xoxo Gossip Giancaspro

Home
Archive
About

November 2024

119. The Week in Me
Trans lives are sacred.
  
Tara Giancaspro
3
Small Business Holiday Gifting Guide!
I don't even know what a Stanley mug is.
  
Tara Giancaspro
5
117. The Week in Me
Another post of links while I catch up.
  
Tara Giancaspro
5
Redemption in the Time of Sad Horses
A guest essay on BOJACK HORSEMAN I AM SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS
  
Tara Giancaspro
 and 
B.J. Anderson
8
115. The Week in Me
Doing a rec-slusive post as I still sit in horror and realize that one of the people I have loved most in this world will never pee again, every single…
  
Tara Giancaspro
1
Eulogies for an ex.
Because I couldn't write just one.
  
Tara Giancaspro
6
The Week in: Baking the Best of It
A guest essay on baking myths and fables from two delicious podcasters!
  
Tara Giancaspro
2

October 2024

My ex-boyfriend died.
My stomach had been panging, clanging for two days, without explanation or reason or understanding, and then I learned how my ex-boyfriend died.
  
Tara Giancaspro
20
111. The Week in Me
What I’ve watched.
  
Tara Giancaspro
7
Bowties and Betrayals: The Love is Blind Finale
A special collab with Nhari Djan!
  
Tara Giancaspro
 and 
Nhari Djan
3
109. The Week in Me
Annotations on "Abbey, I'm Sorry I Stole Your Man."
  
Tara Giancaspro
2
© 2024 Tara Giancaspro
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture