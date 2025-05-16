I am genuinely incredibly happy for my brother and I LOVE Olivia, she is such a sweet and smart girl and already has been our family for years now. But god it feels like shit to be single!!! Bless up to the other older single siblings of engaged people!!!

I published a new old favorite of mine this week!

159. Coach’s Daughter Tara Giancaspro · May 14 I learned that Drunk Monkeys, a literary magazine that gave me my second-ever honor of being published, may be on permanent hiatus. Read full story

AND I have a poem, the last I’ll ever write about Oklahom-i-a, in the upcoming Querencia Press anthology! You can order it here.

querenciapress A post shared by @querenciapress

Besides that? I don’t have much to write about or tell you right now. The one thing I can think of is that I have been really trying to function more like an adult and less like sex pest Dustin Hoffman in that swimming pool. I’ve been working from home for the last month as my company transitions from one office lease to another and I have used this time well. That does mean sleeping until 10am some days, but that also means making an effort to you know, make the bed. Make my doctors’ appointments. Take my B12 vitamin - which isn’t even a gummy, it’s a chalk-ass adult vitamin!

A lot of my recent upgrading has come in the form of the Finch app, introduced by my friend Lansie and her baby bird Cheesecake. Finch is a self-care and motivational app, combining the birds and daily streaks of DuoLingo with the febrile guilt of caring for your Neopet. You are assigned a sweet little baby finch - mine is purple and I named her Apricot - and are tasked with energizing her and sending her off on adventures across the world by completing your own daily tasks. These include brushing your teeth and drinking water, and you can add your own: taking your medications, hanging a painting, or dropping off a return at the Post Office.

You earn rainbow stones that you can spend on decor and outfits. There is an Australian Outback theme this month with free furniture, hence all the koalas.

Not only have I been completing tasks with less procrastination, but I have been seeing my little dailies add up. It’s making me feel like I HAVE been productive, which is so motivating. I’m bad at taking care of myself, but I am doing a great job taking care of Apricot. The app also offers breathing exercises, guided workouts, reflection or journal prompts, and a list of helplines for moments of distress. Tap the link to add me as a friend, or add my friend code 9B34NCYZCD so our birds can go on little trips to London and the Amazon rainforest together.

Next Friday will not include a Week in Me post but will be a very vulnerable reflection on my CPTSD.

To read:

Trust me and just go read this marital breakdown over a duck…skunk…duck?!

Andrew Garfield, famously the reason I got kicked off of Raya, has a rich emotional Jewish ancestry. I really enjoyed learning about his family.

Got my ass kicked a lil by

:

Friend of the letter

on

I loved looking at these Stickers Magazine scans from the 80’s shared by

. Genuinely a highlight of my week. I want to blow some of these stickers up and frame them.

Bestie Mike has a series on his blog called “YouTube Depression Theater” and in this edition he shared Stevie Wonder on Sesame Street.

with a reflection on a favorite teacher, which in a departure from the genre acknowledges boundaries and conflict and imperfection in the teacher:

An oral history of A24 compiling quotes from Daniel Radcliffe, Robert Pattinson, Sofia Coppola, and more. There is a Harvey Weinstein jumpscare as this is from 2017. By

.

Just this tweet.

wrote their entire thesis on the Irish Gothic leanings and subversions of

!

Sinners

To watch:

Bravo fans: I howled. My Housewives Bravo group chat (because I have a non-Housewives Bravo group chat as well, so it’s important to offer the distinction) loved this.

ryan_ken_acts A post shared by @ryan_ken_acts

You know how people who like Nicki Minaj call themselves Barbz and ignite all sorts of doxxing campaigns and fandom feuds on the Internet? That is me with Instagram personality DARSHEN:

darshen A post shared by @darshen

So sweet but THEY ALL SHOULD HAVE WON:

To listen:

Because Apple’s podcast app often shits the bed and clears out my entire curated 56-episode queue of episodes to listen to, I have been MEANING to listen to this episode of (once again) Bestie Mike for months. Finally did, loved it, learned a surprising lot about Jurassic Park! Listen to THE E.T. expert of my life and yours (we have, yes, held hands and sobbed together watching E.T. in his FBI-attended decline) talk about his favorite movie.

This is literally just Simone:

This is literally just Lugosi:

catsbeingweirdlittleguys A post shared by @catsbeingweirdlittleguys

This is literally just me with the children:

Actually my babies:

Various and sundry:

I hate AI but goddamnit this is so good. Thank you Gimley for sending:

alreigso A post shared by @alreigso

🎶 Like a fuckin’ Dream I’m livin’ innn… 🎶

Me in my little Dio tees…

the_moonrocks A post shared by @the_moonrocks

A beautiful doggie from Insta-pal Travis.

May this cat cheek come to represent your joy this week:

Love you cheeky bitches,

TG