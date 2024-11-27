If you’re looking for a great Black Friday deal, looking to get your holiday shopping done, or looking to bookmark what you want to buy with YOUR holiday cash, here is a shopping guide of ALL small businesses! I am also including my Bookshop.org storefront, which includes recommended reads from

Want to start with my friend Pat Hoban, who is an incredible ceramicist and who is working on a meaningful memorial piece for me:

For the guitar god in your life, my close friend Scot runs SNK Pedals, which sells his custom amps and, as you may have surmised, pedals:

Emi Guijarro does incredible, incredible commissioned cat portraits and really works with the client to infuse them with details about the cat(s) in question. Note the cheese representing Simone the reformed cheese thief, and Frog Lugosi, a frog that looks like Lugosi that I bought at Michael’s. You can DM Emi on Instagram to join the portrait waitlist.

Look at my CHICKENS!

Emi also has readied art prints for sale on INPRNT.

Shop my pal Kat’s jewelry brand Stone Cooper. I have so many of her pieces:

I once demanded a section of the pit at the Touche Amore show stop what they were doing and help me find my “Larry, I’m On DuckTales” beanie. And if you don’t get that reference.

for 2025 with such specificities as Respect Your Cat Day:

The only hair product I use (and you can use the code TARA for a discount)!

If you’re local to my area (North Jersey, babyyyy) try Mint Market, a proudly Latina-owned business!

For the writer in your life, a prompt deck by Priscilla containing 52 double-sided oracle cards with writing prompts. Priscilla has also curated a community for writers who are looking for support and structure, including access to 5 co-writing sessions a week, a community Discord, 3 workshops a month, and email support.

I am very lucky to be able to include selections from New York's resident cruise director,

“This cookbook has recipes from Chinatown and is 30% off through December 2.”

”This was my ceramic teacher:”

“Excellent scented candles. You can order a set of 10 tea lights of various scents to try them before buying a full size.””

“Also love this candle shop, mostly because the owner is just such a sweet lil guy. They also recently started hosting candle-making workshops.”

”This person works in a few different mediums, but I cannot recommend their chonky.goods cat tarot deck enough.”

From

From

: Idk if they still do it but the

from the Best Bookstore in Palm Springs is probably the best $100 I ever spent as a book nerd.

My friend Theo is an incredible artist/designer/zinester, and along with their Etsy does awesome custom work (they made my business cards)

These socks are maybe my favorite frivolity to ever grace my credit report.

And in the “experiences as gifts” dept: a Susannah Conway journaling workshop or a Wasted Ink Zine Distro workshop, both online.

These gorgeous bags from Kate, who I’ve met and who is so lovely (hi, Kyle!):

Jammies and lingerie:

Makeup:

The BEST kitschy earrings:

Size-inclusive outfits:

Yes, more candles:

The other waxy stuff: soap!

A brand my punk ass buys from this shop CONSTANTLY:

I have Reno Graphics’ “Even Italians Get Depressed” print hung over my TV:

“Thirty West Publishing: Est 2015 in Pennsylvania. Escape the Mundane with literary story collections, novels, poetry books, and hand-made chapbooks. Proud publisher of debut poets & national authors. Submit to the lit journal, Afteimages, or come to a reading event soon.”

I practically get bowed to in public whenever I wear my Lost Chains Co. flail:

Taffy Sinclair is another brand I buy constantly - use code TURKEYTROT this week!

And lastly, I go to Diana Hartman for pet portraits as gifts constantly. I highly, highly, highly recommend:

HAPPY SHOPPING!!!