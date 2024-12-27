Hello! The last week has offered a lot of content for this here blog, and I’d like to share it with you here, as well as a few memes, and some belated Christmas content for keeping the cheer going. Also, hey fellow Jews!

Sophia Mazzella joined me for some of the work I got the greatest feedback on this year (thank you to Dan, et. al), which the hed explains perfectly:

I interviewed my new pal and Internet sensation Devin Silva about bringing the magic of Ty Inc.’s Cookie to the masses:

In a big fucking deal, this interview, one I’m proud of as I build my strength as an interviewer, was featured in

, the premier pub for the terminally online, led by my very supportive Internet pal

. Thank you, Taylor!!!

I wrote an essay about the movie Never Been Kissed that was personal for me in a new way: not exploring the what of my life, but the how and why, why romantic movies imprinted on me and how they have made me susceptible to that what of my life. I have a lot of love for this piece and hope to write more like it.

And I got very, very, very, very personal and no one yelled at me for it (I am desperately trying to avoid this in the future!!!):

I think this is some of my best work. It does not speak down to the reader about the 8 1/2-ass year I have lived, but it is every truth I have to share about what I learned and bathed in strife for (often til I pruned). I felt healed enough to write this now. To acknowledge its place in the past. And now I can look ahead…except for any time someone speaks the words Oklahoma or Ethan Hawke to me.

Thank you for being here this year, the worst of my life. Thank you for reading, pledging, sharing, oversharing, honoring my oversharing, and more than any of it, laughing - so I’m not here laughing at myself alone.

Because I’m absolutely laughing at myself.

Nice words from my mom, which because my grandmother up there has a DIVINE sense of humor, did NOT go through. *Lady Gaga voice* I have to laugh!

To listen:

My new episode of Soundtrack Your Life where

and I discuss

and I reveal a HUGE secret about this movie:



To read:

The Muppet Christmas Carol

My (thank god, she is so beautiful and loving to my children) IRL pal

wrote a brilliant guest essay for this blog about her love of queer fanfiction. I coaxed her into writing this piece and it delivered beyond my even high-from-knowing-her hopes. One of the reasons I publish this blog is to remind you that our passions all deserve stages. I offer you but one stage that I can:

My copy of

’s newest collection of poems,

, is tagged with indigo-colored sticky notes. I even rendered one of my marquee boards in the house to include a line of hers I love and sorely needed this year. Some of these poems discuss CSA, though delicately and with much ivy obfuscating it, but go in with that knowledge.

doing

the Lord

Xenu’s work compiling so many previous

reports on all things Scientology, including where Shelly Miscavige is (not The Hole!):

made me howl with laughter while I was up at 4am watching a

screener on Christmas morning with this

2024 roundup:

Babygirl

How I feel every time I read a new

essay:

To watch:

A Die Hard pop-up-book musical number:

All I want for my weekends honestly:

This is literally just Simone:

(when she is sleepy) (which is often)

This is literally just Lugosi:

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

The Philadelphia Story , 1940 (dir. George Cukor)

From

:

Ees for me:

a baïby

me comma who

I hope you all find your mermaid store that brings you joy (or fill it, regular, card):

Love you bitches so much,

TG