It has returned.

Last year, I released (after being inspired by my best friends Jason Berk and Mike Duquette) parts 1, 2, and 3 of a megapost called “The Worst Song to Fuck To,” featuring responses from people I can’t believe said yes or that I know personally (still gagged that I got Paul Scheer).

You can read those here:

People had fun, other people were horrified, many people who declined last year had regrets. So we are bringing it back!

As for my contribution this fourth go-around:

Nothing about stepping into a sonic Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! haunted opera house chasing down Old Man Caruthers in a Pagliacci costume with pit stains personally inspires me to pick up the ol’ skin flute.

To say nothing of the self-victimization.

Gina Tomaine and Eden of Big City, Little Friend chose the same song! That never ends!

The worst song to fuck to is a song with no swag. A song that does not, in any way, fuck. A swagless song that does not fuck may be one which thinks it fucks. But on the other hand, it may also be one that just sort of creeps you out, instilling a vague and foreboding feeling of claustrophobic dread. In this way, the worst song to fuck to is “The Song That Never Ends” from Lamb Chop. Not only does this ourobouros of a tune have the flavor of an (unpleasant) Pied Piper-esque bewitchment, and not only does it feature hand puppets singing it at the show’s host Shari Lewis to her great dismay, not only is this circular song at baseline annoying as hell, not only does it contain childhood memories (for me) of tiny siblings and cousins repeating it maniacally to anyone in earshot—but also, it’s setting up unrealistic expectations. Because alas, this tryst, too, will end.

Gina Tomaine is a Philadelphia-based writer and editor. She’s written for Dazed, The Cut, The Boston Globe, and Rose Books, among others, and can be found on the internet at @gtomaine, as well as her occasionally updated Substack .

Submitted for the approval of the xoxo Gossip Giancaspro society I present: the song that never ends.

This is a bad song for so many reasons, the main one being that it doesn’t fucking end. By its very nature, this song theoretically goes on forever and I can’t think of anything worse than fucking a singluar person forever. I love a good fuck as much as the next dude, but I also need it to conclude at some point. Extended fucking may cause issues such as: I’m tired, my vagina is sore, and holy shit I’m actually getting bored can we at least throw the Food Network on in the background so I can multitask and learn how to make a lasagna for dinner. Personally, I love a lil’ short and sweet sesh because if you’re fucking forever, you’re doing it wrong.

Also I simply cannot think of sweet Shari Lewis and little Lambchop while fucking, that feels criminal.

Eden writes Big City, Little Friend - a Substack about history, restaurants, and things to do in New York City. She's also a registered NYC Tour Guide and will be leading her Stuff in Sidewalks (in SoHo) tour for this year's Jane's Walk on May 1 , 2 , and 3 . She also has two chonky cats whom she loves dearly (one of whom is this blogger’s boyfriend) and she is one of my best friends.

My boyfriend, Tucker.

sarah jae leiber: “drivers license” by David Byrne

I truly can’t imagine anything less-sexy than David Byrne’s take on Olivia Rodrigo’s “drivers license.” I don’t know if there’s a worse cover by an artist I love of a song I love by another artist I love. Any song released post-2009 that starts with a choir of a cappella “da da das” should be pushed to the top of the Worst Songs to Fuck To list. Listening now, I’m not sure if David Byrne has ever heard Olivia Rodrigo’s version of the song? He’s a powerful, unique singer reduced to tuneless, unrhythmic, age-obfuscating autotune here. He trips over his words before, during, and after awkward lyric changes that transform an emotionally honest expression from a 17 year old girl into something suggestive of drunk middle-of-the-night karaoke from a rock star in his 70s. “You’re probably with that blonde girl who always made me doubt / she’s so much older than me, she’s everything I’m insecure about” turns into “And you’re probably with that blond boy, the one that always makes me doubt / he’s so much younger than me, everything I’m insecure about,” which futzes with both the rhythm and meaning of the song to the point of emotional abstraction.

I am not suggesting the original “drivers license” is a good song to fuck to. In general, I feel like songs about heartbreak should be removed from sex playlists, especially ones written by teenagers about their very teenage experiences. But this version, arranged like an American Utopia song if that American Utopia song was the third most popular song from a live action remake of an animated Disney film, is particularly gratuitous and unsexy. I like that Byrne belts the bridge, but I hate the Christmas-y “Dog Days Are Over” percussion on that bridge (I thought about a lot of Christmas songs while choosing something to write about here, but I think sounding like a Christmas song without being a Christmas song is somehow less sexy than a Christmas song in itself). And I like that Byrne continues to forge connections with weird and wonderful woman songwriters! I was totally delighted when Maggie Rogers brought him out to sing and dance during her Radio City Music Hall show in 2023, and of the gen z pop girlies I can understand why Byrne is drawn to Rodrigo’s punkier, angrier music in particular.

I just feel like there is the potential for much better (if maybe not sexier) syntheses of Byrne and Rodrigo’s talents. Why didn’t he record “Brutal” ??? That seems like the obvious choice to me??? The man who wrote the words to “Once in a Lifetime” can talk-sing with the best of them! Imagine an “I’m not cool, and I’m not smart, and I can’t even parallel park” from David Byrne! If he HAD to change the lyrics to suit himself (and I do not think he does, but he seems to think he does), “I’m so sick of seventeen” could so easily become “I’m so sick of seventy,” with “where’s my fucking teenage dream?” ringing with the same irony Rodrigo brings to the lyric with 51 additional years of retrospect. I don’t know. David Byrne “drivers license” was a miscalculation, and I cannot imagine trying to make sense of it during sex.

Jason Diamond: “The Saddest Day” by Converge

“﻿The Saddest Day” by Converge. I had this roommate who always had sex to it and it’s weird that I knew that it was his sex song, but the track also lasts 7 minutes and has all these different parts that go at different tempos. I couldn’t imagine trying to have sex to it, let alone have it be the one song I’d play—it’s literally called “The Saddest Day.” But this roommate would blast it when he’d bring somebody home the way somebody hangs a white towel on a door to let other people know what’s going on, and I’d always be like, “Looks like somebody is getting lucky.” I love Converge and think the track is a masterpiece, but there’s just something very Patrick Bateman about making it your sexy theme song. I would imagine him explaining, “Their early work was a little too ‘90s hardcore for my taste. But when Petitioning the Empty Sky came out in ‘98, I think they really came into their own, commercially and artistically” while humping away.

Jason Diamond is a writer who lives in Brooklyn. He's the author of a few books including his debut novel, Kaplan's Plot . His newsletter is called The Melt and can be found at getthemelt.com

Aaron G. Hale: “Gimme Pizza” (slow)

I think this might be the worst song to hook up to. And not because it’s bad... but because it’s too good(?!) in the most unhinged way possible.



“Gimme Pizza SLOW” doesn’t just sit in the background. It seeps inside. It crawls into your brain and starts rearranging the furniture. Honestly, there’s something terribly off about it. Like it was created in a dream you don’t fully remember, but you know you definitely weren’t safe in.

The tone, the rhythm, the voices… it all feels just slightly wrong, like it’s double-dog-daring you to keep listening.



And I think that’s the problem.

Because I really want to listen.



Picture it: you’re mid-hookup and suddenly you’re like, “Wait… what is that?” And now you’re not present anymore. You’re analyzing. You’re captivated. Somewhat scared. Fully distracted. It’s like trying to be intimate while a perv-y ghost is softly whispering weird little melodies about its favorite pizza topping fantasy directly into your ear cavity. There goes the mood, amiright? Goodbye, mood.



A good fuckin’ song disappears. This one? This one possesses the room.



Truthfully, I love it. I want to play it again and again. I SO want to understand it. But I also feel like if I listen too many times in a row, something bad might happen.



Which is exactly why it should never, ever, under any circumstances, be the soundtrack to anything remotely romantic.

Aaron G. Hale is an award-winning writer, actor, and director in Atlanta, Georgia, where he makes character-driven comedy with a slightly off-center point of view. He is currently financing his first feature film and politely (but persistently) seeking investors with excellent instincts. aaronghale.com // @aaronhale

Annie Lou Martin: “Hey Jude” by, well, you know:

Every song is the worst song to fuck to when, like me, you hate fucking to music. While I love leaning into sex-while-someone’s distracted (video game head, a quickie under the table while coworking), music has a totalizing sensory effect for me. If it’s good, I’m tuning into it and out of the situation at hand. Worse, I’m suddenly thrusting in time to a beat, which feels sexy-performative at best, corny at worst. If the song is bad, I WILL be pausing to change it. And change it again. Wait, where were we?



All that said, I have fucked to music, and probably will again. And nothing sticks out in my memory as a real boner-killer more than that time “Hey, Jude” by the Beatles came on in a college dorm while making an early attempt at anal. Nah, nah, nah, nah nah nah nahhhh….



Triumphant, perhaps, for some. Not for me.



Annie Lou Martin is a poet. They’ve written for PAPER, The Los Angeles Review of Books, The Brooklyn Rail, V Magazine, The Whitney Review of New Writing, Petit Mort, and others. They are a curator and editor at Wonder Press. @martin_annielou

Olivia Ellen Lloyd: “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” by Gordon Lightfoot

The sick opening guitar riff will lull you into a false sense of sexual safety, but nearly five minutes later when Lightfoot sings “Does Anyone Knows Where the Love of God Goes When the Waves Turn the Minutes to Hours,” you will realize that you have made a grave error in judgement. The song is simultaneously heart shattering and orgasm killing. Ask me how I know.

Olivia Ellen Lloyd is a songwriter. Born in West Virginia and based in New York, she is critically acclaimed yet still unspoiled by commercial success. Website: www.olivialloydmusic.com Instagram + Substack: @oliviaellenlloyd

Laura Albert: there’s no smashing these pumpkins

Definitely Smashing Pumpkins Bullet with Butterfly Wings !!!

Sex while Billy Corgan is screaming despite all my rage I am still just a rat in a cage - you know this is not a romance fuck. (Which sometimes is perfect).

Laura Albert ’s latest book, a memoir of her life, is now being readied for publication by The Clegg Agency. She has won international acclaim for her fiction: Writing as JT LeRoy, she is the author of the best-selling novels Sarah and The Heart Is Deceitful Above All Things – both now released also as audiobooks – and the novella Harold’s End . Laura is the subject of Jeff Feuerzeig’s feature documentary Author: The JT LeRoy Story and Lynn Hershman Leeson’s film The Ballad of JT LeRoy . She has written for The New York Times, The Forward, The London Times, Spin, Man About Town, Vogue, Film Comment, Interview, L’Équipe Sport&Style, Filmmaker, I-D, and others. A writer for the HBO series Deadwood , she also wrote the original script for Gus Van Sant’s Elephant and was the film’s Associate Producer. Laura has spoken extensively and lectured about gender-variance and transgender issues for such sources as BOMB Magazine, Ireland’s Mindfield Literary Stage, dot429, the Utah Valley University Transgression Symposium, and others. An editor for the online literary space Zona Motel, Laura was a headliner at Storyfort 2025 in Boise and has participated in recent New York readings of her work for Pioneer Works’ Press Play convo, Heavy Traffic’s gathering at Earth and Punisher’s reading series at Anaïs. Laura also serves as a board member of the Independent Living Resource Center of San Francisco. www.LauraAlbert.org

Erik Hinton: hey so this is insane

As a long time superfan of the now-tetralogy The Worst Song to Fuck To, I have fastidiously considered my personal criterion for this prompt, were I ever to be asked to contribute. I landed on: “the worst song to fuck to that you might actually attempt to fuck to AND that you consider a masterpiece.” Though I enjoy a good jeremiad about the sexual incongruity of Shaquille O’Neal’s wu-tang-kidz-bop Shaq-Fu: Stand & Deliver or Laurie Anderson’s polyrhythmic near-acapella vocoder ballad O Superman, no one is trying to have sex to these songs, despite their inarguable musical virtues.

One act, however, that has come dangerously close to my dangerously unbecoming coming, is my all-time favorite band Xiu Xiu. Taxonomically, they would be described as “art rock” or “post-industrial.” Neither of these terms adequately captures the output of this unit which claims albums as diverse as 2013’s Nina, a collection of often-dissonant, whisper-moaned Nina Simone covers, and 2023’s Ignore Grief, a post-pandemic LP of haunted-house music.

In college, I was handed a mix CD that contained one of Xiu Xiu’s most popular songs, Sad Pony Guerrilla Girl. The track was included on an older, cooler friend’s anthology of music intended for my indie-cred education. This song, like most Xiu Xiu songs, has a skeleton of lo-fi, noisy instrumentation wrapped in the thin shroud of bandleader Jamie Stewarts’ wraithlike sprechstimme lullaby voice. My college roommates immediately banned it from public play in our apartment for being “too fucking weird.”

Nevertheless, I fell in love with Xiu Xiu and the titular Sad Pony Guerrilla Girl. The lyrics “drive in my little car / i am your girl and I will protect you,” sung by Jamie Stewart became something of a gender awakening for me (though we will not process that here). I immediately cleaved to the song, and it became “the music I show others to demonstrate that I am cool.” (I was 19. Give me a break.)

This ended tragically, however, when I put on my friend’s mixtape to charm a co-ed I was dating in the fall of my sophomore year. On thing led to another, which led to another, which led to my date recoiling and asking “what the fuck???” At first, I couldn’t process what had happened. See, by this point I had listened to so much Xiu Xiu that I could tune out their signature malfunctioning radio ambiance and the sporadic punctum of Jamie Stewart’s shriek. My date had not developed this insensitivity. She was understandably upset by the bridge of Sad Pony Guerrilla Girl, which features: 1) a 30-second squeal of high-pitched feedback 2) gagged and garbled mumbling 3) the chattering foley of one of those wind up teeth-with-feet and 4) lots and lots of spanking noises. To the uninitiated, this sounds, perhaps, like the audio track of a snuff film.

I actually never found out what my date thought that I was listening to. The mood broke, and she, quite reasonably, fled the apartment of a guy she thought was trying to Eli Roth her. Alas, we must suffer for our art, but, you, reader, don’t have to. Learn from my mistakes. Don’t try to fuck to Sad Pony Guerrilla Girl.

Erik Hinton is a poet, designer, and software engineer living in Bedstuy Brooklyn. He has formerly worked and written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, VICE, and Medium. He is working on a forthcoming collection of poetry called “Diva Service .”

Rosa Escandón: “Lose Your Soul” by Dead Man’s Bones

On the surface, if you know anything about Dead Man’s Bones, you might be thinking, ‘yeah, of course I am not having sex to a 2009 concept album of spooky Halloween music.” And okay, fair, but I am a queer person, so having sex to Halloween music is 1) very much on the table and 2) a lot of spooky music is actually very sexy. “House of the Rising Sun?” Of course. They literally put the Annie Lennox version of “I Put a Spell on You” into the movie version of 50 Shades of Grey. The Black Keys “Howling for You?” Both werewolf-y and hot.

But maybe I am getting ahead of myself. Dead Man’s Bones is a musical duo that put out exactly one self titled album in 2009. The band is made up of guitarist Zach Shields and pianist Ryan Gosling. And yes, it is that Ryan Gosling… (now) Oscar-winning musician and (at the time) The Notebook’s own Ryan Gosling. The two bonded over a shared love of the Disneyland attraction, The Haunted Mansion. After Gosling’s mom made them move out of their childhood home because she was convinced it was haunted and due to a job at the Happiest Place on Earth, the Project Hail Mary star notably loves ghosts. Shields was so afraid of ghosts as a kid, he had to go to therapy. So, of course, the two had to collaborate on a spooky Halloween concept album.

If you only listen to the first part of “Lose Your Soul,” it seems like a great song to have spooky-themed sex to. It is dark, moody, and very rhythmic. The intro features clapping that slowly intensifies. Even the lyrics feel pretty sexy, saying, “You’re gonna lose your soul tonight. Oh, you’re gonna lose control tonight.”

However, there is something you should know about Dead Man’s Bones. It’s actually not just Shields and Gosling. Dead Man’s Bones also features the Silverlake Conservatory Children’s Choir. Yeah, about a minute and thirty seconds into the song, there are a bunch of kids singing. It’s a bit of a jump scare and probably the last thing you want to hear when things are getting steamy. This is actually kind of the issue with trying to have sex with any song on the album Dead Man’s Bones. They start sexy and then bam children’s choir. However, if you aren’t having sex and love spooky Halloween music, I would highly recommend it. Double points if you can find videos from Dead Man’s Bones residency at the Bob Baker Marionette Theater in LA (they pop up every once and a while). Spooky Halloween Music + the guy from Lars and the Real Girl + a bunch of folk art inspired skeleton puppets + a kid’s choir that was started by Flea from the Red Hot Chilli Peppers = a real wild time tbh.

Rosa Escandon is a writer and performer based in Brooklyn NY. Her substack, Watch the Gap, publishes weekly reviews of classic movies. You can also check out her podcast, Psychic Friendz which she cohosts with long time collaborator Dash Kwiatkowski. She co-hosts Dash’s trans ghost hunting show, Liminal. She also performs sketch comedy in New York City and you can see her on Laughing & Talking & Laughing With Singing on May 2nd. When she is not doing all that, she is currently working on writing a romance novel. Find her almost anywhere on social media @humancomedian.

We have more coming soon! Also Mike Marshall Wilson I need your contribution so badly lmao