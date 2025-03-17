I saw a tweet and I had an idea. This is often a bad thing. This was a good thing! The tweet, by user TBear/@tajho, suggested that Jade “This Is Not America’s Next Top Best Friend” Cole be elected to stalk the castle grounds on the next season of Peacock’s The Traitors, an internationally-franchised physical competition and social game whose American iteration is hosted by Alan Cumming. I agreed. She has not been given the platform she deserved since her tenure on American’s Next Top Model, where her play to win, not to bond attitude may have singlehandedly set off the boom of adversarial reality television that dominated the hair-pulling early 2000’s. Her impact simply can not be overstated. I asked TBear for their dreamcast of reality stars who similarly deserved a fresh opportunity to shine, especially as The Traitors casts recent and often wealthy stars, and these figures have likely returned to their day jobs - the money would be meaningful:

Coral is an obvious pick but no one has said it until our friend above!! From TBear: “There are so many early reality stars that brought entertainment in a time when their value wasn't celebrated enough. Shows like The Traitors really give them a chance to shine in their villainy.”

I wanted to dive deeper into this topic and, with genuine fear because I recognize the popularity and expertise of his work so much, asked Ryan Bailey of So Bad It’s Good to put on his casting director cloak with me and meet in the turret to make our choices for next season of our favorite Scottish castle drama. He couldn’t have been more eager and open to theorize with me. I’m grateful.

TG: Hi, Ryan! Thank you for joining me here. You are the Traitors expert, with your weekly Bergie-fied recaps on So Bad It’s Good:

TG: My favorite part of Traitors is the casting. This is a trite thing to say. Walk with me. In a standard competition show like Amazing Race, you build around a location, challenges that heighten and test moral and physical will, and narratives about family illness, poverty, and additional adversity emerge to crown should-be winners as these casts are pushed to their limits (and probed for inspiration porn.) Occasionally you get a star so true that they break from their ensemble beginning and enter the mainstream consciousness: for example, Stassi Schroeder appeared on Amazing Race before going honey blonde and terrorizing her fellow SURvers, The X Factor did me the solid of a lifetime by bringing One Direction into my heart and ears, MTV’s The Challenge produced Theo Von who literally got Trump on his podcast and influenced an entire national election (happy to run him back to cable hell thanks), Love & Hip-Hop gave us Cardi B (aeeeeeow!), and The Real World introduced us to Karamo Brown who went on to do…something along with the rest of the cast of the rebooted Queer Eye. (I genuinely don’t know what Karamo’s role was. Platitude Enforcer? Live Laugh Lover?)

The Traitors has a different challenge: to take extant stars, thoughtfully villainize or lionize them with a tap of Alan’s hand, and not fall complacent to simply casting people with a certain number of Instagram followers. To deliberately set up affinity groups like the Housewives or Big Brother enemies and milk these established, thorny dynamics. This seems like a gift the Traitors producers are given, but it is a highly perishable gift: in this season alone, Bob the Drag Queen’s lack of awareness around the Bravoverse led to eliminations no one at home wanted, and early eliminations, where Lord Ivar Mountbatten was able to remain to the finale. (Now I liked Ivar a lot, he seems nice and not a nonce like half of the British royals, but he was deemed boring by many of the online watchers, and Gabby that one time she forgot he was in the room.)

Outside of who is performing them and running away from evil breakdancing clowns I can take or leave the physical challenges, especially because we were denied Dorinda dangling from that helicopter like her dead balloon husband Richard. I think she would have really enjoyed feeling closer to him in that moment. That particular challenge was very fun to watch as we saw Miss Guided Dylan Efron and GAGGY Windey finally come together as the Ken and Barbie of the Faithfuls, but it - like the haunted doll challenge where actor/Britney Spears divorcer Sam Asghari made me scream by calling Tom Sandoval a bad singer - requires having a remaining cast of comedic delights and terrors to execute. The cast has to be so delicately stacked that there is always an athlete, always a brain, and always a Shereé Whitfield to get caught in a leaf trap.

I often find myself casting the successive season of Traitors as I watch along, and I know you do too. What or who would excite you for The Traitors season four?

RB: So I have thoughts on different themed iterations of The Traitors like The Traitors: Exes where we would fill the castle with exes like Jax Taylor and Brittany “Rawt in Hail” Cartwright or Paige DeSorbo and Craig Conover, etc.

TG: I love the idea of branching into spinoffs, and I think Paige’s tiny ass attempting to zipline or do some kind of…I don’t know, Extreme Yoga challenge with Fergus would kill me.

RB: It would be incredible especially since she enjoys laying in bed most of the time in Summer House so it would be great to see her move her arms and legs.

TG: Paige would also be so good at laying into someone. Anyone. And this exes idea you mentioned - would the exes be paired together somehow or would they be opposing?

RB: She would be amazing at the roundtable. I don’t think necessarily opposing but it would be interesting to see how well they know each other. Jax Taylor has lied on cable television for over a decade and he’s pretty adept at it so would Brittany know immediately if he was a Traitor? Would they try to get their exes out immediately even if they didn’t think their ex was a traitor? Would just add a fun potentially really messy element.

TG: Here’s the thing, because Jax Taylor needs to be in the discussion for a future season without question. Would it be too on the (thrice-remodeled) nose to make him a Traitor? I think he would have to be a Faithful. If I walked into a house, any house, my parents’ house, and was told someone in that house was a Traitor, I would ask if Jax Taylor was inside the residence.

RB: Jax would have to be a Faithful because you want to see someone struggle with convincing people. Part of the fun of Boston Rob this season was he was a Traitor and he already had a huge target coming into the castle so each episode it was fun to watch him try to do the impossible because I would have kicked him out the moment I saw him in the castle because winning competition series is such a huge part of his brand.

TG: You’re right. That was even why he was first denied his chance to be a castle dweller: you can not assume that Boston Rob is going to be on your side. Not only did Rob excite us in his machinations, ousting Bob the Drag Queen being the biggest shock and one of the biggest moments of the season, but when it was finally revealed that he was a traitor the cast’s reaction was electric, rewarding for all of us. So yes, Jax as a Faithful for sure. I love this exes idea - what other ex pairs would you like to see, and does it extend to solely couples or are ex-FRIENDS welcome too? I’d love to know what ex-friends from reality TV you’d make sure to drop into the same season.

RB: You could definitely extend to ex friends. Tamra and Vicki, Dorinda and Ramona…

TG: Bethenny and Luann and Luann’s bongos. I can not imagine Ramona Mazur Singer on The Traitors. I…lmao.

RB: I can’t either but part of the fun of The Traitors and what makes the US version stand out is the B-level celebrity of it all. It’s kooky. I love Dolores but in no way did she deserve to win. The problem with the Bravo of it all is that they aren’t necessarily great at playing the game but they are entertaining as hell.

TG: Ramona would not get Alan’s entire deal. She would be so confused by his entire deal. She would not get that his slightly evil posturing is a cheeky little act, and likely get into a fight with him over breakfast. She could be sheer force of willfull ignorance alone break Alan Cumming, I know it. She would run screaming from Fergus at every turn. She would probably shit her pants during two to three challenges. This all being said…I may need Ramona on The Traitors, full well knowing she also can not be a Traitor because she would tell everyone immediately, not understanding the point of the game.

RB: Last season I truly believe Shereé Whitfield didn’t know that she was on the traitors until halfway through…

TG: This is why I will follow She by Shereé to September…that is spring/summer, and to the ends of the fucking earth, Ryan. I love that woman. May she never Google anything she doesn’t already know ever again.

RB: Yes, the show really celebrates fandoms and how you will go to the ends of the earth to stand up for them. People were twisting themselves in a pretzel telling me Dolores was a master strategist and her voting wrong 8 out of 10 times was on purpose.

TG: You also mentioned Dorinda. I think Dorinda needs a redemption season. I know there are SO MANY PEOPLE who can be cast on the show, but do you think Dorinda should come back?

RB: I love Dorinda, but, personally, I don’t. I feel like certain players have better PR and connections that wind up on this show - one being Dorinda. You always see her at all of the events now and I love that for her, but I think with Bravo we have such a wide pool to choose from that I would rather see someone new before a redemption season for Dorinda.

TG: See, that’s interesting to me. That’s where I think the casting team for Traitors has their challenge: Dorinda is great at talking smack to someone, and everyone assumed Dorinda would be a killer at the round table. But does she have the awareness of gameplay to truly suss out who deserves her ire? Do any of the Wives?

RB: The “gamers” will always have the upper hand unless Bravo starts running a training camp to teach them about strategy. You can say that Housewives are a game in and of itself but at the end of the day the Bravo players know their angles, they know their soundbites, and they create moments - but those moments sometimes come from more of an insular place than a group dynamic. They are taught to fight within their group dynamic and very rarely work as a team!

TG: I think we can never allow Bravo to conduct this training camp, and I think you and I agree. It would ruin the natural excellence and high camp of the show. I think we gleaned how Dorinda would play the game through Dolores…loud and wrong! And while the British Traitors of course goes for much in the way of actual strategy - Sam’s smart decision to ask the remaining breakfastgoers what Alan was wearing in the chapel would be of the tier of the British version - I need my stupid American bullheadedness here. It makes me feel less…stupid…American…bullheaded.

RB: To me, that’s the magic of this game. Halfway through the season you realize Sam has a brain. Now part of this is the editing of the show as well which I think is done brilliantly, because they didn’t focus on Gabby’s smarts until about halfway this season so if you weren’t familiar with Gabby you might write her off. But I knew from following her that she’s insanely smart and so funny and I knew people would fall in love with her, which is what makes casting exciting because you can bring them to a whole new audience. Gabby gained nearly 300,000 new Instagram followers because of the traitors.

TG: I am one of them! I was not familiar with Gabby at all. I followed her podcast. I watched her roast Elon like this five times:

I have never seen a season of the Bachelor(ette) that isn’t Golden, and I am strongly considering hunting down her season on Hulu and tucking in. THAT is what I mentioned in my opening statement, sometimes that star presents themselves. I see so much success for her in future endeavors - like, come on, let her and Jennifer Coolidge do a commercial together!

TG: Now, I’d love to know your dreamcast for a new season, if you had your *extremely Alan Cumming voice* drrrrrrrutherrrrrs. I am going to add a little commentary to each, in bold.

RB:

Jeff Lewis (star of Bravo’s Flipping Out , and a man who fights his way onto every Housewives franchise by flapping his gums on the radio)

Trisha Paytas (YouTuber, ex-girlfriend of Roger Bart, mother of the reincarnated Queen Elizabeth)

Trixie Mattel (drag queen for those of you living under rocks and pebbles)

George Santos (to quote Craig Conover, “a lawyer and a storyteller”)

Taylor Hale from Big Brother (I do not know this person)

Flavor Flav and/or Bret Michaels (one wears a clock, one wears a bandana, and both for probably very different reasons are into womens’ sports)

Jax Taylor (in Tara’s opinion, the greatest villain to ever exist on reality television)

Mary Cosby (I can not endorse this Ryan lmao she would, like Ramona, scream at the sight of Fergus and sink into a bog or something and we need her on Salt Lake in case Monica comes back)

Azaelia Banks (Hey, she CAN be the answer!) (and they should let her do a remix of the roundtable song)

Kathy Hilton (She would find a way to reply all in her carrier pigeons to Rick.)

Nene Leakes-this would be my #1 person i would try to cast btw (I will January 6th Peacock headquarters myself if they don’t get her and just for shiggles Kim Zolciak along with her.)

Kody Brown from Sister Wives (ramen hair dude)

Leah from Love Island USA (I love Leah from Love Island USA )

Jeff Probst and/or Andy Cohen-would love to see the heads of games or reality TV play their own games or a competition game

Mike White-creator of White Lotus but also was on Survivor: David vs Goliath and was great (It’s imperative to me that Mike White Tha God be given unfettered access to observe these ridiculous people up close so he can roast them to high heaven on White Lotus , especially knowing that he almost canonically based Jason Isaacs’ Tim Ratliff off of Thomas Ravenel.)

Ariana Madix- She is smart and would love to see her play. You need balance, so players like Taylor and Ariana could bring that balance. (Agreed. I think she’d be very fun as a Traitor!)

Shep Rose (one of the worst people alive and one of the biggest international buyers of shark tooth necklaces)

Madison LeCroy (Also on my list, the hottest woman in the world, the reason Jennifer Lopez got married to Ben Affleck, sharp tongue, I could go on)

Puck from Real World: San Francisco (holy shit, I can not believe he is still with us)

Aubrey O’Day of Danity Kane (I will be seated, waiting for any disgusting crumb of Donald Trump Jr. trivia she wants to share.)

Fred Durst (Challenge idea: breaking stuff.)

Lisa Barlow (Also on my list, how has this not happened yet, let Vida Tequila sponsor a poisoned chalice challenge, I don’t care get her ON THE SHOW)

Scheana Shay (of Vanderpump Rules and also of meeting Lady Gaga at the Saturday Night Live afterparty )

Meghan Markle - she might need a boost if the Netflix show doesn’t work out (I truly do not understand why she doesn’t just go back to acting. Do documentary voiceover, even! People will tune in and your IMDb page is no joke! But congrats on season two, M M S!)

TG: I am hollering at George Santos. Like literally hollering over here. Alan would not be able to keep a straight face with that man. The terrible ties. An obvious Traitor candidate BUT his pathological need to lie at every turn would make him a wildcard of a faithful, because he would still just be lying about his name or that he has an aunt who is actually a tomato, like that SNL character Kristen Wiig plays where she one-ups the entire room. I would pay eleventy-billion dollars to make that happen, if I ran Peacock. Kody Brown - I haven’t seen Sister Wives but I know that man is manipulative as all hell, so that’s a great pick. I’d say this about Shep but after this current season of Southern Charm… bring Sienna (Evans) in as a Traitor and just Crème brûlée the boy, you know? Blowtorch that man into a brittle crust! Just for me, just for feminism. And the idea of including a host like Jeff Probst or Andy…THAT is why I asked you here. That’s brilliant. Do you think Andy or Jeff could outfox the monsters they’ve created?

RB: I think Jeff could but I think Andy would have a hard time since he’s such a good salesman that I think it would almost work against him if he had to go against type and be ruthless, if that makes sense.

RB: And Shep and Sienna can be on the exes version lol

TG: OH. To quote Bergie: Let’s go!!!

TG: Now, from my list - pick your traitors?

Madison LeCroy

Jade from ANTM

Meghan King Edmonds, private eye, from RHOC

Dorinda (Redemption Season)

Jax Taylor

Lisa Barlow

Monica Garcia

Emily Simpson, literal lawyer, from RHOC

Lisa “You’re so angry” Rinna

Kenya Moore

Candiace Dillard “Shakespeare” Bassett

Michelle Visage

Quad from Married to Medicine

Laverne Cox

Katya Zamolodchikova, drag queen and platonic life partner to Trixie Mattel, so it’s very cute that we each picked one

Kathy and Susan from the Golden Bachelor

my problematic beloved Jill Zarin, exceptional leaf trap bait

Courtney “Goldie” Jackson from Flavor of Love (I just want to know that she’s doing well out there, I think of her saying “I thought the chicken was lovely” at that dinner like once a week)

RB: Traitors would be Lisa Rinna, Laverne Cox, and Meghan King Edmonds (because she was considered the OC detective so it would be fun to see her throw suspicion on Faithfuls).

TG: That’s why I had included Meghan - in my mind, as a Faithful, but I love that you want to set her up on a heel-turn. I’m very down for that. That’s a great, shrewd plottwist.

RB: I think the show is in a really unique position where anyone can play against type and it gives them a chance to show different muscles. The same with casting. At this point the casting people have earned my trust where I think they know what they’re doing and I think I see their vision. I mean, I didn’t know who Dylan Efron was that well and he wasn’t my favorite player, but I think they saw he would be someone that people would root for.

TG: I agree about Dylan. I have an ex named Dylan that makes me never want to hear that name again and yet here I was simping for Efron the Second all season!! I’ve seen a number of people on Twitter (where else) call for lesser-known reality stars of the VH1/MTV era I grew up with, for example Jade on America’s Next Top Model - that linked tweet gave me the idea for this issue of the newsletter, and then you immediately came to mind as the perfect person to join me in dissecting. Who are some undersung reality greats that you’d love to see given another shot at stardom?

RB: I would pull from The Bad Girls Club and one season wonders like NYC Prep and Gallery Girls. Natalie Nunn would be great from Bad Girls Club just to see her with a different set of reality stars.

TG: I have never seen a single episode of Bad Girls Club but I am immediately cosigning as long as we get that lady that started banging the pot singing 🎶 “I didn’t get no sleep cause of y’all “ 🎶 I don’t know her name but I think of her like a beloved aunt who I should really call more.

(Adding that her name is Tanisha Thomas and this song should have been a Top 100 pop hit in Europe at the very least.)

RB: I just dig that this has turned into a celebration of all different forms of reality TV so the viewer gets to look through their personal scrapbook of reality TV/pop culture memories AND it brings people to different shows. I am not a Big Brother viewer but I am going to start watching it this season just so I can understand the strategy they play with. It’s cool to see the Big Brother fandom show up for their players.

TG: Ryan, you killed it. I know this is a new format for you and you killed it. Where can my readers find you? (Folks, the answer is everywhere. Ryan is the god of reality TV commentary. It’s truly been the honor of my Bravo-loving life to partner with him on this.)

RB: Wow! That makes me feel so good! I was nervous about this because I’m used to talking but I’m not the strongest writer - but I also spend 76% of my life worrying so thanks for letting me do what I love to do! Worry. The podcast is called So Bad it’s Good and you can find it on all pod outlets. We have a YouTube, a Patreon, an IG:

…all the things you are supposed to have to promote your show lol. You will have to come on the pod so we can continue the conversation!

TG: Pod would be my complete, supreme honor. I, like you, love to do a dumb little voice when discussing the Bravoverse. Can’t wait to show off our silly little Sandoval impressions.