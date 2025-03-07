Philly Philly ya!!! Come see me March 28th. I have no idea what I’ll be reading yet!

I will also, next Wednesday, be sharing the first chapter from my unfinished novel, Pleasure to Assist. I am bonechilled, terrified to share this with you. This means the book is real, and this means that I have to finish writing it. I intend to couple this with a deeper exploration of the novel and the trauma that has blocked me from making more than just a few small line edits over the last (redacted) in next’s Friday post. If you read it, please tell me what you think. I’m so scared. Thank you.

I was honored to appear in the newest music video for HEAVY HALO, directed by

I do not know how people act with prosthetics; those teeth were choking the life out of me. I had so much fun doing this. All I wanted as a kid was to act, and any little chance like this to do that is such a gift to Tiny Tara of yore.

I donated 100 dollars to Luigi Mangione’s legal defense fund, and you should too. Free my brother.

Philly! Go adopt this baby!! Thank you to Juliana for sharing.

To read:

I stayed up until 3am to write my Oscars recap and I am very proud of it!!!

I think the actual hottest person at the Oscars though was Katy O’Brian. Can you believe.

And two new little bits I loved about the Oscars:

Beautiful reporting by

, beautiful testimony on the Montana House Floor by her wife, Representative Zooey Zephyr:

“For a long time, it was one of my favorite stories to tell. I’d moved on, tried to not hold on too tight to these stories of nostalgia. Why? Because others had told me I needed to? Because I felt like I should? Because holding onto them made it harder to grab hold of anything new? Because everyone got tired of me retelling the story and I stopped meeting new people to tell it to? I don’t know why.” -

in a short story for X-Ray Lit

This from

was so fucking stupid and I giggled with every word:

I loved this short essay from Victoria Audley on Hadestown and hope, even before I got to the end and saw her shout out my blog.

Read. Learn. Mourn. Act.

I wanted to re-share this 10 Things roundup I did for the inimitable

’s

. To be published by Sophie, one of my favorite writers in the free world, remains one of my biggest accomplishments as a scribe:

To listen:

My very own Angelina Jolie

has a new Substack, and through her most recent post I learned about this great podcast called Do You Fucking Mind?

You can read Rebecca’s post here and access her really excellent recommendations:

Carrie Coon’s voice is like a really rich savory butter, an expensive one with thyme and truffle in it, and listening to this podcast maybe told me that I have a chance to someday make out with her HELLO:

Dolly Parton released a song honoring her late husband Carl Dean and their 60-year marriage. Knowing how she wrote “Jolene” and “I Will Always Love You” in the same day, it is likely she wrote and recorded this song within these short days since his passing. She is a wonderful woman and the song is beautiful. Bless her.



This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

It is the human wisdom in his eyes and the empathy in his embrace.

Actually my babies:

They do hold hands.

Various and sundry:

Zoom in on Carey’s face up there. You get it.

I’m sorry but I have been laughing my ass off at this ALL WEEK

As usual my eyes immediately go towards the drummer:

Thank you

for commemorating this HISTORIC moment, the Roman Empire of girls, gays, and theys. Ten years ago this week!!

(And also my gay awakening because Jesus Christ, Eileen Davidson!!!!)

Ian sent me this. I cried.

I cry every time I’ve seen him give this performance. That’s Dad.

Wow. Black women.

Me and my five emotional support Snapple Zero Sugar Razzes a day:

The comments on this….are….so funny…..FREAKY BLINDERS killed me actually:

actual lmao

Me and who (I am the goofy chihuahua):

Jason Ritter pretending to fight a bunch of Twitter lesbians because they all want to bone his hot wife Melanie Lynskey is actually the man Justin Baldoni, loser from hell, wants you to think he is.

I hope this is you this coming week: a little scaly from the cold but still kickin’:

Love you unmoisturized bitches,

TG