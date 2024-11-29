You can watch the full segment in the footnotes.

I am a proud founding member of the Hoboken Pride Council and our first Trans Day of Remembrance vigil was covered by the news. I read the names of Yella Clark, who died in a Louisiana prison, and Pauly Likens, who was soullessly murdered at 14 years old. We were graced by almost 50 Hobokenite attendees of all ages, including the longtime friend and roommate of transgender icon Marsha P. Johnson. To hear Randy Wicker pay tribute, to humbly acknowledge the ways Marsha expanded his limited worldview, was an opportunity to witness trans history and I was awed by the experience. If you want to watch the documentary he helped produce, you can below.

I’d like to dedicate this issue to the trans and non-binary friends in my life that are beautiful in and out and kind and smart and silly. May they always feel and be safe. May we all aspire to their clarity of self and the tenacity they each have from summoning loving revolution within their bodies. Special love to Charlie, Nathannah, and my Junie, who performed a piece she wrote recently. I love my friend. (CW for slurs, mentions of hate crimes, and violence)

ANOTHER friend named Charlie is also looking for support in their medical care, if you in your Black Friday spending want to contribute some direct good.

A shopping guide I put together featuring all small business:

EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT: https://eracoalition.org/partners/

​​Urge President Biden to do everything he can to publish the Equal Rights Amendment as the 28th Amendment to the Constitution to ensure his legacy includes enshrining gender equality. Call (202) 456-1111 and text (302) 404-0880 the White House and demand that the ERA becomes reality.

We need you to be involved EVERY DAY. Call, text and ask your friends and community to reach out to the White House. You can also email the White House to let them know you want this done before President Biden ends his term.

END THE KILLING OF PALESTINIANS: https://act.jewishvoiceforpeace.org/a/tell-senators-jrd-post-vote

Tell Senators: No more weapons to Israel. Write to your Senators now to make it clear that we'll keep fighting for an end to U.S. arms for genocide, and to thank your Senator if they voted in support of the resolutions. CLICK HERE TO WRITE TO THEM NOW

“New Data on Trump’s Border Security Record: Releasing Criminals to Jail Asylum Seekers,” by

for the Cato Institute. Holy shit, his numbers are SO BAD.

This Twitter thread cleaved me in two, for obvious Tara’s 2024 reasons.

“You Can No Longer Send Messages To This Person,” by Teal Ivy Hall, for obvious Tara’s 2024 reasons.

