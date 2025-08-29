Whilst having a chat with a cute drummer from Philly (why am I always fucking like this) I asked the question I have decided I will ask of anyone I enter a Talking Stage with: who is your favorite Muppet? To paraphrase John Waters, “"If you go home with somebody, and they don't have a favorite Muppet, don't fuck 'em!"
When I am asked this question, I respond with my Muppet Big Three. In astrology, your big three or your Sun, Moon, and Rising (or “Ascendent”) can be summed as such, thanks to
Basically: who you are assigned to be, how you see yourself, and how others see you. Consulting the zodiac, I am a Cancer Sun, Sag Moon, and Leo Rising, which is obvious when you look at my hair and how it makes up 83% of my perceived personality. But my Muppet Zodiac feels far more encompassing of my soul and cheese-fueled spirit.
As guessed by aforementioned cute drummer, I am a proud Rizzo Sun. Small, a proud Italo-American, loves pizza. loves a backward cap, a sort of tri-state type, a little too ethnic for the country club but ultimately knows how to clock the Parmesan vs the Gouda at first glance on a fancy charcuterie board. I am a Camilla Moon: small once again, fleefy, nice, in my happiness cuddled up at home with my two little chickens, a known submissive brat, loves a man with a giant honker. My Rising of course is Miss Piggy: she is how I’m perceived. Loud, assertive, “intimidating” aka my least favorite misogynist dogwhistle, curvaceous, mouthy, perfect barrel curls, a ring for every finger, a true superstar pig.
But I want to know about YOU. What is your Muppet big three, and what does it say about you? Feel free to share with your pals and your partners and your coworkers: it’s like the inner-child version of Myers-Brigg.
And, for the record, shit worked:
Wait, you being a Leo rising makes a lot of sense!!! (Complimentary; I am also a Leo Rising. My moon is in Cancer and you already know the sun sign) I answered this a while ago but I’d like to change my answer: Miss Piggy sun, Gonzo rising, Robin moon
Oh my god of COURSE a Robin moon!!
Deep down I am very smol 😌
Hmmmm. I am a Virgo sun, Capricorn moon and Scorpio rising so I assume my Muppets signs would be Rizzo sun, Sam the Eagle moon and Benson rising
It also doesn’t have to be aligned with what your traditional zodiac says - truly based off of vibes!
Sun - Fozzie
Moon - Rowlf
Rising - Gonzo
Thank you, Tara
In astrology, your Sun sign describes your core identity, ego, motivations, and fundamental personality traits. It's what makes someone say "She's such a Leo!" or "They're the most Gemini-y Gemini I've ever met."
In astrology, your Moon describes your emotional side, your inner world, and your intuition. It's the side of yourself that you don't show to just anyone. Only your nearest and dearest get to see this side of you.
Your Rising sign determines the first impressions you make, the way others see you, and your attitude.
