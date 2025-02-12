I found Teresa through her Instagram that is the most ME shit of all time, @poeticpuppets. I knew I had to find a way to get her published on the blog, so I developed a pitch and here she is! I couldn’t have her come aboard without asking her Muppet Big 3:

“I would have to say that I'm a Gonzo Sun (weird, proud to be a "whatever," but also deeply sentimental and sensitive), a Bean Bunny Moon (easily hurt and nervous, but affectionate, cuddly, and resilient), and a Robin the Frog Rising (generally good-natured, easygoing, and humorous).”

As has been extensively documented, I would lay down my very life and rise any sword in the name of Robin, so this means Teresa and I are besties now. Thank you Teresa for curating these wonderful poems for us, not only by other venerated poets but by YOU! It was a delight to highlight your gift.

I’m a latecomer to the Muppet fandom, having only become a convert when years ago, my boyfriend (now husband) introduced me to The Muppet Christmas Carol one holiday season. From the moment Gonzo and Rizzo popped onto the screen in their Victorian garb, I was hooked. Fast forward to years later, and I was a true Muppet believer who decided to start the poeticpuppets account to make myself—and a handful of my friends—laugh.

In the first few months of the account’s existence, I had maybe 30 followers (who I all knew IRL) and an average of 7 likes a post. It was obvious that some of my friends found me very funny while others were being kind enough to humor my peculiar fixation on matching images of my favorite Muppets (and some non-Henson puppets like Nanalan) with devastating lines of poetry.

I’m still tickled pink by how much the account has taken off over the past year despite my very low expectations. It turns out that there is a shared cultural longing for maniacally grinning puppets paired with words about the enduring devastation and loneliness of the human condition. Who could have known?

I was similarly delighted when Tara reached out to ask if I’d write this post highlighting 5 excellent Muppets and the poems that I think exemplify their *spirit.* Initially, I was going to only include poems by some of my poetry heroes, but Tara convinced me to add my original poetry too. So here we go—some great Muppets presented alongside poems that match their vibe.

MISS PIGGY

From “I Don’t Want to Be Demure or Respectable” by Mary Oliver

Never has a poem + Muppet pairing been easier to pick. The moment I read the first two lines of this poem, I knew that it had to be used as an ode to Miss Piggy—the embodiment of a loud, brash brand of femininity that makes no apologies. In her own words, “I am a pig, and as a pig, I have always stood out.”

As for an original poem from me that feels fitting, I give you this one, which I hope captures Miss Piggy’s savage determination to savor everything that is owed to her.

Hunger

It’s okay to eat your feelings, to swallow sadness with a side

of fries and order a chocolate vanilla swirl milkshake to go,

to feed the emptiness cradled in your gut since childhood

with all the sugar you’ve ever craved and then some more

because the little girl in you needs reminding that sweetness

is everywhere and abundant: in plastic packaging and ripe

berries, in tomato sauces and globs of peanut butter on toast,

in fresh snap peas and soft foil-wrapped chocolates—

and yes, here too, at the end of this long dark season,

you will discover yourself anew and taste honey on your lips.

-Teresa Pham-Carsillo

FOZZIE BEAR

From “In 150 Characters or Less” by

Oh, Fozzie Bear—a bear after my own heart! Fozzie Bear has always struck me as a Muppet who is seen as a hapless, bumbling fool because of his purity and innocence. But beneath the cheesy jokes and the slapstick mishaps, Fozzie Bear’s optimism and generosity shines through. It’s easy to be cynical and jaded in the face of a flawed and unkind world; it’s much harder to hold onto hope and to celebrate the glimmers that make life worth living.

I wrote the following poem in the same spirit, to remind myself that there is ample goodness to notice in the world even when I feel like a seasick passenger in a dumpster that’s full of rancid garbage… and also on fire.

Sweet Rain

Like dazed new parents,

we name world-ending storms

and baptize crashing waves that decimate cities.

We name earthquakes that tear jagged chasms

across the fire-scourged earth.

We name wars and untold horrors

filling boats with refugees cast onto rough seas.

Meanwhile, in the wide open sky,

terns and gulls soar, circling

in search of dry land and calm winds.

We name the torch bearers of grief,

but what of the gentle shower that comes in the early hours,

dusting the tender grass with dew and feeding thirsty soil?

Here, in the garden where your food grows and your animals sleep,

can you name the sweet rain that returns again and again,

leaving life and not devastation in its wake?

Can you whisper gratitude in the space between drops?

-Teresa Pham-Carsillo

ANIMAL

From “Lady Lazarus” by Sylvia Plath

Who can resist the chaotic monster that is Animal? I love that Animal doesn’t need words to make an impact, that he’s all kinetic energy and music and NOISE. I’m a pretty ruminative and anxious person who tends to live in her own head and take special care with what she puts into words, so I both admire and fear the Muppet that is Animal. With his tousled red hair and madcap behavior, he feels like the perfect accompaniment for these iconic lines by Sylvia Plath.

Like I said, I don’t have Big Animal Energy as a person or a poet… but here’s a poem based on my name in Vietnamese (Mai Linh) that I wanted to share. In rereading these lines, I think that I have probably always aspired to be more like Animal—instinctual rather than constantly overthinking.

Bright

How does it taste, the word unfurling on your tongue

at once searing and perfumed?

Mẹ said, I named you for a star,

not the ephemeral bruised flower,

but the same word at a rarified pitch.

Mai.

The cadaverine potpourri of crushed petals

careening through gates flung wide open—

spring and summer unravelled.

I have burned for eons in the same citrine glow

that gently wafts from a blanketed bough:

soft as nebula

hard as an unbroken seed.

-Teresa Pham-Carsillo

ROWLF

From “I Went Out to Hear” by Leila Chatti

The Muppets are a talented bunch, but Rowlf is arguably the virtuoso of the group. What’s not to love about a big, fuzzy, laidback dog who plays the piano like an angel? He’s lived a charmed life—from being a Purina Dog Chow spokesperson (spokesdog?) to releasing a solo album—and has kept a standup attitude through it all. How perfect, therefore, that he should speak the words from Leila Chatti’s poem about noticing life as it happens and finding gratitude in the small moments.

To honor my guy Rowlf, I’ve chosen a poem I wrote recently about welcoming a new year.

On Leaving Behind Another Year

Today’s freeze warning

and a stubborn illness

drive me underground

into the cosseted folds

of heated blankets

and a well-thumbed book.

Winter is here and I am

weary and restless again

with spun-glass baubles

of resolutions and intentions

hovering over my head

warning of future breakage.

Will I disappoint again

my own vague dreams

of potential finally realized

and the unencumbered

full breaths of a being

at home in her own body?

Farewell to a long year

that pierced between the ribs

opening wounds that I

did not know needed

healing and leaving me

both trembling and grateful.

Let me be unafraid

as I ring in a new year

with tea and warm bread

while candles cast shadows

that I welcome as wholly

as I do the uncomplicated light.

-Teresa Pham-Carsillo

KERMIT

From “Good Bones” by

I couldn’t end this essay without sharing some Kermit love, of course! In coming full circle with my Muppet journey, I had to pair this image from The Muppet Christmas Carol with Maggie Smith’s brilliant and gut-wrenching poem, “Good Bones,” which reflects on the impossible task of selling a deeply flawed and damaged world to the next generation. Kermit has always struck me as a frog who has seen some shit, and yet he still radiates a gentle love for the world. He carries the hope that all is salvageable if we orient towards compassion, open-heartedness, and joy.

On a personal note, I’ve been going through a rough grief journey after losing my beloved soul dog, Ike. This poem I wrote channels the Kermit on my shoulder, who reminds me daily that I will be okay again someday and that love is always worth it even when it walks hand-in-hand with terrible loss.

I don’t think I’ll ever write again

because I am so terribly sad

and the sun sets at four now

the world holding its breath

as crisp leaves turn to mulch

because the dog I loved

for eleven years is dead

and his scent is fading away

from unwashed bedding

because it turns out that clinging

harder won’t delay the loss

so today I vacuumed up

the last of his coarse black hairs

because I have a new puppy

with river stone eyes and deer legs

who trots behind my heels

with the devotion of a very good boy

because despite the quiet sorrow

pressing in from all directions

I find myself in love once more

with a dog sleeping on my lap

because it’s a miracle to have loved

to the precipice of hopeless grief

only to find myself in this new place

and writing a poem again

-Teresa Pham-Carsillo

Teresa Pham-Carsillo is a Vietnamese American writer and Muppet enthusiast who lives in Napa, California, with her husband and gangly whippet puppy.

Her poetry, short fiction, and essays have been featured in numerous publications, including The New York Times, Poetry Magazine, The Southern Review, and Black Warrior Review, and elsewhere.



Teresa can be found online at www.teresaphamcarsillo.com and running the popular @poeticpuppets account on Instagram, where she pairs iconic Muppet imagery with lines from her favorite poems.