThirtyWest Publishing House, 2026). A TEDx participant and regular contributor to The Saturday Evening Post , her work has also appeared or is forthcoming in TriQuarterly , Five Points , Tupelo Quarterly , and elsewhere.

Elizabeth Richardson: “Fuck Her Gently” by Tenacious D

Did everyone go through a Tenacious D phase in the early-to-mid 2000s in high school, or was that just me and my friend group? We certainly downloaded them off of Limewire on my best friend’s home PC in her basement, which we absolutely ravaged with viruses, and then played dumb when her dad asked what the hell was wrong with the computer.

Furthermore, did I actually like these songs, or was I just saying I did to win the approval of my guy friends? Much to consider for an elder millennial woman trying to unpack all this in 2026.

If you don’t know Tenacious D, it was (is?) a band made up of Jack Black and his friend Kyle Gass. The only time I see Jack Black these days is when my kids put on the Mario movie and his voice comes out of Bowser. And I think he’s in Minecraft, too.

They made all sorts of wacky songs and, like, skits? We also listened to those on burned CDs, on which we scribbled titles with Sharpies, labeled “Love Mix” and “Fun Mix,” while we drove around after school. I recall one about going through the McDonald’s drive-through, something about mixing Diet Coke and regular Coke that we all just died laughing about, and I looked it up just now, and it’s really not funny at all.

ANYWAYS.

I can’t imagine a more un-sexy song than Fuck Her Gently. It’s immensely crass, lightly misogynistic, and barely musical at all. I mean, there’s a spoken word part that goes:

What’s your favorite posish

That’s cool with me it’s not my favorite but I’ll do it for you

What’s your favorite dish

I’m not gonna cook it, but I’ll order it from Zanzibar

Now, you have to understand that my friends and I went crazy for that last line, because in our small town of 12,000 people, we actually had a restaurant called Zanzibar. Can you imagine? Clearly, country kids in Wisconsin whose favorite pastimes include walking around Walmart are not hard to impress.

But I do think there’s a pretty good chance that at least one couple in my friend group did actually fuck to that song.

Elizabeth Richardson is a Wisconsin-born writer living in North Carolina. She writes about pop culture, the zeitgeist, and the parasocial economy. You can read her book about a single woman who pretends to be a trad wife online and ends up ruining her life here , or you can follow her on Instagram .

Benedict Nguyễn: “You Get Me” by Michelle Branch

Speaking of Wasia, I actually think this song has a sweet sentiment. Justice for The Spirit Room! But Michelle Branch’s early 2000s vocal fry maxxing is soooo good, it would (and should) take one out of even the most earnest intimate moment and make them roll their eyes. In awe and admiration, obvi! You get me?

Benedict Nguyễn is a freelance dancer, writer, and creative producer. She appeared in the short film Don’t F*ck with Bà (2024, dir. Sally Tran) and has collaborated on recent projects with Sally Silvers and Sugar Vendil. She’s the author of the [redacted] freelance labor zine nasty notes (2022) and the novel Hot Girls with Balls (Catapult 2025).

Raechel Anne Jolie: “Peach, Plum, Pear” by Joanna Newsom

I could be convinced that there are some Joanna Newsom tracks that could be good for fucking, but “Peach, Plum, Pear” highlights the qualities of Newsom that are best described as “child-like forest fairy with an impish inclination to speak in riddles.” If anyone tries to say that her vocals are more like “Sexy Baby” and not “child-like forest fairy,” I would simply remind them of the diminishing return on a sexy baby bit. And obviously, Joanna Newsom is not trying to sound like a sexy baby, she is not trying to sound like anything---she simply is an ethereal being from the forest, and we shouldn’t project sex things onto her unless she directly invites it (like in “Sawdust & Diamonds,” where she just repeats “desire” over and over.). Anyway, the shouty vocals and aggressive harpsichord on “Peach, Plum, Pear” does not make for good sex music. (Though now I am realizing that all the RenFair nerds are probably losing their mind in response to me saying that forest fairies aren’t good wank bank material.) To be clear, I am a huge Joanna Newsom fan, but the whole Milk-Eyed Mender album is better reserved for a day you want to make weird art and have meaningful conversations with your house plants.”

Marisa Crawford: “Darling Nikki” by Prince

I went on a date last winter with a man who was perfectly nice, a shy but charming nerd. I entered the Williamsburg bar where we were meeting, and we immediately launched into a 30 minute conversation about music that spawned from the bar’s 90s alternative playlist. Third Eye Blind. Four Non-Blondes. Two drinks in, we kissed.

My date told me about a game he plays online with his friends. The general rules are that each player enters a different song as their answer to a different prompt, and then you all guess who chose which song. The example he gave to illustrate how the game worked: Best song to fuck to.

I don’t know what song I would choose. My mind goes to some kind of moody post-punk or shoegaze, maybe some arty atmospheric R&B, or something by the Blue Oyster Cult. The ideal song kinda lightly suggests longing, but fades easily into the background. Anything with an intense beat is terrible. I get anxious, and it’s hard to get out of my head; easy to get distracted. Anything that’s directly about sex is even worse.

My date shared his answer confidently: “Darling Nikki” by Prince. I was taken aback, and didn’t say aloud what I was thinking: He clearly knew nothing about sex. Perhaps had never had it, had only ever heard about it through the grapevine. It felt suspiciously like the song a fifth grade boy would choose.

“Darling Nikki” as a text is weird and subversive, aspirational even; as a song, it wails. Its female subject masturbates in public, fucks with abandon, invites the speaker into her sex lair and brings him to life-altering levels of pleasure. She makes him sign a contract; she’s in control. It’s a proto-feminist anthem that feels made for a strip tease or drag show or some other body-centric performance art. But during everyday sex in one’s own home? Way too much pressure. My anxiety would reach a fever pitch.

“Darling Nikki” has a chaotic, unsettling musical quality. It’s theatrical yet borders on a cappella; commands your undivided attention. And I can’t really imagine anything worse than being implicitly compared to another woman—a “sex fiend”—to be precise, as I am performing a sex act myself. Or like the suggestion that I am her? An extension of the song? That as Nicky grinds, I, too, grind? That the song’s male speaker is describing me? That I better measure up? Can you imagine fucking to the words “Nikki started to grind”? I’m pretty sure I would die of embarrassment.

I’m not sure what this says about me. Maybe I’m going about sex all wrong. Maybe I’m a prude for feeling this way about a song that centers a hot, sexually confident woman. When the song first came out on Purple Rain in 1984, Tipper Gore was so outraged when she heard her 11-year-old daughter listening to it that she started an organization advocating for warning labels on music. We have “Darling Nikki” to thank for the creation of the infamous Parental Advisory: Explicit Lyrics sticker. That is a badass claim to fame. Prince is a badass; Nikki is badass. It’s quite possible that I am the problem. If you are able to fuck to “Darling Nikki,” and have a good time while you’re doing it, I commend you. If it’s with my date, tell him that I said hi.