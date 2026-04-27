xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

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Gina Tomaine's avatar
Gina Tomaine
1d

Crying. Love that there are *two* songs that never ends submissions.

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Succinct Susannah's avatar
Succinct Susannah
1d

We are so back!!!!! This is how I learn about David Byrne’s driver’s license cover and Ryan Gosling’s one-album musical career (like his one-film directorial career). What was up with A-list actors putting out music projects in that era? Scarlett Johansson’s Tom Waits cover album (that David Bowie sang two songs on) comes to mind.

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