I have a new poem published! Thank you to Poets Row and

for selecting my work, “

”.

I am also venturing into something new: speechwriting! If you are looking for someone to write your maid of honor speech, Christmas family newsletter, or help you prepare a presentation for work please reply to this very email. My rates are cheap as I am just beginning this service. I can also be another eye on what you’ve written so far and punch it up, or work with you to improve your comfort in public speaking.

With that, onto my bossy little demands:

To read:

and I went to see

and this is one of my favorite pieces I have ever done. I fell the fuck out at MY OWN coming up with “K-holed Weasley twins” to describe Emperors Caracalla and Geta.

Gladiator II

THEE read of the week.

wrote a basically 17-updates-and-counting 20,000+ word piece on JonBenét Ramsey that has taken off so significantly that John Andrew Ramsey is tweeting about her on his burner and this may actually lead to new information emerging as discourse erupts, including from the family. Also, Burke totally did it though I am probably go down as a JDI truther.

Both 19 and 13-year-old me are geeked that one of my tweets made it to a Cracked.com listicle.

This grounded me as a 33-year-old woman who now feels like a spinster, an old maid, and who was asked on a date a few months ago if I can still get pregnant “at your age.” The man was also 33:

alyteich A post shared by @alyteich

, who wrote that recent

guest essay that everyone

(seriously, it was my best-performing post all month) wrote another banger of an essay about the

interstitial

. I didn’t even watch this shit as a kid and I had the time of my life reading this.

BoJack HorsemanlovedDexter’s LaboratoryJustice Friends

My sweet friend Rob Sheffield getting interviewed by PEOPLE MAGAZINE about his new book, Heartbreak Is the National Anthem: How Taylor Swift Reinvented Pop Music.

Love you, Robbie Sheff!

hitchmichael A post shared by @hitchmichael

From pal Michael Hitchcock.

“The Snixxmas Charity Fundraiser in honor of Naya Rivera and benefitting Alexandria House is back for its fifth annual edition, and we're thrilled to have you with us! We kick off today for three weeks of celebration, giving, and making a real impact. Naya Rivera's steadfast support of Alexandria House exemplified her dedication to charitable causes and her commitment to uplifting the lives of those in need, and this fundraiser continues her tradition of kindness and philanthropy in this season of giving. Over the past four years, inspired by Naya, her devoted fans from around the world have rallied together, collectively raising over $270,000 for Alexandria House.” Learn more and donate here.

“The world’s largest internet archive is under siege — and fighting back: Hackers breached the Internet Archive, whose outsize cultural importance belies a small budget and lean infrastructure.” by

for the Washington Post.

queerandtranswealth A post shared by @queerandtranswealth

offered some critical (in importance, and in correction)

into what the Harris campaign failed to consider. Looking back, it’s decimating hindsight on what the Democrats (as usual) did wrong.

“Hocus focus: how magicians made a fortune on Facebook: A group of illusionists got rich making addictive videos for social media. Did it cost them their souls?” by

. Gobbled this up like my Thanksgiving lasagna.

To watch:

From my bestie Michael Dale:

paul_mccartney1942liverpool A post shared by @paul_mccartney1942liverpool

Spike.

fontenelleforest A post shared by @fontenelleforest

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

emilydunlap.art A post shared by @emilydunlap.art

Actually my babies:



Various and sundry:

I have thought about Muffin… so many times since coming to know his existence.

My friend Scott is a wonderful artist. This piece spoke deeply to the sexual trauma I experienced this year.

scottdanielellison A post shared by @scottdanielellison

MEEEEEEEEEEEE:

thedancingcatart A post shared by @thedancingcatart

Love you gay bitches,

TG