This is my final word on the topic.

On Friday, May 15, 2026, John Travolta, premiering his directorial debut Propeller One-Way Night Coach at the 79th Cannes Film Festival stepped up to receive his Palmes d’amn Or mind you wearing a hat and a beard that shook the table (in this case, the table is one with all of the cashmere cardigans on it and randomly some $38 embellished hair ties at J. Crew):

Does he look a little bit like LL Cool J’s inexplicable white uncle? Yes.

Does he, like Luann de Lesseps before him, think life is a caBERET? Yes!

Does he look like the chef and the maitre’d all in one? YES! And the economy is terrible! They’re consolidating the jobs!

Does he look like he is the saxophonist in the Count’s jazz band that he runs out of a speakeasy below Hooper’s Store on Sesame Street? YES!! And did I have to bribe (with cookies) the bouncer (Cookie Monster) to get in? YES. Because the place was packed and as you can imagine the Count is EXTREMELY punctual and I was a little late!

Does he look like one false step could send him smearing the Cannes red carpet with Just for Mens the way Joe Giudice smacked the hair-in-a-can off of Joe Gorga’s head in that one episode of Real Housewives of New Jersey? YES!!!

And is he putting that shit on? You bet.

He knows it, too, because he stepped out the very next day toting his honorary Palmes d’Or (his film is screening out of competition) and another delicious little chapeau, where he posed for a photo that has already been saved as a sticker in my iPhone texting keyboard and that I will be using to nonverbally express my every reaction to the highs and lows of my one wild and precious life:

And another, boldly choosing the exact shade of brown that Jeremy Strong has full legal rights to sue him over but won’t because Jeremy is an actor’s actor and while he values the work above any paycheck or accolade or carpeted appearance, would never diminish a fellow craftsmen striding towards their own filmic, gimmickal, or sartorial actualization by denying them the use of the coveted, copywrit hue de Strong:

So. To the people making fun of him for his hat (I am allowed to lightly rib my biological father John Travolta because he was my first love and a fellow gay New Jersey Italo-American and he acted his eyelashes off in Brian de Palma’s Blow Out) or for the people still mocking the Adele Dazeem snafu when the man has documented dyslexia, what the man is telling you in this little video clip is “I have been cashing checks, redefining the activities of ‘dance’ and ‘having a chin’ and holding my own while playing Nicolas Cage pretending to be myself for FIFTY YEARS to the point where I can’t even tell my kids which red carpet this or that photo was from without some fuckass chapeau, Pauly D’s chinstrap from 2009, and some slutty little blue light glasses from Zenni to distinguish them.” And he said it NICELY for you hoes. You adopt the dog that Jamie Lee Curtis brought out during the 2022 Academy Awards in Memoriam tribute because you were backstage waiting to present an award as a legacy guest of honor and then say anything to me about the hat. You get your pilot’s license and work that skill into not one but THREE movies, one of which features Diane Keaton and Daniel DeVito as talking dogs in love, a movie that capped a profitable TRILOGY of talking-baby-or-canine stories and then you tell me your feefees about the hat. You get selected as Tara Giancaspro’s fourth grade “famous New Jerseyan” book report subject in which she dressed like your iconic character Danny Zuko to deliver her presentation to Ms. Dennis’ class and then you have anything to say about the hat.

You do this and then run to me with your little opinions about the hat:

Or this:

Do this, a lyrical delivery that has made me cry each and every time I have watched this film:

And especially this. I’d like to see you try!!! Do you even have the joints and musculature required to do this??! No!!!

And when I see the receding men in my life throwing one of these on in a linen or in madras print this summer, I WILL be saying something.

That is all.