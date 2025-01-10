I am offering a COMPED PAID SUBSCRIPTION to this here newsletter: all you have to do is tell me what you’d name this dog, in the comments.
That’s it! Be creative! I will choose one of you and gift you a paid subscription, which means you can go back and read my full Golden Globes recap from Monday!
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
To read:
Horrific, from:
If you’ve met me for even an hour, you know I talk about Scientology constantly. Mike Rinder was a hero who escaped this cult and dedicated the rest of his life to exposing its harms, reuniting families, and partering with his dear friend Leah Remini on podcasts, productions, and projects to tackle this cult and its undue influence. A man of great strength and character. May he rest, and may he haunt David Miscavige when he gets bored. You can donate here to his son’s college fund. I did.’s eulogy is required reading, and this collective of tributes put together, and ’s letter, and I am sick with sorrow for this loss.
Discovered after befriendingthat she too loves one of my dearest films, Joe Versus the Volcano. I loved her little conspiracy about the film so much that I sent it to John Patrick Shanley, the screenwriter, and he said she was right on the mark!
Crackling as always, from my friend:
To listen:
If you are a Vanderpump Rules fan, drop everything: your Zoom call, your cross-stitch of a moose that you’re doing, your baby, and listen to this. Jax Taylor comes off WORSE THAN YOU’D IMAGINE SOMEHOW:
Discovered this, and yes I’m serious, Triangle Shirtwaist Factory choral concept album, by Julia Wolfe, thanks to:
This is literally just Simone:
This is literally just Lugosi:
Actually my babies:
Winter chickens.
Various and sundry:
This was exciting! Thank you, love your work! Persuasion sequel when?!
From Nathannah: I was like “why is she sending me this why is she sending me this OH I ABSOLUTELY UNDERSTAND WHY SHE’S SENDING ME THIS I LOVE IT”:
From Jason:
Me working from home:
Me and WHO.
From Chelsea:
Me to all of you, and to this small man:
Love you bitches,
TG
I would name them Callidora! It just feels right; floral, in a way.
Florence Elderflower the Third