MYYYY GLADIATAH!
In which Jayson Buford and I discuss Gladiator II.
12 hrs ago
•
Tara Giancaspro
and
Jayson Buford
10
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
2
November 2024
119. The Week in Me
Trans lives are sacred.
Nov 29
•
Tara Giancaspro
19
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
3
Small Business Holiday Gifting Guide!
I don't even know what a Stanley mug is.
Nov 27
•
Tara Giancaspro
22
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
5
117. The Week in Me
Another post of links while I catch up.
Nov 22
•
Tara Giancaspro
17
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
5
Redemption in the Time of Sad Horses
A guest essay on BOJACK HORSEMAN I AM SO EXCITED ABOUT THIS
Nov 20
•
Tara Giancaspro
and
B.J. Anderson
16
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
8
115. The Week in Me
Doing a rec-slusive post as I still sit in horror and realize that one of the people I have loved most in this world will never pee again, every single…
Nov 15
•
Tara Giancaspro
15
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
1
Eulogies for an ex.
Because I couldn't write just one.
Nov 11
•
Tara Giancaspro
20
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
6
The Week in: Baking the Best of It
A guest essay on baking myths and fables from two delicious podcasters!
Nov 8
•
Tara Giancaspro
20
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
2
October 2024
My ex-boyfriend died.
My stomach had been panging, clanging for two days, without explanation or reason or understanding, and then I learned how my ex-boyfriend died.
Oct 29
•
Tara Giancaspro
54
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
20
111. The Week in Me
What I’ve watched.
Oct 25
•
Tara Giancaspro
24
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
7
Bowties and Betrayals: The Love is Blind Finale
A special collab with Nhari Djan!
Oct 24
•
Tara Giancaspro
and
Nhari Djan
16
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
3
109. The Week in Me
Annotations on "Abbey, I'm Sorry I Stole Your Man."
Oct 18
•
Tara Giancaspro
17
xoxo Gossip Giancaspro
2
