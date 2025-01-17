I have a new podcast appearance out - Pop Culture Case Study takes a film and assesses it through a psychological concept, in this case Hustlers through the lens of economic inequality. Take a listen here or wherever you listen to podcasts!

Wanted to dedicate today’s newsletter towards the efforts to rebuild Altadena and beyond. Please comment with any GoFundMes, mutual aid groups, and volunteer opportunities to support California. Thank you

Here is a way to contribute to Displaced Latine Families - LA Fires Mutual Aid Directory. Pick one at random and donate even five dollars. Maybe do that twice. Ask someone else to do the same. From

And, because this one made me want to scream, Carel Struycken, who played the giant on Twin Peaks, lost his home in the Eaton fire. You can donate to help him rebuild and recover here. I don’t even have words yet to talk about the loss of David Lynch, and maybe I never will.

To read:



One of my favorite short stories I have ever read, "A Hungry Bear Does Not Dance": on Nixon with a new identity, on new identities at all, and paranoid road trips, by

If you haven’t read the Neil Gaiman exposé by

major trigger warnings for sexual abuse, sexual assault, CSA, and Amanda Palmer. I believe every word.

A sculpted piece from Laura Harling called “The Legacy,” shared by

“Pamela Anderson claims she ‘almost got killed’ after being mistaken for a member of The Chicks.” Oh!

“Overtones” - Walden Green on new rituals for choral music, for Dirt.

My heart will never recover from the loss of Mike Rinder. It is a true tragedy. This is like Steve Irwin’s death for me. From

“Remember When Is the Lowest Form of Conversation,” a poem by

“But, what I thought instinctively and know to be true now, is that I am soft and ruthless enough to be an artist in my own right.” -

“A ‘Second Tree of Life’ Could Wreak Havoc, Scientists Warn: Research on so-called mirror cells, which defy fundamental properties of living organisms, should be prohibited as too dangerous, biologists said.” -

“In the stillness,” by

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

Actually my babies:

Simone's beautiful little gam.

Various and sundry:

oh, GIRL lmao

This is just for Julie!

Me at like 3am dancing to "Danzig in the bathroom:

Me and who!!!

Soothing as hell??

Me to y'all.

Love y’all bitches,

TG