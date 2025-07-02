xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Megan Cousins's avatar
Megan Cousins
11m

I watched Exodus the other night (first time ever watching ER!) and I know I’m coming up on the MCE in my re-watch of The Pitt. I love when Carter talks to the fire chief at the end of Exodus, and he basically says “no, you blew it. But it was great working with you.” And then watching the interns/students and how they handle themselves in The Pitt?? Love the contrasts and the parallels there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture