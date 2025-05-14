I learned that Drunk Monkeys, a literary magazine that gave me my second-ever honor of being published, may be on permanent hiatus.

And permanently hiatus doesn’t mean what it used to, Oasis is doing a stadium tour this year, but I am electing to share in preservation the piece its Editor in Chief, Kolleen, found worthy of sharing in Drunk Monkeys’ One Perfect Episode column, the 1982 Cheers episode “Coach’s Daughter.” There’s a lot to say that I didn’t feel comfortable writing in this essay, but like Ira Levin before me I’ll be brief: this episode makes me cry because my mother does not think I’m beautiful. And because my father does.