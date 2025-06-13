xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Daniel Berrios's avatar
Daniel Berrios
3d

I've been convincing myself to drink more water by rinsing out my soda cups after they're empty and drinking the same amount in water. Great way to balance everything out and garner a few extra breaks at work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Succinct Susannah's avatar
Succinct Susannah
3d

Mosquitoes toxically telling you to come to Brazil made me spit out my soup lmfao

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture