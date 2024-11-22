Another post of links while I catch up. I love you all, thank you all for being here with me. I think the above podcast episode with Sarah Rice (of MTV’s The Challenge) is the best work I have ever done on a podcast. I listened to this with actual pride in myself for once. I really like having these conversations about film and culture with new people who become friends, and if you have a podcast I’d love to guest on yours.

lmao

To read:

My friend Rob Sheffield’s new book, Heartbreak is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music. I always call Rob the nicest man in music. You will never find a more positive voice dissecting lyrics, sounds, and stories. This man has yelled "Getaway Car" in my face at karaoke. He is such a champion for women in music. He is the best. So are his books. And, to my total awe, I opened the book to find that Rob had thanked me in the acknowledgments. What a mensch.

“Not everything needs to be replaced. The point of getting rid of something is not just to immediately fill its space with a new object. Sometimes what I want more than the object itself is emptiness. There is something fresh and sweet about the air that fills the spot where it used to be.

True of things, true of relationships, true of habits, true of ways of being in the world. Something seems immovable, a statue heavy in its permanence - and then! And then. It’s gone before you knew it was anyone’s to demolish. Somebody decided it was time. Maybe you decided it was time. Maybe he left. Maybe she said what you couldn’t. Maybe they concluded now was the moment. Either way, it was in your life and now it’s gone. Sweep up the rubble as best you can. You may cough up the dust for years, here and there, less so than you will at first.” -

“I wonder

where you are,

father, if anywhere



at all—

Does sleep

know you? Does day?” - “Hum,” by Kevin Young

You MUST READ THIS

PIECE BY

ON HARRIET TUBMAN. I didn’t know any of this about her and I can not stop thinking about her power.

My pals

and

went to see

:

Super Mario Bros.

”Opening Theory,” a piece by Sally Rooney that is “drawn from” her newest work, Intermezzo. And an interview betwixt Rooney and Cressida Leyshon about the story.

I want to interview

so badly:

X Sues to Block California Election Deepfake Law ‘In Conflict’ With First Amendment

The lawsuit claims AB 2655 “will inevitably result in the censorship of wide swaths of valuable political speech”

Elon Musk is such a colossal hemorrhoid of a man. A Batman villain become sentient.



To watch:

Our potential and likely next Secretary of Defense, FOX News host Pete Hegseth, who was accused of sexual assault in 2017! Do you think Trump has just made that a requirement for the Cabinet?



This is literally just Simone:

howironicq A post shared by @howironicq

This is literally just Lugosi when Mommy does lint roll (which is when I literally just lint roll him):

pig_lovers_of_insta A post shared by @pig_lovers_of_insta

Actually my babies:

Lugosi enters the bathroom every time I pee and makes me hold his little feetie. These are, for the record, the only two people who no not activate my footphobia.

Various and sundry:

lebanesee_societyy A post shared by @lebanesee_societyy

The most special person we have.

This is my friend Gouda Bekele.

I recently met Kylie (small) and Shadow (the larger baby), who are the besties of my sweet friend Beth.

I WHEEZED laughing. He hates that damn rock.

I wish this life for you.

healthycleanleanlife A post shared by @healthycleanleanlife

Love you bitches,

TG