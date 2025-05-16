xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eden's avatar
Eden
3m

1) all of my vitamins are gummies

2) I am fucking obsessed with Darshen. I yearn to be Darshen, but I am for sure Samuel 🥲

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Tara Giancaspro
David Dyte's avatar
David Dyte
13m

A+ quality cat content.

Apple's podcast app is trash even when it's working well. Kafkaesque nightmare.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Tara Giancaspro and others
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture